- Maxx Crosby earns the top spot: The Las Vegas Raiders defensive end's involvement in the run game, mixed with his pass rushing when healthy, is enough to push him ahead of the other edge defenders and defensive tackles.
- Derrick Brown is the top defensive tackle: Brown's high tackle total mixed with his pass rushing and high end-of-season snap counts is enough to push Brown ahead of the other defensive tackles.
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Last updated: Friday, July 31