TE Michael Trigg was a fringe top-100 player: Trigg may have one of the widest ranges of outcomes in the 2026 class. At his best, his vertical athleticism and contested-catch ability suggest top-50 potential, but inconsistencies with technique and focus create volatility in his projection.

Dontay Corleone has shown flashes: Corleone was one of the most dominant run defenders in 2022, using his size and strength to control the line of scrimmage. His performance has declined in recent seasons, and his 2024 medical history adds some concern. He offers rare quickness for a nose tackle and can control blockers despite shorter arms, though his pass-rush impact remains limited. He projects as a traditional 3-4 nose tackle.

2026 NFL Draft season is here: Try the best-in-class PFF Mock Draft Simulator and learn about 2026's top prospects while trading and drafting for your favorite NFL team.

Even after 257 selections, not all of the draft’s top talent is off the board. A number of highly ranked prospects on the PFF Big Board remain available as undrafted free agents, offering teams value and upside beyond the draft.

Here are the best remaining prospects for teams to sign as undrafted free agents.

1. TE Michael Trigg, Baylor Bears

Big Board Rank: 106

106 2025 PFF Grade: 72.4

72.4 2025 WAA: 0.152

Trigg may have one of the widest ranges of outcomes in the 2026 class. At his best, his vertical athleticism and contested-catch ability suggest top-50 potential, but inconsistencies with technique and focus create volatility in his projection.

2. DI Dontay Corleone, Cincinnati Bearcats

Big Board Rank: 107

107 2025 PFF Grade: 72.6

72.6 2025 WAA: 0.068

Corleone, known as “The Godfather,” was one of the most dominant run defenders in 2022, using his size and strength to control the line of scrimmage. His performance has declined in recent seasons, and his 2024 medical history adds some concern. He offers rare quickness for a nose tackle and can control blockers despite shorter arms, though his pass-rush impact remains limited. He projects as a traditional 3-4 nose tackle.

3. ED Anthony Lucas, USC Trojans

Big Board Rank: 109

109 2025 PFF Grade: 71.4

71.4 2025 WAA: 0.027

Lucas has an NFL-ready frame and good overall athleticism for his size, but he does not consistently win quickly enough to project as a full-time edge rusher. His length and strength give him versatility across the front in odd schemes.

4. LB Deontae Lawson, Alabama Crimson Tide

Big Board Rank: 110

110 2025 PFF Grade: 77.6

77.6 2025 WAA: 0.179

Lawson is undersized but experienced and quick. He projects as a rotational linebacker with some starting potential.

5. DI Zxavian Harris, Mississippi Rebels

Big Board Rank: 119

119 2025 PFF Grade: 73.3

73.3 2025 WAA: 0.175

Harris has intriguing size and length but must find a consistent playing weight to define his role. His high pad level and inconsistent technique limit his impact, projecting him as a rotational player in an odd front.

6. ED Mikail Kamara, Indiana Hoosiers

Big Board Rank: 120

120 2025 PFF Grade: 71.9

71.9 2025 WAA: 0.108

Kamara, a 2026 NFL Scouting Combine snub, played a key role in Indiana’s success over the past two seasons with strong block-shedding ability and consistent effort as both a pass rusher and run defender. He earned a 75.5 pass-rush grade in 2025 and generated 59 pressures, including two sacks, eight hits and 49 hurries. He also recorded his third consecutive run-defense grade above 75.0 (76.3). His age and athletic profile present concerns, but his production and overall experience still offer a path to a role at the next level.

7. ED Tyreak Sapp, Florida Gators

Big Board Rank: 124

124 2025 PFF Grade: 65

65 2025 WAA: 0.013

Sapp profiles as a stout rotational run defender with scheme versatility. His pass-rush impact will likely be limited to effort-based pressures, but his physicality gives him a solid floor.

8. WR Eric McAlister, TCU Horned Frogs

Big Board Rank: 132

132 2025 PFF Grade: 76.1

76.1 2025 WAA: 0.204

McAlister offers an intriguing skill set with his size, run-blocking ability and production after the catch, which supports a potential role as a vertical threat if he limits mistakes. He saw a career-high 119 targets in 2025 and caught 71 passes for 1,173 yards and 10 touchdowns, earning a 77.5 PFF receiving grade. He averaged 2.6 yards per route run and 7.9 yards after the catch per reception while forcing 27 missed tackles, though he did drop six passes.

9. ED Mason Reiger, Wisconsin Badgers

Big Board Rank: 140

140 2025 PFF Grade: 82.4

82.4 2025 WAA: 0.177

Reiger, No. 140 on PFF’s Big Board, brings a twitchy athletic profile with proven production against Power Four competition, though his arm length may push him down boards. His 32.63-inch arms rank in the 41st percentile at the position, but he compensates with elite explosiveness, including a 40-inch vertical (98th percentile) and a 10-foot-5 broad jump (93rd percentile). He earned a 78.0 run-defense grade and an 83.0 pass-rush grade in 2025, generating 45 pressures on 292 pass-rush snaps.

10. LB Taurean York, Texas A&M Aggies

Big Board Rank: 145

145 2025 PFF Grade: 83.7

83.7 2025 WAA: 0.394

York wins with elite anticipation and instincts despite below-average measurables. His intelligence and competitiveness give him a chance to stick as a MIKE linebacker.

11. ED Nadame Tucker, Western Michigan Broncos

Big Board Rank: 148

148 2025 PFF Grade: 91.4

91.4 2025 WAA: 0.287

Tucker was highly productive but benefited from lower-level competition. His lack of strength may limit his ability to translate that production to the NFL.

12. HB Le'Veon Moss, Texas A&M Aggies

Big Board Rank: 150

150 2025 PFF Grade: 75.8

75.8 2025 WAA: 0

Moss' injury history will likely push him into Day 3, but he remains a solid all-around back with three-down potential and an RB2 or RB3 projection. His foot quickness and processing ability give him a chance to succeed in man- and gap-scheme blocking concepts.

13. CB Devon Marshall, North Carolina State Wolfpack

Big Board Rank: 151

151 2025 PFF Grade: 89.8

89.8 2025 WAA: 0.444

Marshall’s size and limited athletic profile project a move inside at the next level, which caps his ceiling, but his playmaking ability in coverage and activity against the run support a potential role. He earned a career-best 89.8 PFF grade in 2025, including an 84.7 run-defense grade and an 88.3 coverage grade. In coverage, he allowed 27 receptions for 308 yards and two touchdowns on 62 targets, while recording two interceptions and 12 pass breakups, with a 56.4 passer rating allowed.

14. T Isaiah World, Oregon Ducks

Big Board Rank: 153

153 2025 PFF Grade: 65.4

65.4 2025 WAA: 0.05

World is physically gifted but remains too raw technically to start in his current form. He is a high-ceiling, Day 3 developmental prospect best suited for a power-based run scheme.

15. HB Jaydn Ott, Oklahoma Sooners

Big Board Rank: 154

154 2025 PFF Grade: 53.1

53.1 2025 WAA: -0.033

Ott is a talented back who showed three-down ability as an underclassman, but a puzzling 2025 for him — both in terms of when he was playing and why he wasn't — clouds his draft projection.

16. T Diego Pounds, Mississippi Rebels

Big Board Rank: 157

157 2025 PFF Grade: 62.3

62.3 2025 WAA: -0.02

Pounds’ athleticism for his frame will draw interest from scouts, but his run blocking across four seasons remains a concern. He earned PFF grades of 41.9 in 2022, 53.1 in 2023, 61.1 in 2024 and 51.7 in 2025, which reflect inconsistency. His pass protection has been more encouraging, highlighted by a 75.8 pass-blocking grade in 2025 with no sacks allowed, along with three hits and 13 hurries surrendered across 583 pass-blocking snaps. That improvement, along with his physical tools, supports his placement at No. 157 on PFF’s Big Board.

17. CB Thaddeus Dixon, North Carolina Tar Heels

Big Board Rank: 175

175 2025 PFF Grade: 65.2

65.2 2025 WAA: -0.003

Injuries limited Dixon in two of his three collegiate seasons, leaving him as more of an unknown in a deep cornerback class with just 1,473 career snaps. He will need to improve his consistency as a tackler, as evidenced by a 14.4% missed tackle rate, and reduce penalties in coverage (11 in his career) to carve out a role at the next level.

