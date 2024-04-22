Best-case, worst-case scenarios for all 32 teams heading into the 2024 NFL Draft

• The Falcons need a quarterback: The resolution of Justin Fields' situation will determine whether Atlanta will attack the quarterback position in the 2024 NFL Draft.

• The Washington Commanders must pick a quarterback: Whether they prefer Caleb Williams, Drake Maye or Jayden Daniels, the team would be making a huge mistake by leaving this draft without one of those quarterbacks.

Goal: Add dynamic talent on both sides of the ball

Ideal first picks: WR Marvin Harrison Jr. and DT Jer'Zhan Newton

Armed with two first-round picks after a trade with Houston during last year’s draft, the Cardinals are primed to add blue-chip talent in the 2024 NFL Draft. They don’t need a quarterback with Kyler Murray in tow, so they are free to build around him.

The vast majority of mock drafts have linked the Cardinals to the top receivers in this class, specifically Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr. There is a chance Harrison goes within the first three picks, but LSU’s Malik Nabers would be a worthy consolation prize.

Defensively, the Cardinals need a lot of help up front. A stout interior player like Illinois’ Jer'Zhan Newton would go a long way in helping the league’s lowest-graded run-defense unit.

Worst-case scenario: Passing on a wide receiver with the fourth overall selection

The Cardinals are sticking with Kyler Murray at quarterback, and they are in the perfect position to draft a top target for him.

Quarterbacks will come off the board with the first two picks — and very probably the first three — which means the Cardinals likely get one of Marvin Harrison Jr. or Malik Nabers, who led the draft class in yards per route run in 2023.

Goal: Find a quarterback

Ideal pick: QB Jayden Daniels, LSU

The Falcons' quarterback situation will be much clearer once Justin Fields’ final destination is determined.

If Atlanta acquires Fields via trade, then the team will almost certainly decide between an elite wide receiver or a top pass rusher in the first round. Malik Nabers, Rome Odunze, Dallas Turner and Jared Verse are all players who make sense for the Falcons.

If Fields winds up elsewhere, the Falcons will have to determine how aggressive they can and should be in finding a franchise quarterback. A golden scenario involves sitting tight and hoping Jayden Daniels or Drake Maye falls to the eighth pick. A more realistic one could see them choosing Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy.

In any case, we are a long way from having any clarity regarding the Falcons’ draft situation. The only obvious component is that they need a starting quarterback.

Worst-case scenario: Failing to find a new starting quarterback

Whether through free agency, trade or the draft, the Atlanta Falcons need a fresh face at quarterback. And even if they add a veteran such as Kirk Cousins, they should probably pair that player with a longer-term option at the position, too, even if it’s a little later in the draft.

They could trade back into the first round from their pick in Round 2 for someone like Michael Penix Jr., J.J. McCarthy or Bo Nix, or they could draft a prospect like Spencer Rattler (86.1 PFF grade back in 2021) in the second or third round.

Goal: Keep adding to the receiving corps

Ideal first pick: WR Keon Coleman, Florida State

The Ravens are still incredibly loaded despite their disappointing playoff loss to the Chiefs. They have the NFL MVP at quarterback, field arguably the best defense in football and are stacked at tight end with Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely.

Their wide receiver room still needs work, though. Zay Flowers had an excellent rookie season, but Odell Beckham Jr. and Rashod Bateman didn’t give them consistent enough production.

A second consecutive first-round selection at wide receiver would be a wise move. Florida State’s Keon Coleman could give Baltimore a contested-catch option that they don’t currently possess. Georgia’s Ladd McConkey also makes sense as a smooth route runner who has familiarity with offensive coordinator Todd Monken.

Worst-case scenario: Not drafting any wide receivers or offensive linemen with any of their top-100 picks

The Ravens could need two new starters on the offensive line this offseason, and there is still work to be done to develop their wide receiver room. Luckily for them, this draft is deep at both positions.

First-round wide receiver options include Ladd McConkey (who earned a career-high 82.6 PFF grade in 2023) or Keon Coleman (70.3). They could then opt for a more developmental tackle in BYU’s Kingsley Suamataia or Yale’s Kiran Amegadjie in the second round.

Goal: Add a WR2 and plug holes on defense

Ideal first pick: WR Troy Franklin, Oregon

Josh Allen is the reason the Buffalo Bills win football games, and they need to continue to surround him with talent. Gabe Davis is a free agent and seems unlikely to re-sign with the team.

Oregon’s Troy Franklin fits the bill as a replacement with a 6-foot-3 frame, blazing speed and a fine skill set after the catch. Assuming Stefon Diggs sticks around, Buffalo is set with talented young players like James Cook, Dalton Kincaid and Khalil Shakir. They just need one more threat on the outside.

There are more holes to fill on an injury-ravaged defense that often couldn’t make stops when it mattered most. Expect the Bills to target mid-round players in a deep cornerback class, as well as a pass rusher to replace the potentially departing A.J. Epenesa.

