De'Von Achane is falling to the end of the first round: The Dolphins have talked about giving Achane the ball more than any other running back, yet too many fantasy managers are worried about the quality of Miami's offense.

Double up on running backs: Those picking at the end of the first round are in a rare position to add two top-10 running backs.

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This perfect draft strategy for 12-team, single-quarterback, redraft PPR fantasy football leagues is built on a consensus of current average draft positions (ADPs) from ESPN, Sleeper and Yahoo. It's your round-by-round guide to building a winning roster.

Last updated: Friday, Sept. 4

Round 1, Pick 12: Draft a running back

Justin Jefferson is typically my favorite pick in the back half of the first round, but he is usually off the board by this point. That leaves multiple running backs as the best available options.

It is generally difficult to land two top-10 running backs, but drafting back-to-back running backs makes sense from this position with all of the top-five wide receivers likely off the board.

Top Target: De'Von Achane

Achane is one of the most talented running backs in the league and the clear focal point of Miami's offense, which makes him a safe top-10 option. But the ecosystem around him works against a higher finish: The Dolphins' run-blocking has ranked among the worst in the league, the offense has struggled to score and an offseason of departures raises the risk that it takes another step back. With Achane’s volume already historic for his size and little room to grow, he profiles as a strong starter but an unlikely bet to crack the very top backs.

Possible Targets: Chase Brown, Kenneth Walker, Omarion Hampton, Saquon Barkley, Ashton Jeanty

Round 2, Pick 13: Draft a running back

A running back is the right call in most second-round situations, regardless of who you took in the first round. A few teams have shown a firm commitment to a single running back in a strong offense, leading to significant consistency among the top running backs over the past two seasons.

In addition, some teams have recently made major investments in a running back, either a first-round pick or a highly paid free agent. This creates a notable tier gap between the top 15 running backs and everyone else, and most of them will come off the board within the first two rounds.

Ideally, you'll be one of the teams with two of these backs on your roster, or even three if you're comfortable relying on several mid-round wide receivers.