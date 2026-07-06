Fantasy Football 2026: Best ball ADPs to avoid in Rounds 1-2

Jonathan Taylor carries risk: Taylor’s ceiling is unquestionably high, yet his quarterback’s health could negatively impact Taylor’s fantasy-scoring ability.

Josh Allen’s ADP may be steep: Allen will once again compete for the overall QB1 spot, but his ADP is more than one round ahead of his immediate QB1 contenders.

Other quarterbacks may produce similarly to Allen at a lower slot: Players returning from injury like Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow possess analogous upside but are available later.

Maximizing value via the average draft position (ADP) at one’s draft pick spot is critical for achieving apex outcomes in best ball formats. The first two best ball rounds are dotted with likely high-scoring skill position players. However, in some instances, fantasy managers are drafting players at or near their top range of potential outcomes, leaving little room for underperformance and volatility.

The article below breaks down two ADPs from two commonly used best ball platforms that fantasy managers should avoid at this time. Underdog Fantasy implements half-points-per-reception (half-PPR) scoring, while DraftKings uses PPR scoring. ADPs are listed for one or both of the corresponding websites.

Round 1