Worst-case scenario: Leaving the first three rounds of the draft without a wide receiver

Getting Josh Allen some more weapons at wide receiver is a must for the Bills this offseason — not just for 2024 but for the next few years.

Speedster Troy Franklin earned an 84.9 PFF grade last season and could slide to Pick 28. Even if he doesn't, a replacement for Gabe Davis should be available late in that first round, whether it's combine record-setter Xavier Worthyor South Carolina’s Xavier Legette.

Goal: Surround Bryce Young with viable weapons

Ideal first pick: WR Adonai Mitchell, Texas

Nothing went right for Bryce Young and Carolina’s offense last season. New head coach Dave Canales is set to spearhead the rebuild without a first-round pick. Luckily, a decent defense is already in place, so Canales can focus his efforts on Young and the offense.

The offensive line didn’t play well last season, but Canales’ RPO-heavy scheme can mask that a bit. The bigger priority should be gathering quality receiving weapons for Young. Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell would be an ideal target with size and speed if he were to fall to Round 2.

Tight end should also be a point of emphasis in the middle rounds. Receiving threats like Ja'Tavion Sanders and Jaheim Bell would give Young a reliable safety net.

Worst-case scenario: Not drafting a wide receiver with the 33rd overall selection

The Panthers don’t have a first-round draft pick in 2024, thanks to the trade-up for quarterback Bryce Young a year ago. While there will be concerns about Young, given that he earned just a 56.0 PFF grade as a rookie, the priority for 2024 has to be finding him a receiver who can develop with him.

Goal: Supercharge the offense

Ideal first picks: QB Caleb Williams, USC and WR Rome Odunze, Washington

The great quarterback debate rolls on in Chicago, but regardless of whether Justin Fields or a rookie starts in 2024, the objective is to create an elite offense. Both scenarios have their perks, including potentially trading out of the first spot for the second straight year, but now is the time for the Bears to add elite talent.

Scenario 1: Keep Justin Fields. Draft Marvin Harrison Jr. first and a trench player on either side of the ball ninth. Hope that the addition of Harrison raises Fields' ceiling as a passer.

Scenario 2: Trade Fields for draft capital. Take Caleb Williams first and either Rome Odunze or Malik Nabers ninth, thereby resetting the rookie contract clock.

The Bears also have a ton of cap space to work with. Some of that will be needed to retain Jaylon Johnson, but the fog enveloping their quarterback decision may fade away as we move toward free agency.

Worst-case scenario: Trading down any lower than No. 2 overall

There seemed to be a quiet buzz at the NFL scouting combine about the possibility of the Bears trading down from the No. 1 overall pick. That would make sense if they preferred Drake Maye over Caleb Williams and knew the Washington Commanders would be willing to give up an extra pick to move up. However, trading any lower than Pick 2 would be a huge mistake, given their need to find a new franchise quarterback.

Goal: Plug holes on offense and improve the secondary

Ideal first pick: TE Brock Bowers or a new right tackle

The Bengals will be AFC contenders in any year that Joe Burrow is healthy. Their goals should always involve improving around their star quarterback.

Burrow has never had a weapon at tight end near Brock Bowers’ talent level. Bowers falling to the 18th pick is unlikely but certainly not impossible. If he is on the board, they should sprint to the podium to take him.

If Bowers isn’t an option, there are plenty of talented players they could add along the offensive line. Alabama’s J.C. Latham and Georgia’s Amarius Mims fit the bill as proven pass protectors with extensive experience at right tackle.

Cincinnati struggled with coverage over the middle this past season. While Jordan Battle was a nice selection at safety in last year’s draft, the team could double up this year with someone like USC’s Calen Bullock, who has plenty of range on the backend.

Worst-case scenario: Not drafting offensive linemen in the top four rounds

Starting right tackle Jonah Williams is headed for free agency, and starting center Ted Karras has just one year left on his deal. If the Bengals don’t draft a lineman in Round 1, Notre Dame’s Blake Fisher could be an option on Day 2.

Fisher earned PFF grades above 70.0 in each of the past two seasons and is a potential starter at right tackle.

Goal: Improve at WR and run defense

Ideal first pick: DT T'Vondre Sweat, Texas

Cleveland’s defense is a nightmare to face when they are ahead and able to unleash their pass rush. The Browns' run defense, however, didn’t grade out nearly as well. Improvements along the front seven will be needed if they are to find more balance.

The Browns don’t own a first-round pick again this season, so some maneuvering could be required on Day 2 to select a premier run defender like defensive tackle T’Vondre Sweat or linebacker Edgerrin Cooper.

While Amari Cooper is still a dynamic threat, Cleveland currently lacks a WR2. They could opt for a jump-ball threat like Florida State’s Johnny Wilson or a movable chess piece like Louisville’s Jamari Thrash. Either way, they could stand to add another weapon.