18. WR Eric Rivers, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Big Board Rank: 177

177 2025 PFF Grade: 72.7

72.7 2025 WAA: 0.132

Rivers' build may limit his appeal, but there are flashes where he looks uncoverable. He offers depth potential with added value as a returner.

19. S Jalen Stroman, Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Big Board Rank: 178

178 2025 PFF Grade: 79.8

79.8 2025 WAA: 0.121

Stroman is a versatile defensive back who flourished in his lone season at Notre Dame, earning a 79.8 PFF overall grade. However, he will need to show that his earlier inconsistency at Virginia Tech and a 14.6% career missed tackle rate won’t limit his ability to hold up at the next level.

20. T Aamil Wagner, Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Big Board Rank: 180

180 2025 PFF Grade: 68.7

68.7 2025 WAA: 0.042

Wagner has an appealing build with a balanced, athletic frame, making him a strong Day 3 developmental prospect. He must improve his foot speed and play strength to reach starting-caliber potential.

21. WR Jeff Caldwell, Cincinnati Bearcats

Big Board Rank: 181

181 2025 PFF Grade: 70

70 2025 WAA: 0.035

Caldwell is the type of vertical “X” receiver worth a late-round flier simply because there are few players with his combination of size and explosiveness. However, he must become more technical and nuanced as a route runner — particularly with his releases against the press — to consistently create separation, even on vertical routes, if he is to develop beyond a depth or practice-squad option.

22. HB J'Mari Taylor, Virginia Cavaliers

Big Board Rank: 184

184 2025 PFF Grade: 76.1

76.1 2025 WAA: -0.094

Taylor's college journey has been defined by having to prove himself at every stop. He brings a compact but strong build suited for the NFL and has the overall talent to project as an RB3 with spot-start potential in power and inside-zone concepts.

23. WR Aaron Anderson, LSU Tigers

Big Board Rank: 186

186 2025 PFF Grade: 72.8

72.8 2025 WAA: 0.031

Anderson is a small but explosive slot-only receiver with strong separation ability and yards-after-the-catch potential. While his size may limit his appeal, he profiles as a solid Day 3 option who can contribute in a rotational role.

24. TE Miles Kitselman, Tennessee Volunteers

Big Board Rank: 190

190 2025 PFF Grade: 64.7

64.7 2025 WAA: 0.028

Kitselman has the size and build of an NFL tight end, giving him a solid floor as a rosterable player. He projects as a TE2 with value primarily as an in-line blocker.

25. LB Owen Heinecke, Oklahoma Sooners

Big Board Rank: 191

191 2025 PFF Grade: 76.1

76.1 2025 WAA: 0.158

Heinecke is a smaller, feisty linebacker with good athleticism who projects as a coverage-oriented player and core special teamer early in his career.

26. T Nolan Rucci, Penn State Nittany Lions

Big Board Rank: 193

193 2025 PFF Grade: 75.4

75.4 2025 WAA: 0.044

A two-year starter at Penn State, Rucci entered 2025 as a highly regarded prospect but saw his stock dip over the course of the season. While his arm length fits the profile of an NFL tackle, his pass protection — allowing 14 hurries in 2025 — will need refinement to secure a roster spot.

27. TE John Michael Gyllenborg, Wyoming Cowboys

Big Board Rank: 194

194 2025 PFF Grade: 54.1

54.1 2025 WAA: -0.061

Gyllenborg profiles as a high-percentile athlete for the position with strong route-running ability and explosive play potential. He fits best as a receiving tight end who can align in the slot or backfield, though his blocking impact will be limited.

28. G Kobe Baynes, Kansas Jayhawks

Big Board Rank: 195

195 2025 PFF Grade: 74.3

74.3 2025 WAA: 0.104

Baynes improved in each of his five collegiate seasons, earning a 74.3 PFF overall grade in 2025 while not allowing a sack at Kansas. If he can reduce his penalty rate, he has the profile to provide valuable interior depth at the next level.

29. G Jaeden Roberts, Alabama Crimson Tide

Big Board Rank: 197

197 2025 PFF Grade: 69.5

69.5 2025 WAA: 0.008

Roberts has the size and pass-protection ability to earn a roster spot, as he posted an 87.5 PFF pass-blocking grade in 2025 while allowing just two pressures at Alabama. However, his run blocking has been inconsistent throughout his career, bottoming out with a 62.5 PFF grade in his final season.

30. WR Chase Roberts, BYU Cougars

Big Board Rank: 201

201 2025 PFF Grade: 74.5

74.5 2025 WAA: 0.168

Roberts, the No. 201 player on the PFF Big Board, earned 70.0-plus PFF receiving grades in all four seasons at BYU and averaged a strong 2.35 yards per route run in 2025. At 6-foot-4, 210 pounds, he brings a physical profile and converted nine of 17 contested targets last season, consistently working through contact. His 4.64 speed limits vertical separation, but his route detail and toughness give him a path to a depth role.

31. S Bishop Fitzgerald, USC Trojans

Big Board Rank: 202

202 2025 PFF Grade: 90.7

90.7 2025 WAA: 0.219

Fitzgerald shows strong instincts and ball skills in coverage, but inconsistent run support and limited slot versatility may restrict his usage.

32. DI Cole Brevard, Texas Longhorns

Big Board Rank: 204

204 2025 PFF Grade: 72.6

72.6 2025 WAA: 0.046

Brevard comes in at No. 204 on the PFF Big Board after posting back-to-back solid run-defense grades (72.4 in 2024, 71.6 in 2025) across stops at Purdue and Texas. At 346 pounds, he profiles as an early-down presence, but his pass-rush production has lagged, with just 26 total pressures over the past two seasons and no single-season pass-rush grade above 70.0. Missed tackles (14 over four years) and multiple sub-50.0 tackling grades further cap his impact.

33. TE Dae'Quan Wright, Mississippi Rebels

Big Board Rank: 209

209 2025 PFF Grade: 66.4

66.4 2025 WAA: 0.155

Wright is a big-bodied tight end with a strong multi-sport background. He shows solid all-around athleticism, but inconsistency as a blocker may limit his ability to earn significant snaps.

34. DI Bryson Eason, Tennessee Volunteers

Big Board Rank: 210

210 2025 PFF Grade: 71.2

71.2 2025 WAA: 0.044

Eason comes in at No. 210 on the PFF Big Board after logging 300-plus snaps in each of the past four seasons, finishing 2025 with a 71.2 overall grade. His production leaned heavily on run defense, where he earned a 74.1 grade and recorded eight tackles for loss or no gain. As a pass rusher, he generated 15 total pressures with a 64.5 grade

35. WR Tyren Montgomery, John Carroll Blue Streaks

Big Board Rank: 214

214 2025 PFF Grade: 92.6

92.6 2025 WAA: —

Montgomery posted a 92.6 overall and receiving grade in 2025, hauling in 119 of his 145 targets for 1,530 yards and 15 touchdowns. His 139.4 passer rating when targeted and 27 forced missed tackles point to strong efficiency and after-the-catch production, and he converted eight of his 13 contested targets, which shows he can win through contact (albeit at a lower competition level). At No. 214 on PFF’s Big Board, the 5-foot-11, 190-pound receiver projects as a developmental slot option with camp upside.

36. HB Desmond Reid, Pittsburgh Panthers

Big Board Rank: 217

217 2025 PFF Grade: 80.1

80.1 2025 WAA: 0.094

Reid is small, whether you line him up in the backfield or the slot (which might be his home in the pros), but he comes with elite short-area explosiveness and separation ability as a receiver. He will be off some teams' boards solely because of his size, but when you watch the tape, you see a player who deserves consideration, even as a size outlier.

37. S Isaiah Nwokobia, SMU Mustangs

Big Board Rank: 218

218 2025 PFF Grade: 67.4

67.4 2025 WAA: -0.025

Nwokobia’s profile is driven by his 2024 tape, where he earned an 88.0 overall grade with an 88.3 coverage grade, 83.5 run-defense grade and 82.7 tackling grade, before dropping to 67.4 overall in 2025. Across his career, he allowed just a 70.5 passer rating into his coverage while recording 11 interceptions and 10 pass breakups, reinforcing his ability to find and finish on the football. At 6-foot-1, 205 pounds, he pairs quick-trigger downhill play with strong zone eyes and closing burst, consistently driving on throws and aligning across the formation. The missed tackles — 10-plus in each of the last three seasons — create some volatility, but the coverage profile and versatility align with his placement just outside the top 200 on PFF’s Big Board as a rotational, scheme-flexible safety.

