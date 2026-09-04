Garrett Wilson looked like a star before suffering a knee injury: Wilson averaged 76.4 yards per game through five weeks of the 2025 season, and he scored in 80% of those games, up from 27.5% over his first three seasons. He's a solid third-round option.

Switch back and forth between running backs and wide receivers: Based on current rankings and ADP, teams picking 10th are in a unique position to find value at both running back and wide receiver throughout the draft.

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This perfect draft strategy for 12-team, single-quarterback, redraft PPR fantasy football leagues is built on a consensus of current average draft positions (ADPs) from ESPN, Sleeper and Yahoo. It's your round-by-round guide to building a winning roster.

Last updated: Friday, September 4

Round 1, Pick 10: Draft a wide receiver

In a typical draft, the top eight players are relatively clear by ADP regardless of platform. Running backs Jahmyr Gibbs, Bijan Robinson, Christian McCaffrey and Jonathan Taylor, along with wide receivers Puka Nacua, Ja'Marr Chase, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Amon-Ra St. Brown, are likely to be gone by this point.

Justin Jefferson is the best option in the back half of the first round, given his long track record of elite production and a significant upgrade at quarterback.

Top Target: Justin Jefferson

Jefferson was a top-five fantasy wide receiver in points per game each season from 2021 to 2024. That streak ended in 2025 when he finished 30th, largely because his catchable target rate dropped nearly 10% and his end zone catchable target rate fell from 50% to 25% with Carson Wentz and J.J. McCarthy under center. The Vikings addressed the quarterback situation by signing Kyler Murray, the best available option. Murray has supported elite fantasy receivers before, including DeAndre Hopkins as a top-five receiver in 2020 and Trey McBride's TE2 season in 2024. There is always some risk with a new quarterback, but Murray represents a significant upgrade over what Jefferson dealt with last season. This change should be enough to return Jefferson to the top-five fantasy wide receivers.

Possible Targets: CeeDee Lamb, A.J. Brown, Drake London, Nico Collins, DeVonta Smith

Round 2, Pick 15: Draft a running back

A running back is the right call in most second-round situations, regardless of who you took in the first round. A few teams have shown a firm commitment to a single running back in a strong offense, leading to significant consistency among the top running backs over the past two seasons.

In addition, some teams have recently made major investments in a running back, either a first-round pick or a highly paid free agent. This creates a notable tier gap between the top 15 running backs and everyone else, and most of them will come off the board within the first two rounds.

Ideally, you'll be one of the teams with two of these backs on your roster, or even three if you're comfortable relying on several mid-round wide receivers.