Worst-case scenario: Failing to add good run defenders

The Browns are fortunate that the thing they need to improve on defensively is something that they can find later in the draft. Texas’ T’Vondre Sweat is the big-name run-stuffer to watch on Day 2, but if they wait until Day 3, someone like FAU's Evan Anderson could fit the bill.

Goal: Add a WR2 and a run-stopping linebacker

Ideal first pick: WR Brian Thomas Jr., LSU

Dallas’ offense started humming when speedsters Brandin Cooks and Kavontae Turpin threatened safeties enough to give CeeDee Lamb space to operate underneath. Nobody in this draft understands that role better than Brian Thomas Jr.

Thomas led the nation in touchdowns last season and was a premier deep threat. He allowed Malik Nabers to operate anywhere he needed to. A pairing with Lamb would create the same dynamic and allow Dak Prescott to sustain his production after an excellent bounce-back season.

Dallas also needs to fix its run defense under new defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer. If he wants to use his patented A-gap mug looks as often as he did in Minnesota, he could target linebackers like Texas A&M’s Edgerrin Cooper or Michigan’s Michael Barrett. Both of those players are solid run defenders and excellent blitzers.

Worst-case scenario: Not drafting a left tackle or guard in Round 1 or 2

We know Tyron Smith won’t be back in Dallas in 2024, so left tackle is now a huge need. I sent Washington’s TroyFautanu to the Cowboys in my most recent mock draft, even though he could be a better fit at left guard. That would push Tyler Smith back to tackle, where he earned a 73.3 PFF grade as a rookie.

Goal: Figure out the quarterback situation

Ideal first pick: Sean Payton’s favorite QB prospect

As sarcastic as the pick above may sound, we really don’t have an outline for the Broncos until they choose their direction at quarterback. Obviously, they won’t be rolling with Russell Wilson, but the free-agent pickings are slim and there haven’t been any rumblings of them being involved in Justin Fields’ market.

Their other problem is their first-round draft slot (12th) and their lack of a second-rounder due to the Sean Payton trade. Ideally, Payton would have his pick between Bo Nix, J.J. McCarthy and Michael Penix Jr. However, several teams in front of them, such as Atlanta and Minnesota, could also be in the quarterback market.

The Broncos also don’t have the luxury of waiting to see if Nix or Penix drops to the second round — unless they make a trade. Denver could mortgage future draft capital to make a massive trade upward into Drake Maye/Jayden Daniels territory. They could also trade back to acquire more assets to take Nix or Penix.

If they decide on a veteran, possibly Jarrett Stidham, then they may select the best defensive player on the board. There’s simply too much ambiguity to tell at this point.

Worst-case scenario: Failing to find a solution at quarterback

The Broncos will cut Russell Wilson when the new league year begins, so we now officially know that the team is looking for a new starting quarterback.

The Broncos are another potential fit for a player like Kirk Cousins, who they could look to pair with a young quarterback, but they could also just draft someone with the 12th overall pick.

J.J. McCarthy is the fourth quarterback on PFF’s big board. If they want him under center for 2024, the only scenario they would have to worry about would be the Minnesota Vikings potentially drafting the former Michigan star right before them.

Goal: Add talent to the coverage unit

Ideal first pick: CB Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama

The conversation around the Lions after their playoff loss centered on coaching and fourth-down decisions, but their coverage unit is not yet good enough to win a Super Bowl. They finished the year 30th in PFF coverage grade. Brian Branch was a hit in last year’s draft, but Jack Campbell’s coverage prowess at Iowa didn’t translate to the NFL game in his first season.

Alabama cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry would be a good option for Aaron Glenn’s man-heavy defense, as long as he puts up a sufficient NFL Combine performance.

Improved defensive line depth would also help Detroit’s cause. A rugged interior player like Florida State’s Braden Fiske, who dominated the Senior Bowl, would take some pressure off Aidan Hutchinson and Alim McNeill to perform against extra protection.

Worst-case scenario: Not adding enough defensive talent

The Lions went to the NFC championship game in 2023 despite having just four defensive players who played 200 or more snaps and earned a PFF grade of 70.0 or better.

With four picks in the top 100, the Lions have the opportunity to leave this draft with an influx of new talent on the defensive side of the ball. Doing anything else would be a mistake.

Goal: Improve up the middle

Ideal first pick: CB Cooper DeJean, Iowa

This is an odd scenario, as Green Bay’s primary weak spots at safety and interior offensive line won't necessarily be fixed in the first round. Luckily, the Packers hit on a ton of mid-round picks last year and will seek to continue that trend this year.

Green Bay needs to improve its coverage over the middle of the field. There may be no better player in this draft to help accomplish that task than Minnesota safety Tyler Nubin. If the Packers hope to improve in the slot, Florida State’s Jarrian Jones was elite at that spot last season.