38. WR Dane Key, Nebraska Cornhuskers

Big Board Rank: 224

224 2025 PFF Grade: 65.9

65.9 2025 WAA: -0.008

Key’s production remained relatively steady across four seasons, with PFF receiving grades of 71.7 (2022), 71.4 (2023), 81.6 (2024) and 65.0 (2025). His role shifted more inside in 2025, as he played 38.1% of his snaps in the slot — a notable increase from the previous year — and recorded 21 receptions for 211 yards and two touchdowns from that alignment, along with a 101.4 passer rating when targeted. Overall, he caught 39 of 64 targets for 452 yards and five touchdowns. At 6-foot-3 and 210 pounds, his size and inside-out usage align with his No. 224 ranking on PFF’s Big Board as a depth receiver with role flexibility.

39. HB Robert Henry Jr., UTSA Roadrunners

Big Board Rank: 228

228 2025 PFF Grade: 74.2

74.2 2025 WAA: -0.069

Henry posted a 74.2 overall grade in 2025, adding to a steady three-year stretch that includes marks of 84.6 (2023) and 71.0 (2024). He carried the ball 152 times for 1,051 yards, averaging 6.9 yards per attempt and 4.25 yards after contact per attempt, with 33 missed tackles forced and 24 runs of 10-plus yards. Ball security is a concern, with six fumbles over the past three seasons, including three in 2024 and two in 2025. At 5-foot-9, 196 pounds, he relies on lateral quickness and short-area burst to create yards, though inconsistency in reading run lanes shows up on tape. The profile aligns with his No. 228 placement on PFF’s Big Board as a rotational back with change-of-pace value.

40. ED TJ Guy, Michigan Wolverines

Big Board Rank: 231

231 2025 PFF Grade: 64.3

64.3 2025 WAA: 0.013

Guy’s 2025 production came on a limited sample. He logged 362 snaps with a 64.3 overall grade and a 72.6 pass-rush grade across 152 pass-rushing snaps. He generated 18 pressures, including two sacks and two hits, which reflects situational pass-rush ability rather than sustained impact. His overall workload remains light. He has just 920 career snaps, with a peak of 419 in 2024, which adds uncertainty to his projection. Missed tackles are another concern — six on 18 attempts in 2025 and five on 27 in 2024 — and those issues show up both against the run and in space.

41. HB Roman Hemby, Indiana Hoosiers

Big Board Rank: 233

233 2025 PFF Grade: 80.9

80.9 2025 WAA: 0.127

Hemby lacks top-end explosiveness as a runner, but his high football IQ, consistent effort and competitive toughness — combined with useful third-down traits — give him a path to earn a roster or practice-squad spot at the next level.

42. WR Noah Thomas, Georgia Bulldogs

Big Board Rank: 234

234 2025 PFF Grade: 57.9

57.9 2025 WAA: -0.05

Thomas’ production peaked in 2024, when he caught 39 of 72 targets for 574 yards and eight touchdowns, before his role diminished following a transfer to Georgia in 2025, where he recorded 16 receptions on 26 targets for 254 yards and four scores with a 58.9 PFF receiving grade. Despite the reduced volume, he remained effective with the ball in his hands, averaging 8.1 yards after the catch per reception and forcing four missed tackles. His usage has been heavily weighted to the perimeter, where he logged 811 career snaps compared to 209 in the slot.

43. WR J. Michael Sturdivant, Florida Gators

Big Board Rank: 236

236 2025 PFF Grade: 62.7

62.7 2025 WAA: 0.011

Sturdivant is a big, explosive outside “X” receiver with three-down potential, strong play strength and athleticism. However, there is a lack of nuance and feel to his game, which could always keep you wanting more if that does not improve.

44. HB Terion Stewart, Virginia Tech Hokies

Big Board Rank: 239

239 2025 PFF Grade: 73.9

73.9 2025 WAA: -0.047

Stewart's elite missed-tackles-forced and yards-after-contact efficiency will warrant draft consideration. Still, major ball-security concerns, limited receiving resume and an overall lack of polish currently cap his projection. Without improvement in those areas, earning and maintaining coaches' trust at the next level will be a challenge.

45. QB Jalon Daniels, Kansas Jayhawks

Big Board Rank: 240

240 2025 PFF Grade: 77.1

77.1 2025 WAA: 0.072

Daniels’ profile reflects steady but unspectacular production, with PFF grades ranging from 84.6 in 2023 to 77.1 in 2025 over the past five seasons. In 2025, he completed 198 of 321 passes for 2,531 yards, 22 touchdowns and seven interceptions, recording 18 big-time throws against 15 turnover-worthy plays. His 82.7 clean-pocket grade drops sharply to 44.6 under pressure, underscoring his inconsistency when forced off his spot. At 6-foot and 219 pounds, Daniels offers added value as a runner, totaling 1,916 career rushing yards and 23 touchdowns. However, 33 career fumbles and below-average stable passing metrics limit his overall projection. The profile aligns with his No. 240 ranking on PFF’s Big Board as a developmental quarterback with dual-threat ability but significant refinement needed as a passer.

46. CB DJ Harvey, USC Trojans

Big Board Rank: 241

241 2025 PFF Grade: 55.3

55.3 2025 WAA: -0.043

Harvey’s profile is defined by his 2024 breakout at San Jose State, where he earned a 90.6 PFF grade while allowing 35 receptions for 276 yards on 62 targets, recording four interceptions, seven pass breakups and a 56.9 passer rating into his coverage. That level of production did not carry over after his transfer to USC in 2025, as he played just 141 snaps and posted a 55.3 grade, surrendering nine receptions for 189 yards and two touchdowns on 16 targets. At 5-foot-10 and 190 pounds, he offers proven ball skills at his peak but lacks consistency, which aligns with his No. 241 ranking on PFF’s Big Board as a volatile depth corner.

47. ED Vincent Anthony Jr., Duke Blue Devils

Big Board Rank: 243

243 2025 PFF Grade: 58.2

58.2 2025 WAA: -0.072

Anthony has excellent length and finesse as a pass rusher but must improve strength and physicality to earn playing time.

48. TE Lake McRee, USC Trojans

Big Board Rank: 245

245 2025 PFF Grade: 69

69 2025 WAA: 0.124

McRee is a solid overall athlete for an “F” tight end. While run blocking will not be a strength, his pass protection ability provides some in-line utility. His best fit is as a big-slot option, likely in the mid-Day 3 range.

49. CB Devonta Smith, Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Big Board Rank: 249

249 2025 PFF Grade: 72.4

72.4 2025 WAA: 0.077

Smith earned a 72.4 PFF grade in 2025, with nearly identical marks in coverage (72.2) and run defense (72.5) during his lone season at Notre Dame. He allowed 15 receptions for 130 yards on 26 targets, with no touchdowns surrendered and three pass breakups, continuing a career trend of not allowing a touchdown across 57 total targets. He lined up almost exclusively in the slot, logging 545 career snaps inside compared to just 35 out wide. At 5-foot-11 and 195 pounds, he profiles as a slot-only defensive back, which is reflected in his No. 249 ranking on PFF’s Big Board.

50. LB Eric Gentry, USC Trojans

Big Board Rank: 250

250 2025 PFF Grade: 72

72 2025 WAA: 0.115

Gentry put together a well-rounded 2025 season, earning a 72.0 PFF grade with similar production across phases, including a 71.5 pass-rush grade and a 72.1 coverage grade. As a pass rusher, he generated 45 pressures on 191 career pass-rush snaps, including nine sacks and 10 hits, while also adding six batted passes. In coverage, he allowed 20 receptions for 141 yards on 26 targets last season, with no touchdowns and two pass breakups. Against the run, he recorded 24 stops, including five tackles for loss or no gain, on 314 snaps. At 6-foot-6 and 225 pounds, his length and closing burst show up most in zone coverage and as a blitzer, though his play strength remains a limitation, which is reflected in his No. 250 ranking on PFF’s Big Board.

51. HB Rahsul Faison, South Carolina Gamecocks

Big Board Rank: 251

251 2025 PFF Grade: 68.8

68.8 2025 WAA: -0.066

Faison will be one of the oldest prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft, but he has the frame and punishing rushing style to hear his name called on Day 3, with a chance to make a roster thanks to high yards-after-contact averages, a career of good ball security and a story of resilience to get to this point in his football life.

