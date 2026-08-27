Justin Jefferson should rebound: The Minnesota Vikings wide receiver will have Kyler Murray throwing him passes this season, putting him back in position to be the clear-cut first-round fantasy option he has been for most of his career.

Add three running backs early: It generally makes sense to draft two running backs early, but 10-team leagues make it easier to add a third without sacrificing balance at the other positions.

Practice with PFF's Mock Draft Simulator: Run your own reps with your exact league settings, then put this round-by-round plan into action before draft day.

This perfect draft strategy for 10-team, single-quarterback, redraft PPR fantasy football leagues is built on a consensus of current average draft positions (ADPs) from ESPN, Sleeper and Yahoo. It's your round-by-round guide to building a winning roster.

Last updated: Thursday, Aug. 27

Round 1, Pick 7: Draft a wide receiver

In a typical draft, the top six players are fairly consistent by ADP across platforms. Running backs Jahmyr Gibbs, Bijan Robinson and Christian McCaffrey, along with wide receivers Puka Nacua, Ja'Marr Chase and Jaxon Smith-Njigba, are likely to be gone by this point. If one of them falls, take advantage rather than sticking to this strategy.

ADP remains fairly consistent after that, with Jonathan Taylor seventh and Amon-Ra St. Brown eighth. Taylor’s tendency to go through hot and cold stretches adds some risk this early in the draft. St. Brown is a strong option, but Justin Jefferson offers more upside. Jefferson is the best choice in the back half of the first round, given his long track record of elite production and a significant upgrade at quarterback.

Top Target: Justin Jefferson

Jefferson was a top-five fantasy wide receiver in points per game each season from 2021 to 2024. That streak ended in 2025 when he finished 30th, largely because his catchable target rate dropped nearly 10% and his end zone catchable target rate fell from 50% to 25% with Carson Wentz and J.J. McCarthy under center. The Vikings addressed the quarterback situation by signing Kyler Murray, the best available option. Murray has supported elite fantasy receivers before, including DeAndre Hopkins as a top-five receiver in 2020 and Trey McBride's TE2 season in 2024. There is always some risk with a new quarterback, but Murray represents a significant upgrade over what Jefferson dealt with last season. This change should be enough to return Jefferson to the top-five fantasy wide receivers.

Possible Targets: Amon-Ra St. Brown, CeeDee Lamb, Drake London, A.J. Brown, Nico Collins

Round 2, Pick 14: Draft a running back

A running back is the right call in most second-round situations, regardless of who you took in the first round. A few teams have shown a firm commitment to a single running back in a strong offense, leading to significant consistency among the top running backs over the past two seasons.

In addition, some teams have recently made major investments in a running back, either a first-round pick or a highly paid free agent. This creates a notable tier gap between the top 15 running backs and everyone else, and most of them will come off the board within the first two rounds or the early third round. That means roughly 12 or 13 of the first 22 or so picks will be running backs.

Ideally, you'll be one of the teams with two of these backs on your roster, or even three if you're comfortable relying on several mid-round wide receivers.