Their first-round pick could very much depend on the preference of new defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley. Iowa’s Cooper DeJean could create a nasty cornerback tandem with Jaire Alexander.

Protecting Jordan Love and adding running back depth could also be priorities on Days 2 and 3.

Worst-case scenario: Not drafting defense early

Similar to the Lions, the Packers need impact players on defense. They might opt to use their first-round pick on the offensive line, but even if they do, they have four picks between Nos. 41 and 91, so they have plenty of opportunity to bolster the defensive side of the ball. Those early second-round picks could be prime position to land one of the top safeties in the draft.

Goal: Add talent in the trenches

Ideal first pick: OT Amarius Mims, Georgia

Some believe the Texans should select a wide receiver to stack the armory for quarterback C.J. Stroud. While that certainly is reasonable, Houston has more pressing needs on the offensive and defensive lines.

The right side of the Texans’ offensive line was patched together with duct tape at times last season, so an athletic pass protector like Georgia’s Amarius Mims makes sense as a plug-and-play starter opposite Laremy Tunsil.

Houston hit a home run last year by selecting Will Anderson Jr. as its top pass rusher. Jonathan Greenard’s long-term situation is currently up in the air. A Day 2 investment in Utah’s Jonah Elliss or Alabama’s Chris Braswell would add excellent depth to their pass rush.

Worst-case scenario: Not building around C.J. Stroud

The Texans enjoyed a successful draft last year, notably finding a franchise quarterback in C.J. Stroud, who finished 2023 with an 83.1 PFF grade that ranked 13th at the position.

Now, they need to build around him. While they have plenty of needs on defense, they mustn't ignore the need for additional playmakers. Tight end Dalton Schultz, who saw the second-most targets on the team last year (93), has been re-signed, but they would still benefit from adding some competition for targets behind him, Nico Collins and Tank Dell.

Goal: Improve in the passing game on both sides of the ball

Ideal first pick: A perimeter threat at receiver or a cornerback

The Colts are in an odd spot with the 15th pick. Their ideal pick would probably be Washington’s Rome Odunze, but that would likely require a trade-up. Brock Bowers has often been mocked to Indianapolis, and he would arrive immediately as the team's best receiving threat if Michael Pittman Jr. were to depart in free agency.

The Colts could also take a hack at improving their defense. Cornerback is their biggest area of need. JuJu Brents flashed his talent last year, but adding a premier talent like Terrion Arnold, Nate Wiggins or Quinyon Mitchell would go a long way in fixing their secondary.

The Colts' greatest asset is their ability to run and stop the run. However, they need to improve in the passing game on both sides of the ball to contend in a loaded AFC.

Worst-case scenario: Not drafting a cornerback, wide receiver or Brock Bowers in Round 1

The Colts franchise tagged Michael Pittman Jr., so it’s likely the team's WR1 will be in Indianapolis in 2023. Assuming they can lock Pittman up long-term, Georgia tight end Brock Bowers, who led the position in yards per route run in 2023, would be the dream pick.

That being said, adding another wide receiver in the top 100 would give them a potential security blanket for the future should they not get a deal done with Pittman.

Goal: Fix the offensive line

Ideal first pick: OT Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State

While Trevor Lawrence wasn’t always at his best last season, the primary culprit for Jacksonville’s struggles was a porous offensive line. They tried to patch it with a midseason trade for Ezra Cleveland, but they couldn’t overcome struggles and injuries.

Adding an elite run blocker like Oregon State’s Taliese Fuaga would give them balance up front. Right tackle Anton Harrison could move to his more natural position on the left side to provide the Jaguars a promising young tandem at tackle.

Mid-round interior prospects like Kansas State’s Cooper Beebe and Michigan’s Zak Zinter should intrigue them, as well. Jacksonville can’t afford for Lawrence to be under as much pressure as he was in 2023.

Worst-case scenario: Not drafting an offensive lineman in the top 100

Outside of tackle Cam Robinson and guard Brandon Scherff, no Jaguars offensive lineman earned a PFF pass-blocking grade above 63.0 last year.

That was evident when Robinson missed time throughout the year and Trevor Lawrence found himself under a lot of pressure.

Goal: Add talent at wide receiver

Ideal first pick: WR Ladd McConkey, Georgia

The Chiefs won another Super Bowl despite a season loaded with drops and unforced errors at wide receiver. Rookie Rashee Rice is a stud, but they need to continue to add weapons for Patrick Mahomes.

Realistically, there are a ton of options in this receiver-heavy draft for Kansas City. We’ll highlight Georgia’s Ladd McConkey as one option, an ultra-smooth route runner with underrated speed. Mahomes has become a much more conservative, yet precise, passer over the past couple of years. McConkey’s quicks and savvy would fit in seamlessly.