52. CB Ceyair Wright, Nebraska Cornhuskers

Big Board Rank: 252

252 2025 PFF Grade: 66.6

66.6 2025 WAA: 0.013

Wright offers an appealing athletic foundation worth developing. He must add strength and play with more aggression to handle man coverage, but he has starter upside in zone-heavy systems.

53. DI James Thompson Jr., Illinois Fighting Illini

Big Board Rank: 253

253 2025 PFF Grade: 76.5

76.5 2025 WAA: 0.057

Thompson is an older prospect who will be 24 at the start of his rookie season and comes off a career-best 76.5 PFF grade in his lone season at Illinois. His pass-rush production remains limited, as he posted a 5.5% pass-rush win rate in 2025, but his size and run defense stand out, highlighted by a 79.4 PFF run-defense grade.

54. T Fa'alili Fa'amoe, Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Big Board Rank: 254

254 2025 PFF Grade: 67.7

67.7 2025 WAA: -0.014

Fa’amoe, No. 254 on PFF’s Big Board, closed his career with his best performance against Mississippi State, where he earned a 78.2 PFF grade on 81 snaps, including an 83.2 pass-blocking grade and a 78.5 run-blocking grade. He finished the 2025 season with a career-best 67.7 PFF grade across 789 snaps at right tackle. His pass protection remained solid, as he posted a 71.2 pass-blocking grade and allowed two sacks, two hits and 16 hurries on 448 pass-blocking snaps.

55. QB Luke Altmyer, Illinois Fighting Illini

Big Board Rank: 255

255 2025 PFF Grade: 78

78 2025 WAA: 0.482

Altmyer's physical limitations lower his ceiling in the pros, but due to his high football IQ and how calm he is as a pocket passer with good feel, timing and touch, he presents a good floor as a backup quarterback who could come in and start with moderate success in a pinch.

56. WR Vinny Anthony II, Wisconsin Badgers

Big Board Rank: 256

256 2025 PFF Grade: 67.7

67.7 2025 WAA: 0.036

Anthony showed ability after the catch across his final two seasons at Wisconsin, with 18 missed tackles forced and more than 6.0 yards after the catch per reception. He also brings value in the return game, with more than 100 kick returns over that span.

57. QB Sawyer Robertson, Baylor Bears

Big Board Rank: 257

257 2025 PFF Grade: 70.3

70.3 2025 WAA: 0.073

Robertson has NFL-caliber tools (arm strength and overall size), but his inconsistent fundamentals lead to too many inconsistent results and negative plays in his current state. That must be cleaned up before he gets a starting shot in the pros.

58. QB Haynes King, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Big Board Rank: 259

259 2025 PFF Grade: 85.9

85.9 2025 WAA: 0.29

King is a 25-year-old quarterback with three years of starting experience at Georgia Tech after beginning his career at Texas A&M. His profile centers on toughness and rushing value, with more than 150 rushing conversions over the past three seasons and at least 10 rushing touchdowns in each year, though he still requires development as a passer. He earned an 80.9 PFF passing grade in 2025 and completed 252 of 365 passes for 2,936 yards, with 15 big-time throws against four turnover-worthy plays. His performance split shows a clear gap, with a 91.0 passing grade from a clean pocket compared to 48.7 under pressure last season.

59. QB Joey Aguilar, Tennessee Volunteers

Big Board Rank: 261

261 2025 PFF Grade: 90.5

90.5 2025 WAA: 0.934

Aguilar will be one of the oldest prospects in the draft, as he will be 25 at the start of his rookie season, but his production at Tennessee stands out. He earned a career-best 90.5 PFF grade in 2025, including a 94.6 deep passing grade.

60. QB Diego Pavia, Vanderbilt Commodores

Big Board Rank: 263

263 2025 PFF Grade: 92.2

92.2 2025 WAA: 1.116

Pavia will be any team's fan favorite the moment he is drafted. He is the ultimate underdog and competitor, but his lack of physical abilities will likely not yield much of a chance at quarterback in the NFL — perhaps he can be a utility offensive weapon as a tight end or fullback.

61. ED Michael Heldman, Central Michigan Chippewas

Big Board Rank: 264

264 2025 PFF Grade: 93.2

93.2 2025 WAA: 0.33

Heldman delivered an outstanding 2025 season, earning a 93.2 PFF grade with a 92.9 pass-rush grade and an 87.9 run-defense grade, which placed him among the most productive edge defenders in college football. He profiles as a likely Day 3 option with some questions about the level of competition, but his athletic profile supports the production. He measured 6-foot-4 and 268 pounds and posted strong testing numbers, including 29 bench reps (93rd percentile), a 90th-percentile vertical jump, an 87th-percentile broad jump, an 85th-percentile short shuttle and an 84th-percentile three-cone.

62. CB Jeadyn Lukus, Clemson Tigers

Big Board Rank: 265

265 2025 PFF Grade: 56.1

56.1 2025 WAA: -0.071

Lukus, a former five-star recruit, offers high-end physical traits with a 6-foot-2 frame, long arms, a 4.41 40-yard dash and an 11-foot-7 broad jump. In his only season with more than 200 defensive snaps, he allowed 24 receptions for 261 yards on 43 targets while recording eight forced incompletions.

63. LB Xavian Sorey Jr., Arkansas Razorbacks

Big Board Rank: 266

266 2025 PFF Grade: 50.3

50.3 2025 WAA: -0.085

Sorey offers an intriguing athletic profile at 6-foot-2 and 230 pounds, but inconsistencies in his game raise concerns. His missed tackle rate stands out as a key issue, as it ranks in the fourth percentile at the position over the past two seasons at Arkansas, which reflects significant reliability problems in finishing plays.

64. CB Josh Moten, Southern Miss Golden Eagles

Big Board Rank: 267

267 2025 PFF Grade: 80.1

80.1 2025 WAA: 0.162

Moten has a smaller frame but offers strong production for a Day 3 cornerback. He earned a 91.1 PFF grade at Marshall in 2024 and followed it with an 80.1 mark at Southern Miss in 2025. His coverage profile shows scheme versatility, as he posted a 78.4 man-coverage grade and a 74.9 zone-coverage grade.

65. G Joshua Braun, Kentucky Wildcats

Big Board Rank: 268

268 2025 PFF Grade: 62.5

62.5 2025 WAA: 0.029

Braun is an older prospect who began his career at Florida in 2020 and finished at Kentucky in 2025. His profile centers on pass protection, where he earned a 77.4 pass-blocking grade in 2025, but his run blocking remains a concern, as reflected in a 57.4 run-blocking grade that same season.

66. CB Ahmari Harvey, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Big Board Rank: 269

269 2025 PFF Grade: 71.9

71.9 2025 WAA: 0.159

Harvey has produced strong coverage results over the past three seasons at Georgia Tech, as he earned an 80.5 PFF coverage grade with four interceptions and 18 forced incompletions. His profile leans more heavily toward zone coverage, where he has performed at a higher level than in man situations.

67. ED Patrick Payton, LSU Tigers

Big Board Rank: 270

270 2025 PFF Grade: 69

69 2025 WAA: 0.021

Payton has good size and length with extensive experience, as he began his career at Florida State before spending a final season at LSU. His pass-rush production on true pass sets has been a concern, with grades below the 20th percentile over the past four seasons, but he has provided value against the run, where his run-stop rate ranks in the 64th percentile.

68. S Jalen Catalon, Missouri Tigers

Big Board Rank: 271

271 2025 PFF Grade: 74.1

74.1 2025 WAA: 0.074

Catalon is a 25-year-old prospect with an extensive injury history who moved across multiple programs, including Arkansas, Texas, UNLV and Missouri. His experience came primarily as a deep safety, though his best season at UNLV in 2024 included more work in the box. He enters the draft off back-to-back 70.0-plus PFF grades in both run defense and coverage.

69. QB Miller Moss, Louisville Cardinals

Big Board Rank: 272

272 2025 PFF Grade: 68.2

68.2 2025 WAA: -0.39

Miller is a 24-year-old prospect whose career arc includes a strong early breakout followed by declining production. He earned a 90.7 PFF grade in limited action at USC in 2023, then posted a 77.7 mark as the starter in 2024 before transferring to Louisville in 2025, where he recorded a career-low 68.2 grade. His accuracy and processing remain concerns, as his 81.1 clean-pocket passing grade ranks in the 10th percentile and his 75.0 grade on standard dropbacks ranks in the ninth percentile.

