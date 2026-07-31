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Fantasy Football Defensive Line Cheat Sheet: Printable DL rankings for 2026 drafts
By Nathan Jahnke
  • Maxx Crosby earns the top spot: The Las Vegas Raiders defensive end's involvement in the run game, mixed with his pass rushing when healthy, is enough to push him ahead of the other edge defenders and defensive tackles.
  • Derrick Brown is the top defensive tackle: Brown's high tackle total mixed with his pass rushing and high end-of-season snap counts is enough to push Brown ahead of the other defensive tackles.

Last updated: Friday, July 31

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