Other options include Troy Franklin, Brian Thomas Jr. and Xavier Worthy. It’s reasonable to expect the Chiefs to select multiple weapons to complement their core of Rice, Travis Kelce and Isiah Pacheco.

Worst-case scenario: Not drafting a wide receiver in Round 1 or 2

Yes, the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl. And yes, rookie wide receiver Rashee Rice did take some serious strides forward late in the year. That being said, it’s still imperative for the Chiefs to invest in the wide receiver position in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Georgia’s Ladd McConkey will be a popular mock draft pick for the Chiefs, as he is coming off a season in which he averaged 3.26 yards per route run.

Goal: Solidify the offensive backfield

Ideal first pick: QB Bo Nix, Oregon

The Raiders sit in a similar spot as Denver. They need a quarterback but don’t necessarily have a premium pick, sitting one spot behind the Broncos in the first round. They do, however, seem to be more open to acquiring someone like Russell Wilson or another veteran.

Even if the Raiders do go that route, they very well could draft Oregon’s Bo Nix or Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy to develop on the bench. Nix could be the preferred option as a quick-rhythm passer the team was looking for when they signed Jimmy Garoppolo last offseason.

Las Vegas should also look to the running back class in the event of Josh Jacobs’ departure. Incumbent Zamir White is a nice complementary player, but a more physical option such as Jonathan Brooks or Marshawn Lloyd would be an ideal running mate.

Worst-case scenario: Ending the draft without a potential franchise quarterback

The Raiders are in a tough spot in this draft — they have a need at the quarterback position but are sitting behind multiple teams that will likely draft one.

The two teams directly in front of the Raiders at No. 13 overall — the Vikings at No. 11 and the Broncos at No. 12 — are in the market for a new quarterback. That might mean that Las Vegas instead waits until Round 2 or Round 3 for a player like Spencer Rattler, but the team will also want to take another shot at the position this draft.

Goal: Find players who fit Jim Harbaugh’s vision

Ideal first pick: TE Brock Bowers, Georgia

Acquiring talent is always of the utmost importance, but Jim Harbaugh is looking to change the culture in Los Angeles. They have the quarterback, but they need to play a more physical brand of football in all facets.

Daring as it may be to take a tight end fifth overall, Bowers is worth it, and Harbaugh and Greg Roman have a long history of coaching elite tight ends. Similar to Joe Burrow in Cincinnati, Justin Herbert has never had anything close to Bowers to throw to at that spot.

Along the way, Harbaugh could look to bring in Michigan graduates, such as running back Blake Corum, wide receiver Roman Wilson and interior defender Kris Jenkins, who all know his habits firsthand. Another name to watch could be Southern Mississippi’s Frank Gore Jr., whose father was coached by Harbaugh when they were both in San Francisco.

Worst-case scenario: Not drafting a wide receiver, an offensive lineman or Brock Bowers with the fifth overall pick

The theme of this draft should be surrounding quarterback Justin Herbert with what he needs. Picking fifth overall puts them in prime position to add one of the top wide receivers in the draft or Georgia’s Brock Bowers at tight end or an offensive tackle to solidify that offensive line.

Doing anything else, barring a trade-down that lands them a haul, would be a mistake.

Goal: Improve the offensive line and secondary

Ideal first pick: C Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon or CB Terrion Arnold, Alabama

Two obvious weaknesses stand out for the Rams: pass protection and coverage. There may be an immediate need on the interior amid the potential departure of standout guard Kevin Dotson. Oregon’s Jackson Powers-Johnson would be an outstanding fit at center to create a solid foundation with 2023 draftee Steve Avila.

If the Rams do choose a defensive player with their first-rounder, they could easily find out what remains from a deep cornerback class. Players like Terrion Arnold and Cooper DeJean would be an easy fit for a team that runs a ton of zone coverages.

Linebacker, safety and tight end also represent needs for a team that could be very dangerous in 2024 if they plug the gaps in their roster.

Worst-case scenario: Leaving the draft without a quarterback to develop

Matthew Stafford earned a career-high 88.2 PFF grade in 2023, but he is now 36 years old, and it’s unlikely he will play much longer. That means that the Rams need to find a long-term replacement.

In my most recent mock draft, I sent Bo Nix to the Rams in the first round, pairing a quarterback who had the lowest turnover-worthy play rate among the class' quarterbacks with a situation that would allow him to sit and learn behind a veteran.

Goal: Protect Tua Tagovailoa and add coverage help

Ideal first pick: C Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon

Tua Tagovailoa isn’t the type of quarterback to make many plays out of structure, so the Dolphins need major improvements on the offensive line. They have a fine run-blocking unit but struggle to pass block in true dropback situations.

An offensive tackle like Alabama’s JC Latham would make some sense for Miami, but interior help is needed. Oregon’s Jackson Powers-Johnson is clearly the best center in this draft and has substantial experience at guard, as well.