70. CB Tyreek Chappell, Texas A&M Aggies

Big Board Rank: 274

274 2025 PFF Grade: 63.2

63.2 2025 WAA: -0.015

An undersized cornerback with limited ball production during his time at Texas A&M, he profiles best as a slot defender and special teams contributor at the next level. At 5-foot-10 and 188 pounds (both below the 50th percentile) with 30.25-inch arms (24th percentile), his physical profile is below average for the position, and he has not earned a PFF coverage grade above 70.0 since 2021. In 2025, he posted a 61.3 PFF coverage grade, allowing 33 receptions on 49 targets for 317 yards and one touchdown, while recording no interceptions and three pass breakups. For his career, he allowed eight touchdowns with two interceptions and 17 pass breakups on 185 targets.

71. QB Tommy Castellanos, Florida State Seminoles

Big Board Rank: 275

275 2025 PFF Grade: 85.1

85.1 2025 WAA: 0.614

Tommy Castellanos, No. 275 on PFF’s Big Board, has clear size limitations at 5-foot-11 and 201 pounds, which fall below the ideal NFL quarterback build. However, his 2025 production shows effectiveness in key areas, as he earned a 94.2 intermediate passing grade and a 92.0 passing grade from a clean pocket.

72. ED Eric O'Neill, Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Big Board Rank: 276

276 2025 PFF Grade: 74.5

74.5 2025 WAA: 0.043

O’Neill is an undersized edge defender at 6-foot-3 and 261 pounds who broke out with a 90.2 PFF grade at James Madison in 2024 before transferring to Rutgers in 2025. His role shifted after the move to the Power Four, as his production leaned more toward run defense than pass rushing. In 2025, he earned a 73.8 run-defense grade and a 71.6 pass-rush grade and generated 41 pressures, including four sacks, 10 hits and 27 hurries on 261 pass-rush snaps

73. ED Logan Fano, Utah Utes

Big Board Rank: 277

277 2025 PFF Grade: 78.8

78.8 2025 WAA: 0.094

Logan Fano, the older brother of offensive tackle Spencer Fano, offers a big, well-balanced edge profile with PFF grades above 76.0 in both pass rushing and run defense last season. His athleticism stands out for the position, though he requires further development to translate those traits into consistent production at the next level.

74. WR Trebor Pena, Penn State Nittany Lions

Big Board Rank: 278

278 2025 PFF Grade: 75

75 2025 WAA: 0.067

Pena is an undersized receiver who transferred to Penn State after four seasons at Syracuse, working primarily from the slot in 2025 as a gadget weapon. He earned a 78.3 PFF receiving grade in 2024 and a 72.5 mark in 2025, catching 49 passes for 552 yards and two touchdowns last season while averaging 6.6 yards after the catch per reception and forcing nine missed tackles. While he went just 3-for-11 in contested situations and recorded three drops, his production and 110.5 passer rating when targeted support a Day 3 projection with added value on special teams.

75. LB Lander Barton, Utah Utes

Big Board Rank: 279

279 2025 PFF Grade: 61.7

61.7 2025 WAA: -0.045

Barton has been with Utah since 2022 but delivered his least productive season in 2025. His run defense stands out as a concern, as his 18.5% missed tackle rate reflects issues with reliability. He has prototypical size for the position, but his profile points to a Day 3 selection with value as a depth piece and potential special teams contributor.

76. QB Jake Retzlaff, Tulane Green Wave

Big Board Rank: 280

280 2025 PFF Grade: 81.6

81.6 2025 WAA: 0.366

The Tulane quarterback led the Green Wave to the College Football Playoff in 2025 and showed strong efficiency in the intermediate area, as he earned a 90.5 passing grade on throws to that level of the field. He also adds value as a dual-threat option, as he produced 16 rushing touchdowns and 22 explosive runs of 10 or more yards on the season.

77. C Connor Tollison, Missouri Tigers

Big Board Rank: 281

281 2025 PFF Grade: 62.7

62.7 2025 WAA: -0.043

Tollison is an experienced, athletic center who fits best in an outside zone system. His quick feet allow him to execute reach blocks and mirror defenders, but his lack of length and mass limits his effectiveness in sustaining blocks.

78. WR Dillon Bell, Georgia Bulldogs

Big Board Rank: 282

282 2025 PFF Grade: 57.7

57.7 2025 WAA: -0.086

Bell was a four-year starter at Georgia due to his competitive toughness, size, strength and blocking ability. However, as a receiver, he struggled to stand out — a challenge that will only intensify at the next level.

79. HB Chip Trayanum, Toledo Rockets

Big Board Rank: 283

283 2025 PFF Grade: 76.7

76.7 2025 WAA: 0

Trayanum is a compact back with a strong lower body whose best path to being drafted and making a roster likely comes as a third-down and short-yardage specialist in a predominantly power-based rushing scheme.

80. HB Jamal Haynes, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Big Board Rank: 285

285 2025 PFF Grade: 66.1

66.1 2025 WAA: -0.112

Haynes, a three-year starter at Georgia Tech, brings extensive experience in the Yellow Jackets’ gap scheme, as reflected in an 85.3 career PFF rushing grade on such carries. His size, limited production after contact and lack of impact in the receiving game and as a blocker, however, create a difficult projection at the next level. He averaged just 3.2 yards after contact per carry across his career, with a high of 3.37 in 2023 and a drop to 2.81 in 2025.

81. QB Joe Fagnano, Connecticut Huskies

Big Board Rank: 287

287 2025 PFF Grade: 87

87 2025 WAA: 0.424

Fagnano delivered a breakout season while leading the Huskies, as he earned an 87.0 PFF grade with an 81.9 passing grade. His performance against the blitz stands out as a strength, but his profile raises concerns due to his age — he will be 25 — along with inconsistent accuracy and a 50.8 passing grade under pressure, which complicate his path to a backup role.

82. T Riley Mahlman, Wisconsin Badgers

Big Board Rank: 289

289 2025 PFF Grade: 62.9

62.9 2025 WAA: 0.012

Mahlman stands out with rare size at 6-foot-8 and pairs it with solid athletic ability, as shown by a 4.59 short shuttle at Wisconsin’s pro day. He delivered well-rounded production across his first two seasons as a starter, as he earned a 78.1 PFF grade in 2023 and a 76.0 mark in 2024.

83. QB Kyron Drones, Virginia Tech Hokies

Big Board Rank: 290

290 2025 PFF Grade: 69.9

69.9 2025 WAA: -0.157

Drones showed inconsistency as a passer over three seasons at Virginia Tech, as he recorded 37 big-time throws against 42 turnover-worthy plays. His effectiveness relies more on mobility and downfield passing, highlighted by an 84.5 deep-passing grade in 2025. As a runner, he totaled 2,271 yards on 388 carries, averaging 5.9 yards per attempt and 3.43 yards after contact per carry while forcing 72 missed tackles. His overall passing production remains a concern, as his career-high passing grade came in 2024 at just 73.2.

84. TE DJ Rogers, TCU Horned Frogs

Big Board Rank: 292

292 2025 PFF Grade: 72.4

72.4 2025 WAA: 0.083

Rogers is a late-blooming tight end with limited usage but intriguing traits. His athletic build, movement skills and reliable hands project him as a depth receiving option with alignment flexibility.

85. S Louis Moore, Indiana Hoosiers

Big Board Rank: 294

294 2025 PFF Grade: 82.5

82.5 2025 WAA: 0.264

Moore lacks ideal size and athleticism, but his football IQ gives him a chance to develop into a depth free safety in two-high systems.

86. G Tomas Rimac, Virginia Tech Hokies

Big Board Rank: 296

296 2025 PFF Grade: 59.3

59.3 2025 WAA: -0.024

Rimac took a step back in his lone season with the Huskies, as he allowed two sacks and posted a 53.9 run-blocking grade, while his pass protection also declined to a 69.7 pass-blocking grade after an 82.3 mark in 2024 at West Virginia. Despite that regression, he played all five offensive line positions during the year, and that versatility carries value for teams that prioritize depth along the offensive line.

87. TE RJ Maryland, SMU Mustangs

Big Board Rank: 298

298 2025 PFF Grade: 62.4

62.4 2025 WAA: 0.026

Maryland showed strong receiving production at tight end, as he averaged 1.66 yards per route run across his career and 6.1 yards after the catch per reception in both 2024 and 2025. His blocking remains a concern, however, as low grades in that area could limit his ability to earn consistent playing time.

