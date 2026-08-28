De'Von Achane is falling to Round 2: The Dolphins have talked about giving Achane the ball more than any other running back, yet too many fantasy managers remain concerned about the quality of Miami’s offense.

Double up on quarterback early: While it typically makes sense to wait at quarterback, someone picking late in the first round is in a unique position to make the position a strength of the team.

This perfect draft strategy for 10-team, single-quarterback, redraft PPR fantasy football leagues is built on a consensus of current average draft positions (ADPs) from ESPN, Sleeper and Yahoo. It's your round-by-round guide to building a winning roster.

Last updated: Friday, August 28

Round 1, Pick 9: Draft a wide receiver

In a typical draft, the top eight players are relatively clear by ADP regardless of platform. Running backs Jahmyr Gibbs, Bijan Robinson, Christian McCaffrey and Jonathan Taylor, along with wide receivers Puka Nacua, Ja'Marr Chase, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Amon-Ra St. Brown, are likely to be gone by this point. The final two picks of the first round are much less predictable.

Justin Jefferson is the best option in the back half of the first round, given his long track record of elite production and a significant upgrade at quarterback.

Top Target: Justin Jefferson

Jefferson was a top-five fantasy wide receiver in points per game each season from 2021 to 2024. That streak ended in 2025 when he finished 30th, largely because his catchable target rate dropped nearly 10% and his end zone catchable target rate fell from 50% to 25% with Carson Wentz and J.J. McCarthy under center. The Vikings addressed the quarterback situation by signing Kyler Murray, the best available option. Murray has supported elite fantasy receivers before, including DeAndre Hopkins as a top-five receiver in 2020 and Trey McBride's TE2 season in 2024. There is always some risk with a new quarterback, but Murray represents a significant upgrade over what Jefferson dealt with last season. This change should be enough to return Jefferson to the top-five fantasy wide receivers.

Possible Targets: CeeDee Lamb, Drake London, A.J. Brown, Nico Collins, DeVonta Smith

Round 2, Pick 12: Draft a running back