The Dolphins could also use cornerback help after recently cutting veteran Xavien Howard. New defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver may bring a more aggressive philosophy to Miami, so a man-coverage stalwart like Florida State’s Renardo Green could help them as a Day 2 selection.

Worst-case scenario: Not drafting offensive line help

Miami's entire starting interior offensive line is scheduled to hit free agency next week. Simply put, they need to come out of this draft with help along the offensive line.

That might start as early as Round 1, where their spot at No. 21 overall puts them in prime position for one of the top centers or guards in the draft.

Goal: Build on last year’s defensive improvement

Ideal first pick: Edge Dallas Turner, Alabama

Defensive coordinator Brian Flores did an excellent job of turning Minnesota’s defense into a more respectable unit in 2023. Rookies Ivan Pace Jr. and Mekhi Blackmon stood out in Flores’ aggressive scheme.

Assuming the Vikings re-sign Kirk Cousins, their biggest need will be the pass rush. They may lose Danielle Hunter in free agency and don’t yet have another player who can win up front with blitz help.

Alabama’s Dallas Turner makes sense as a consistent stand-up edge rusher with experience against NFL-caliber tackles. Flores also has extensive experience with drafting Alabama defenders during his time in New England.

Worst-case scenario: Leaving the draft without a quarterback, even if Kirk Cousins stays in Minnesota

The Vikings are at a crossroads at the quarterback position. Kirk Cousins, who had earned the sixth-highest PFF grade at the position when his season ended with an Achilles injury in Week 8, looks set to at least test free agency.

Even if they bring him back, they will still want to find a long-term solution, whether that comes from selecting a passer in Round 1 or more of a developmental prospect on Day 2.

Goal: Add athleticism to the offense

Ideal first pick: A new QB or WR Marvin Harrison Jr.

Too often over the past half-decade New England’s offense has been plodding, content to move the football four yards at a time. They need to add explosiveness at just about every position on offense.

The Patriots have some intriguing decisions to make with the third pick in the draft. They could certainly solidify the quarterback spot with whichever of the top players remain. They could also opt to use Mac Jones or another veteran as a bridge into next year while taking a potential WR1 in Marvin Harrison Jr.

New England still possesses a solid defense, but head coach Jerod Mayo’s first priority has to involve finding premier athletes to build around on offense.

Worst-case scenario: Not drafting a quarterback or Marvin Harrison Jr. with the third overall pick

The Patriots need a solution at quarterback, but I don’t think that means it has to be with the third overall pick. If they instead opted to take Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr. and pair him with a veteran quarterback and a developmental Day 2 player, I can see the vision there. Not coming away with either — unless they land a massive haul in trading down — doesn’t feel wise.

Goal: Improve the offensive and defensive lines

Ideal first pick: Edge Jared Verse, Florida State

New Orleans needs to improve in the trenches to return to the postseason. Their offensive line has been shaky, at best, in pass protection recently. Their pass rush has become much more reliant on Dennis Allen’s blitz calls as opposed to individual talent.

The Saints' 14th overall draft slot puts them in an odd position if they want to draft a tackle. Joe Alt and Olu Fashanu will likely be gone, and their other draft options would have to switch to the left side, given Ryan Ramczyk’s presence at right tackle.

The safer bet would be to find the heir apparent to Cameron Jordan on the edge. Several players fit the bill, but Florida State’s Jared Verse may be the ideal option. His extensive experience in an even front meshes with the Saints’ scheme, and he has a potentially explosive ceiling with just two years of major college football under his belt.

Worst-case scenario: Not improving enough in the trenches

Seven Saints offensive linemen played 200-plus snaps and earned a PFF grade below 60.0 last season. Of the team's three players on the defensive interior who played more than 500 snaps, Khalen Saunders was the highest graded at 61.6.

They need to get better in the trenches this offseason, and thankfully, this is a good draft to be looking to find offensive linemen in the second and third rounds.

Goal: Get more explosive on offense

Ideal first pick: WR Malik Nabers, LSU

The Giants made the 2022 postseason through their ability to run and stop the run. They added to their coverage unit last offseason. Now is the time to bring in a top-flight wide receiver who can threaten defenses deep.

Malik Nabers is as explosive and versatile as any receiver in this draft. He is a dynamic threat out wide or in the slot. Brian Daboll could deploy him in a manner similar to when he had Stefon Diggs in Buffalo.

There may be a conundrum if one of the top three quarterbacks falls to the Giants' sixth overall slot. They could also be in a prime spot to trade down. If Nabers is still on the board, though, they should take him and ask questions later.

Worst-case scenario: Leaving the draft without more playmakers on offense

The Giants lacked playmakers in 2023, and Saquon Barkley is likely heading out the door in free agency. They can find running back help on Day 2 or Day 3, but adding more playmakers on offense is a must in this draft class.