88. G Caden Barnett, Wyoming Cowboys

Big Board Rank: 300

300 2025 PFF Grade: 71.3

71.3 2025 WAA: 0.004

Barnett, a three-year starter at Wyoming, did his best work in zone-running concepts, ranking in the 52nd percentile in PFF rushing grade on such carries since 2023. His pass protection remains a concern, as he allowed 10 sacks over that span, which could limit his role at the next level.

89. DI Damonic Williams, Oklahoma Sooners

Big Board Rank: 301

301 2025 PFF Grade: 56.1

56.1 2025 WAA: -0.063

Williams’ size and recent production raise concerns for his projection, as he measured 6-foot-2 and 305 pounds, which places him in the 30th percentile for height, and posted a 56.1 PFF grade in 2025 after a 73.1 mark in 2024. His 2025 performance included a 58.0 pass-rush grade and a 55.5 run-defense grade, which reflect a step back from earlier seasons. He showed stronger play against the run earlier in his career, as he earned run-defense grades of 71.2 in 2022, 72.9 in 2023 and 77.3 in 2024.

90. DI Keeshawn Silver, USC Trojans

Big Board Rank: 302

302 2025 PFF Grade: 56.4

56.4 2025 WAA: -0.08

Silver is a massive, long defensive lineman with rare physical traits. Primarily used as a 0-tech in a two-gapping scheme, he excels at holding ground in run defense but offers limited pass-rush production due to average overall athleticism.

91. S Xavier Nwankpa, Iowa Hawkeyes

Big Board Rank: 304

304 2025 PFF Grade: 70.9

70.9 2025 WAA: 0.088

Nwankpa, a former top safety recruit, served as a solid three-year starter for Iowa and offers an appealing physical profile with a 6-foot-3 frame and strong run-defense ability. He earned PFF grades of 77.2 in 2022, 86.6 in 2023, 71.0 in 2024 and 70.9 in 2025, which reflect a peak followed by more steady play. In 2025, he recorded 22 defensive stops and 63 total tackles and forced two fumbles, though his 12 missed tackles highlight an area that requires improvement.

92. C Bryce Foster, Kansas Jayhawks

Big Board Rank: 305

305 2025 PFF Grade: 69

69 2025 WAA: 0.07

Foster has ideal size to play guard or center, though shorter arms may push him inside. He brings a quick first step, strong coordination and power in zone schemes, along with a physical, finishing mentality. Improving pad level would help unlock more consistency.

93. ED Ben Bell, Virginia Tech Hokies

Big Board Rank: 306

306 2025 PFF Grade: 70.3

70.3 2025 WAA: 0.071

Bell has delivered consistently strong pass-rush production across his career, as he earned PFF pass-rush grades of at least 83.8 in five consecutive seasons. His frame, missed tackles and sack conversion rate present concerns for his projection, but his quickness and experience provide a pathway to a roster spot.

94. HB Noah Whittington, Oregon Ducks

Big Board Rank: 307

307 2025 PFF Grade: 83.6

83.6 2025 WAA: 0.043

Whittington played a key role in Oregon’s backfield committee and produced at a high level, as he earned an 88.5 PFF rushing grade and averaged 3.50 yards after contact per carry in 2025. He offers scheme versatility with the ability to operate in both gap and zone concepts, but his age, as he will be 24, along with his size and limited receiving production, constrain his overall projection.

95. G Davion Carter, Texas Tech Red Raiders

Big Board Rank: 308

308 2025 PFF Grade: 70.8

70.8 2025 WAA: 0.1

Carter is an undersized interior prospect whose lack of height and length likely projects him to center despite no college experience there. He offers quick hands and natural leverage, but his balance and ability to anchor against power remain concerns.

96. TE Jack Velling, Michigan State Spartans

Big Board Rank: 309

309 2025 PFF Grade: 63.2

63.2 2025 WAA: 0.019

Velling contributed across four seasons at Michigan State and brings extensive Big Ten experience (2,103 career snaps). His strongest work in 2025 came in pass protection, where he allowed no sacks, one hit and one hurry on 62 pass-blocking snaps for a 68.0 grade. He recorded 36 receptions for 359 yards and three touchdowns on 44 targets in 2025. He averaged 4.4 yards after the catch per reception and secured four of six contested targets, while his usage split between the slot (43.9%) and inline (48.1%) reflects some alignment versatility.

97. CB Latrell McCutchin Sr., Houston Cougars

Big Board Rank: 310

310 2025 PFF Grade: 78.2

78.2 2025 WAA: 0.163

McCutchin broke out at Houston in 2025, as he earned PFF grades above 73.4 in both coverage and run defense. His 6-foot-2 frame, 4.43 40-yard dash and 15.7% forced incompletion rate stand out as positives, but his 191-pound build and inconsistent play will remain key concerns in his evaluation.

98. HB Dean Connors, Houston Cougars

Big Board Rank: 313

313 2025 PFF Grade: 76.6

76.6 2025 WAA: 0.025

Connors fit well in his lone season at Houston, as he earned a 79.4 PFF rushing grade and recorded 24 runs of 10 or more yards. His elusiveness and pass protection remain concerns, but his receiving production — reflected in a 1.35 career yards-per-route-run mark — provides a pathway to a roster spot.

99. C Luke Petitbon, Florida State Seminoles

Big Board Rank: 314

314 2025 PFF Grade: 71.9

71.9 2025 WAA: 0.065

Petitbon has delivered steady pass protection across the ACC, as he allowed just 19 pressures and four sacks over the past three seasons while earning PFF pass-blocking grades in the 70.0–89.0 range during that span. His age and run-blocking limitations present concerns, as his grades in that area have declined year over year, but his consistency in pass protection will draw interest from teams.

100. WR Squirrel White, Florida State Seminoles

Big Board Rank: 316

316 2025 PFF Grade: 51

51 2025 WAA: -0.058

Following a dynamic freshman season at Tennessee, White was unable to recapture that level of production over the rest of his career. His 2025 campaign was particularly limited, as he was targeted just 16 times, catching five passes for 52 yards, while posting a 28.6% drop rate. At 5-foot-9 and 177 pounds with 30-inch arms and 87% of his career snaps coming from the slot, his profile is narrowly defined, putting added pressure on improved consistency to carve out an NFL role.

101. T Micah Pettus, Florida State Seminoles

Big Board Rank: 317

317 2025 PFF Grade: 72.5

72.5 2025 WAA: 0.035

Pettus started for four seasons, with three at Ole Miss and one at Florida State, and showed steady improvement, with his PFF grade peaking at 72.5 in his final year. He brings a strong physical profile, as he measured 6-foot-7 and 335 pounds with 34.38-inch arms, and ranks No. 317 on PFF’s Big Board. In 2025, he earned a 74.6 pass-blocking grade and a 70.4 run-blocking grade while allowing one sack, two hits and 12 hurries on 320 pass-blocking snaps.

102. DI Gary Smith III, UCLA Bruins

Big Board Rank: 318

318 2025 PFF Grade: 75.4

75.4 2025 WAA: 0.106

Smith is an older interior defender with an undersized frame, short arms and a limited pass-rush repertoire. His projection centers on his work against the run, as his run-stop rate ranks in the 82nd percentile over his final three seasons. His pass-rush production remains limited, as he earned a PFF pass-rush grade above 60.0 just once in his five-year career, but he consistently delivered strong run-defense grades, with marks of 84.7 in 2022, 81.9 in 2023 and 82.3 in 2025.

103. WR Hank Beatty, Illinois Fighting Illini

Big Board Rank: 319

319 2025 PFF Grade: 82.4

82.4 2025 WAA: 0.267

Beatty has a smaller frame at 5-foot-11 and 185 pounds, but his receiving production in 2025 stands out. His 2.51 yards per route run ranked 25th among qualified receivers, and his 88 targets without a drop led the country. His athletic profile raises concerns, but his reliability and efficiency give him a chance to outperform his draft position.

104. WR Jordan Hudson, SMU Mustangs

Big Board Rank: 320

320 2025 PFF Grade: 72.6

72.6 2025 WAA: 0.109

Hudson produced at a high level for SMU in 2025, as he averaged 2.16 yards per route run and earned a 74.7 PFF receiving grade while aligning primarily out wide on 83.3% of his snaps. He added 16 missed tackles forced after the catch, which highlights his playmaking ability with the ball in his hands. His ball security remains an area to monitor, as he recorded four drops in each of the past two seasons, though he fumbled just once in his career. If he improves his consistency at the catch point, he has a path to a roster spot.

