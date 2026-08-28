A rare wide receiver-wide receiver start: Enough quality running backs are falling to the start of the fourth round to make it viable to open the draft with two elite wide receivers.

Double up on quarterback early: While it typically makes sense to wait at quarterback, teams picking late in the first round are in a unique position to turn the position into a strength.

This perfect draft strategy for 10-team, single-quarterback, redraft PPR fantasy football leagues is built on a consensus of current average draft positions (ADPs) from ESPN, Sleeper and Yahoo. It's your round-by-round guide to building a winning roster.

Last updated: Friday, Aug. 28

Round 1, Pick 10: Draft a wide receiver

In a typical draft, the top eight players are fairly consistent by ADP across platforms. Running backs Jahmyr Gibbs, Bijan Robinson, Christian McCaffrey and Jonathan Taylor, along with wide receivers Puka Nacua, Ja'Marr Chase, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Amon-Ra St. Brown, are likely to be gone by this point. After those eight, ADP becomes much less consistent.

Justin Jefferson is the best option in the back half of the first round, given his long track record of elite production and a significant upgrade at quarterback.

Top Target: Justin Jefferson

Jefferson was a top-five fantasy wide receiver in points per game each season from 2021 to 2024. That streak ended in 2025 when he finished 30th, largely because his catchable target rate dropped nearly 10% and his end zone catchable target rate fell from 50% to 25% with Carson Wentz and J.J. McCarthy under center. The Vikings addressed the quarterback situation by signing Kyler Murray, the best available option. Murray has supported elite fantasy receivers before, including DeAndre Hopkins as a top-five receiver in 2020 and Trey McBride's TE2 season in 2024. There is always some risk with a new quarterback, but Murray represents a significant upgrade over what Jefferson dealt with last season. This change should be enough to return Jefferson to the top-five fantasy wide receivers.

Possible Targets: Drake London, A.J. Brown, Nico Collins, DeVonta Smith, Malik Nabers

Round 2, Pick 11: Draft a wide receiver

Running back is usually the best option in the second round. After taking a wide receiver in the first, it’s important to secure two dependable running backs early, as they become difficult to find by the fourth round. That makes two running backs and one wide receiver, in any order, the ideal build through three rounds. However, players such as Breece Hall and Javonte Williams are often available at the start of the fourth round in 10-team leagues, creating an opportunity to start wide receiver-wide receiver before taking running backs in the third and fourth rounds.

If you’re more comfortable taking a running back in the second round, you can follow the perfect draft strategy for the ninth pick for the remainder of the draft.