At No. 6 overall, they should have a shot at Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze, who earned an 89.5 PFF receiving grade versus man coverage in 2023.

Goal: Surround Aaron Rodgers with everything he needs

Ideal first pick: OT Joe Alt or OT Olu Fashanu, by any means necessary

The Jets are all-in on Rodgers but already wasted a season by not having the necessary pass protection to keep him upright. The offensive line has to be the top priority in New York this offseason.

Oregon State’s Taliese Fuaga has been most mocked player to the Jets at the 10th pick. While he is a superb run blocker, he may not fit their needs in pass protection. New York needs a sure bet. They would be lucky if Joe Alt or Olu Fashanu fell to them. We’ve seen before, though, that general manager Joe Douglas is willing to maneuver to get who he wants. A trade-up to grab Alt shouldn’t be off the table.

The Jets don’t own a second-round pick, but there are many mid-round options in a deep receiver class. Xavier Gipson is a nice gadget weapon, but New York could use a more consistent threat in the slot. Versatile pieces like Arizona’s Jacob Cowing and Virginia’s Malik Washington make some sense.

Worst-case scenario: Drafting anything other than an offensive lineman or pass-catcher in Round 1

It’s all about the short term for the Jets, with quarterback Aaron Rodgers now 40 years old and coming off a season-ending Achilles injury. That means the time is now if the Jets are going to make a run at the Super Bowl.

The team needs a new starting left tackle, with Mekhi Becton coming off the lowest-graded season of his career at 52.3, but leaving Round 1 without either a new receiver or offensive tackle would be a mistake.

Goal: Fix the secondary and add another receiver

Ideal first pick: CB Quinyon Mitchell, Toledo

The Eagles have to improve their secondary if they want to reach another Super Bowl. Toledo’s Quinyon Mitchell would be an ideal fit in Vic Fangio’s defense. Darius Slay and James Bradberry are both on the wrong side of 30 years old, and Mitchell wouldn’t be asked to do too much in his rookie season while they are both still around.

The Eagles also need another weapon offense to complement A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. Luckily, Smith’s versatility gives them a lot of options.

They could opt for a dangerous outside threat, such as Brian Thomas Jr. or Adonai Mitchell, to allow Smith to move into a full-time slot role. Conversely, they could add a true slot receiver in the middle rounds, such as Jacob Cowing or Jalen McMillan. Either way, the Eagles need one more weapon to round out their receiving corps.

Worst-case scenario: Not drafting a cornerback in the top 100

James Bradberry struggled last year, and Darius Slay is now 33. And while they did a good job bringing in Kelee Ringo to develop last year, they still need to add at the cornerback position in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Thankfully, this is a deep cornerback class. Seventeen of the top 120 players on the PFF big board are cornerbacks, and all of them earned a PFF grade above 70.0 this past season.

Goal: Substantially improve the offensive line

Ideal first pick: The best offensive lineman available

Much has been made of the Steelers' quarterback situation, but they won’t succeed with anyone if they don’t significantly improve up front.

Their recent cut of starting center Mason Cole opens the door for them to take Oregon center Jackson Powers-Johnson, if he’s available. They also have options at tackle, with incumbent Broderick Jones able to play on either side of the line. Ideally, Oregon State’s Taliese Fuaga would be a perfect fit as a tremendous zone blocker in Arthur Smith’s system.

The Steelers should spend multiple picks on their offensive line, but it also wouldn't be surprising to see them add a slot receiver, linebacker and cornerback, as well. Clemson’s Jeremiah Trotter Jr. could be a Day 2 option for a linebacker group that struggles in coverage.

Worst-case scenario: Leaving the draft with no new options at quarterback

The noise out of Pittsburgh seems to be that they are happy with Kenny Pickett and Mason Rudolph, who earned PFF passing grades of 68.8 and 64.8, respectively, at quarterback in 2024.

It’s hard to believe that they won't add to the position before the end of the draft, though, whether that means taking a player to develop in the top 100, adding a free agent or trading for a player like Justin Fields.

Goal: Find depth in the trenches

Ideal first pick: OL Graham Barton, Duke

The 49ers need to improve offensive and defensive line units that have become increasingly top-heavy.

Trent Williams is the gold standard at left tackle, but the rest of the unit leaves much to be desired, as the team finished 2023 tied for 23rd in pass=blocking grade. Duke’s Graham Barton gained experience at tackle and center during his college career and would likely be fine playing either guard spot.

Interior run defense has been a problem over the past couple of seasons in San Francisco. Javon Hargrave isn’t an elite run defender, and Javon Kinlaw has so far not panned out as hoped. Run-defending studs like T'Vondre Sweat or Kris Jenkins would be reasonable picks for the 49ers at No. 31.

Worst-case scenario: Not drafting an offensive lineman in the top 100

Outside of Trent Williams, who earned an 84.3 pass-blocking grade, none of the 49ers offensive linemen stood out in pass protection last season.