105. S Austin Brown, Wisconsin Badgers

Big Board Rank: 321

321 2025 PFF Grade: 51.5

51.5 2025 WAA: -0.101

Brown’s size, at 5-foot-11 and 199 pounds, along with a 51.5 PFF grade in 2025, puts his draft outlook in jeopardy. He must rely on his stronger 2024 performance, when he earned a 73.7 PFF grade with a 67.7 run-defense grade, 72.1 pass-rush grade and 75.9 coverage grade. That season, he recorded 12 defensive stops and three pass breakups without allowing a touchdown in coverage, which highlights the level he must return to in order to earn an opportunity at the next level.

106. WR Harrison Wallace III, Mississippi Rebels

Big Board Rank: 322

322 2025 PFF Grade: 73.1

73.1 2025 WAA: 0.215

Wallace, No. 322 on PFF’s Big Board, served as one of Trinidad Chambliss’ primary targets in 2025. He measures in at 6 feet and 194 pounds with 4.54 speed, and he delivered consistent production, having earned a 73.1 PFF grade in each of the past two seasons. In 2025, he caught 61 passes for 934 yards and four touchdowns, averaged 2.24 yards per route run and 5.6 yards after the catch per reception, and aligned out wide on 79.7% of his snaps. His contested-catch production — he secured nine of 18 targets — along with seven missed tackles forced after the catch, highlights some playmaking ability, but his size, limited burst and below-average run blocking present concerns that could limit his projection at the next level.

107. T Jeff Persi, Pittsburgh Panthers

Big Board Rank: 323

323 2025 PFF Grade: 46.4

46.4 2025 WAA: -0.055

Persi earned the starting left tackle job at Pittsburgh after four seasons as a backup at Michigan. His size stands out, as he measured 6-foot-8, which ranks in the 94th percentile at the position, but his overall athletic profile falls short, with testing results that rank near the bottom across multiple drills. His production also raises concerns, as his career-high PFF grade reached just 63.3 in 2023 on a limited sample, and he recorded a 46.4 mark in 2025 across 461 snaps, including a 46.7 pass-blocking grade and a 47.3 run-blocking grade. In pass protection, he allowed five sacks, four hits and 14 hurries on 299 pass-blocking snaps

108. DI Cameron Ball, Arkansas Razorbacks

Big Board Rank: 325

325 2025 PFF Grade: 70.6

70.6 2025 WAA: 0.005

Ball offers ideal size for the position, as he measured 6-foot-4 and 310 pounds, which both rank above the 75th percentile. His athletic profile and limited pass-rush upside, however, constrain his projection. In 2025, he earned a 70.6 PFF grade with a 68.8 run-defense grade and a 64.4 pass-rush grade while generating 21 pressures, including three hits and 18 hurries on 309 pass-rush snaps.

109. LB Scooby Williams, Texas A&M Aggies

Big Board Rank: 327

327 2025 PFF Grade: 78.9

78.9 2025 WAA: 0.048

Williams’ final college season was cut short due to an ankle injury, as he played just 165 snaps. In that limited sample, he showed strong performance across the board, as his PFF coverage grade and run-defense grade each ranked in at least the 86th percentile. His durability, size and consistency will ultimately define his projection at the next level.

110. S DeShon Singleton, Nebraska Cornhuskers

Big Board Rank: 328

328 2025 PFF Grade: 72.2

72.2 2025 WAA: 0.029

Singleton’s versatility offers his clearest path to a roster spot, as he logged at least 337 snaps in the box, at safety and in the slot over his career. He has shown reliability as a downhill defender, but his coverage production remains average. His size and length provide some value, though they must compensate for his lack of top-end speed.

111. HB CJ Donaldson, Ohio State Buckeyes

Big Board Rank: 329

329 2025 PFF Grade: 73.2

73.2 2025 WAA: 0.058

Donaldson played a limited role at Ohio State, as he logged 96 carries and earned a 72.5 PFF rushing grade in 2025. His career production shows stronger results earlier, as he earned rushing grades of 81.0 in 2022, 86.2 in 2023, 75.2 in 2024 and 72.5 in 2025. His work after contact remains a concern, as he averaged 2.3 yards after contact per carry in 2025 and forced just nine missed tackles, with his only season above 3.0 yards after contact per carry coming in 2022. His improved receiving ability and comfort in gap schemes, however, provide a potential path to a role at the next level.

112. TE Jeremiah Franklin, Boston College Eagles

Big Board Rank: 330

330 2025 PFF Grade: 65.7

65.7 2025 WAA: 0

Franklin delivered average production as both a receiver and blocker in 2025, placing greater emphasis on his standout traits. He ranked in the 94th percentile in separation rate and recorded just three drops over the past two seasons, giving him a clear shot to earning a roster spot.

113. ED Aidan Hubbard, Northwestern Wildcats

Big Board Rank: 331

331 2025 PFF Grade: 74.5

74.5 2025 WAA: 0.037

A four-year rotational player at Northwestern, Hubbard developed into a productive pass rusher, generating 60 pressures over the past two seasons. While his run defense and length raise concerns, his ability to consistently disrupt and finish plays in the backfield provides intrigue at the next level.

114. G Josh Thompson, LSU Tigers

Big Board Rank: 333

333 2025 PFF Grade: 64.2

64.2 2025 WAA: -0.016

Thomson’s profile is built on his pass protection. He earned an 83.8 pass-blocking grade in 2025, 33rd among 537 qualifying interior linemen, and he allowed pressure on just 1.6% of his pass-blocking snaps, which ranked 42nd. He didn't allow a single sack across 483 reps. That strength stands in contrast to his run blocking, where he posted a 56.8 grade that ranked 395th among his peers. At 6-foot-5 and 315 pounds, Thomson brings prototypical size and clear value in pass protection, which is reflected in his No. 333 ranking on PFF’s Big Board as a depth interior option.

115. ED Jack Pyburn, LSU Tigers

Big Board Rank: 334

334 2025 PFF Grade: 72.9

72.9 2025 WAA: 0.06

Pyburn has established himself as a stout run defender, earning at least a 78.9 PFF run-defense grade in each of the past two seasons. However, his very short arms and limited pass-rush production suggest his path to a 53-man roster may rely heavily on his special teams value.

116. CB Stephen Hall, Missouri Tigers

Big Board Rank: 335

335 2025 PFF Grade: 51.9

51.9 2025 WAA: -0.172

After two seasons at Washington State, Hall’s transition to Missouri proved difficult, as he posted a 51.1 PFF coverage grade while allowing a 60% catch rate. His career 51.3 PFF run-defense grade further limits his profile, making his 207 special teams snaps a likely key to earning a roster spot.

117. WR Caullin Lacy, Louisville Cardinals

Big Board Rank: 336

336 2025 PFF Grade: 66.8

66.8 2025 WAA: 0.058

Lacy lacks the prototypical size the NFL prefers, but his special teams experience gives him a chance to be selected late in the draft.

118. QB Grayson James, Boston College Eagles

Big Board Rank: 337

337 2025 PFF Grade: 60

60 2025 WAA: -0.116

James saw limited action as a backup at Boston College, but his 13 turnover-worthy plays on just 180 dropbacks is a significant concern. Combined with inconsistent accuracy and a tendency for risky throws at all levels, he profiles best as a backup in a play-action-heavy system that can accentuate his strengths.

119. HB Logan Diggs, Mississippi Rebels

Big Board Rank: 339

339 2025 PFF Grade: 70.1

70.1 2025 WAA: 0.051

Diggs earned a 76.0 PFF rushing grade as Kewan Lacy’s backup but forced just three missed tackles on 33 attempts, limiting his impact as a runner. His 76.8 special teams grade provides a clearer path to a roster spot, with special teams likely to be his primary avenue at the next level.