Thankfully, this is the right draft to find future starters in the top 100, especially at the back end of the first round.

Goal: Add reinforcements inside

Ideal first pick: DT Byron Murphy II, Texas

The Seahawks currently aren’t physical enough in the trenches to compete with the league’s premier contenders. Until they can consistently pass protect on offense and find some semblance of success in run defense, they will be at a disadvantage.

Texas’ Byron Murphy II seems like a perfect fit for Seattle. He’s considered the best all-around defensive tackle in the 2024 class, having led the nation in pass-rush grade in 2023. New head coach Mike Macdonald will aim to bring the same physical nature to his defense as he successfully did in Baltimore.

Interior offensive line help is also desperately needed for a team that finished 2023 in the bottom five in pass-blocking grade. The Seahawks should have their eyes on just about any interior prospect between the second and fifth rounds to shore up their pass protection.

Worst-case scenario: Not drafting players who can thrive in Mike Macdonald’s defense

Mike Macdonald had the Ravens defense creating havoc throughout the 2023 NFL season, and he will want to add playmakers to that side of the ball now that he is the head coach of the Seahawks.

He had standouts at linebacker in Roquan Smith and Patrick Queen in Baltimore. And with former starters Bobby Wagnerand Jordyn Brooks headed for free agency, it wouldn’t be a shock to see the Seahawks draft one in the opening three rounds.

Goal: Add talent across the board

Ideal first pick: Edge Chop Robinson, Penn State

The Buccaneers are truly in a “best player available” scenario. They massively overachieved last season and were the lowest-graded team to make the postseason. They have needs on the offensive line and across the board on defense.

For now, we’ll take a swing on uber-talented pass rusher Chop Robinson here. The Bucs generally struggled to generate pressure without blitzing, so Robinson would add to Tampa Bay’s plethora of young defensive linemen.

Looming over their draft situation, though, is Mike Evans’ contract situation. If he were to depart, wide receivers like Adonai Mitchell, Brian Thomas Jr. and Keon Coleman immediately become options to fill the void.

Worst-case scenario: Not improving the interior offensive line

Center Ryan Jensen has officially retired. His replacement, Robert Hainsey, struggled last season, earning a 50.2 PFF grade. Left guard Aaron Stinnie is scheduled to be a free agent, though he also struggled last year, earning a 56.5 PFF grade.

Duke’s Graham Barton will be a popular mock draft selection for them, with the college tackle expected to move back to his freshman position of center.

Goal: Find foundational talent

Ideal first pick: A franchise left tackle or WR1

While they play hard and their front seven often keeps them in games, the Titans don’t currently possess a ton of premier talent. Jeffery Simmons and Peter Skoronski are building blocks, but they need to completely retool after losing franchise stalwarts Derrick Henry (pending free agent) and Kevin Byard.

Assuming Will Levis is their quarterback, the Titans will need to add blue-chip talent to aid in his development. A franchise left tackle like Joe Alt or Olu Fashanu would greatly improve an offensive line that has struggled to pass protect in recent years.

Tennessee could also pair Levis' explosive arm with a vertical playmaker like LSU’s Malik Nabers or Washington’s Rome Odunze. Either of those players in tandem with DeAndre Hopkins could give the Titans an ideal “pass to set up the run” approach as Brian Callahan develops an offensive plan for the future.

Worst-case scenario: Leaving this draft without multiple new offensive linemen

The Titans finished the year with PFF's lowest-ranked offensive line, and the unit was bad enough that the team should be looking to bring in multiple potential replacements through the draft.

The good news is that they now have Bill Callahan as their offensive line coach, which would be a dream come true for someone like Joe Alt (whose 90.7 PFF grade led all tackles in this draft class) should he be the pick at No. 7 overall.

Goal: Find a franchise quarterback

Ideal first pick: QB Jayden Daniels, LSU

Washington has a golden opportunity to select its franchise quarterback, already rostering a solid group of skill players — led by Terry McLaurin and Brian Robinson Jr.

While there will be speculation about the Commanders trading up to select Caleb Williams, the more likely scenario is a choice between Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye. Either one would be a fine choice, but Daniels' play style is similar to Kliff Kingsbury’s prior quarterbacks — Johnny Manziel, Kyler Murray, and Caleb Williams, for example.

Head coach Dan Quinn will also focus on the Commanders’ porous defense. He’ll need previous high picks in Jamin Davis and Emmanuel Forbes to simply perform better. Expect a heavy focus on the defensive line after the team traded Montez Sweat and Chase Young midseason.

Worst-case scenario: Not drafting a quarterback

The Commanders need a potential franchise quarterback. The Commanders are in a position to draft a potential franchise quarterback.

Whether they prefer Caleb Williams, Drake Maye or Jayden Daniels, the team would be making a huge mistake by leaving this draft without one of those quarterbacks.