120. C Jaren Kump, Utah Utes

Big Board Rank: 341

341 2025 PFF Grade: 66.3

66.3 2025 WAA: 0.037

Kump logged snaps at every position along the offensive line, including 313 at right tackle, 149 at left tackle, 298 at right guard and 74 at left guard, in addition to extensive work at center (2,000-plus career snaps). He brings good size at 6-foot-6, 315 pounds and put up a 66.3 overall PFF grade in 2025, alongside a 69.3 pass-blocking grade and a 65.3 run-blocking grade. His 8.8% defeated run-block rate ranked 25th among 537 qualifying interior linemen, while his 5.3% impact rate ranked 551st, which indicates a player who holds his ground but rarely creates significant movement. He allowed pressure on 2.7% of pass-blocking snaps (tied for 173rd at the position) and posted a 4.3% pass-block loss rate (151st).

121. QB Mark Gronowski, Iowa Hawkeyes

Big Board Rank: 342

342 2025 PFF Grade: 83.3

83.3 2025 WAA: 0.309

Gronowski was one of the top players in the FCS before transferring to Iowa for his final season, where he earned an 83.3 PFF overall grade. However, his profile raises concerns, as he recorded just eight big-time throws and posted a 32.4 PFF passing grade under pressure. Turning 25 in October, he will likely need to lean on his mobility and athleticism to carve out a roster spot at the next level.

122. WR Donavon Greene, Virginia Tech Hokies

Big Board Rank: 343

343 2025 PFF Grade: 59

59 2025 WAA: -0.032

After four productive seasons at Wake Forest, Greene struggled to replicate that success at Virginia Tech, posting a 56.8 PFF receiving grade. Drops have been a persistent issue throughout his career, as evidenced by a 15.1% drop rate, and his limited special teams experience (75 career snaps) narrows his path to a roster spot.

123. G Izavion Miller, Auburn Tigers

Big Board Rank: 345

345 2025 PFF Grade: 63.7

63.7 2025 WAA: 0.001

Last season, Miller played 386 snaps and earned a 63.7 PFF grade, 250th among 537 qualifying interior linemen — a career high despite a reduced role after starting the previous two seasons. His run blocking was the stronger phase of his game, as he ranked 111th at the position in PFF run-blocking grade (67.3), but pass protection remained a concern. He earned a 50.1 pass-blocking grade and allowed pressure on 6.3% of his pass-blocking snaps, ranking 488th and 506th, respectively. At 6-foot-5 and 305 pounds, Miller brings prototypical size and some run-game value, but the inconsistency in protection — including a midseason stretch of sub-10.0 grades — aligns with his No. 345 ranking on PFF’s Big Board as a developmental depth option.

124. G Dillon Wade, Auburn Tigers

Big Board Rank: 348

348 2025 PFF Grade: 59.6

59.6 2025 WAA: 0.026

Wade handled heavy workloads across four seasons, logging 818 snaps in 2022, 819 in 2023, 751 in 2024 and 749 in 2025, but his production dipped in his final year, finishing with a 59.6 PFF grade. His 66.9 pass-blocking grade outpaced his 56.3 run-blocking mark, highlighting a clear divide between his movement ability and his strength at the point of attack.

125. LB Wesley Bissainthe, Miami (FL) Hurricanes

Big Board Rank: 350

350 2025 PFF Grade: 64.7

64.7 2025 WAA: 0.118

Bissainthe logged more than 1,200 snaps over the past two seasons at Miami but saw his play dip in 2025, as he missed 16.5% of his tackle attempts and finished with sub-66.0 PFF grades in both coverage and run defense. While his pedigree and quickness remain appealing, he will need to show that his 2024 production is sustainable to solidify his path to the next level.

126. CB DaShawn Jones, Alabama Crimson Tide

Big Board Rank: 351

351 2025 PFF Grade: 64.1

64.1 2025 WAA: 0.035

Jones spent two seasons primarily on the outside at Wake Forest before shifting into a more slot-heavy role over 500-plus snaps at Alabama. His athletic profile raises concerns, as he ran a 40-yard dash north of 4.6 seconds at just 180 pounds, but he did post PFF run-defense grades of at least 65.0 in each of the past three seasons.

127. S Ahmaad Moses, SMU Mustangs

Big Board Rank: 352

352 2025 PFF Grade: 70.4

70.4 2025 WAA: -0.026

Moses is a feisty competitor but likely lacks the size to stick at safety. He may find a role as a depth slot corner.

128. HB Al-Jay Henderson, Buffalo Bulls

Big Board Rank: 353

353 2025 PFF Grade: 66.8

66.8 2025 WAA: -0.236

Henderson’s 1,792 rushing yards over the past two seasons came in less-than-ideal conditions, as his 1.5 yards before contact per attempt ranks tied for third-lowest among 34 FBS players with at least 1,700 rushing yards in that span. He earned a 78.1 PFF rushing grade in 2024 and a 69.8 PFF rushing grade in 2025, while averaging 3.53 yards after contact per attempt in 2024 and 2.78 in 2025.

129. WR Chris Hilton Jr., LSU Tigers

Big Board Rank: 354

354 2025 PFF Grade: 51.6

51.6 2025 WAA: -0.102

Hilton brings state-championship-level explosiveness and long speed as a vertical outside receiver, but his game is limited beyond that. He will need to expand his skill set and find more ways to contribute offensively to stick at the next level, even with some special teams experience.

130. C Mason Randolph, Boise State Broncos

Big Board Rank: 356

356 2025 PFF Grade: 70.1

70.1 2025 WAA: 0.003

Randolph earned a career-best 70.1 PFF grade in 2025 while playing a career-high 831 snaps, with his performance driven by a 73.4 run-blocking grade that ranked tied for 41st among 537 qualifying interior linemen. His production has been steady across his career, with grades ranging from 61.8 in 2022 to that 2025 peak. Pass protection has been more inconsistent, as he has graded below 60.0 in each of the past two seasons and allowed 35 total pressures — four sacks, four hits and 27 hurries — across 1,175 career pass-blocking snaps. He does bring positional flexibility, with 1,190 snaps at center, 604 at left guard and 730 at right tackle. At 6-foot-4 and 310 pounds, his strength and leverage show up in the run game, but limited range and recovery ability cap his ceiling, which aligns with his No. 356 ranking on PFF’s Big Board as a depth interior option.

131. ED Dean Miller, Kansas Jayhawks

Big Board Rank: 357

357 2025 PFF Grade: 70.4

70.4 2025 WAA: 0.015

Miller showed flashes in his first season as a starter at Kansas in 2024, recording six sacks and earning second-team All-Big 12 honors, but he was unable to build on that production in 2025. At 240 pounds, he profiles as a lighter edge defender who operated almost exclusively as a stand-up outside linebacker.

132. CB Jaylon Guilbeau, Texas Longhorns

Big Board Rank: 358

358 2025 PFF Grade: 65.4

65.4 2025 WAA: -0.104

Guilbeau played 97% of his snaps in the slot or box across his first three seasons at Texas before shifting to an outside role for 92% of his snaps in 2025. He projects best in a zone-heavy scheme, though a lack of ideal size and length could make it difficult for him to hold up consistently on the outside at the next level.

133. S Gunner Maldonado, Kansas State Wildcats

Big Board Rank: 359

359 2025 PFF Grade: 65.9

65.9 2025 WAA: -0.027

Maldonado spent four seasons at Arizona, where he posted a career-best 77.1 PFF grade in 2023, before transferring to Kansas State for his final year. Most of his snaps came at deep safety, which aligns with his strongest area of play, as his coverage production at deep safety ranks in the 48th percentile at the position over the past three seasons.

134. TE Tanner Arkin, Illinois Fighting Illini

Big Board Rank: 360

360 2025 PFF Grade: 68.7

68.7 2025 WAA: 0.011

Arkin is a 6-foot-4, 265-pound tight end who has seen limited receiving usage across stops at Colorado State and Illinois, entering the draft ranked No. 360 on PFF’s Big Board. His most productive season came in 2024, when he caught 16 of 27 targets for 111 yards and three touchdowns, followed by a 13-catch, 114-yard, two-touchdown campaign on 17 targets in 2025. He averaged 3.4 yards after the catch per reception last season and forced two missed tackles, but went 0-for-3 on contested targets. His usage reflects a traditional inline role, as he aligned inline on 78.5% of his snaps compared to 17.4% in the slot, blocking on 40.5% of pass plays while running a route on 55.4%.

135. G Garrett DiGiorgio, UCLA Bruins

Big Board Rank: 361

361 2025 PFF Grade: 67.2

67.2 2025 WAA: 0.072

DiGiorgio followed up a 72.4 overall grade in 2024 with a 67.2 mark in 2025. He put up a 74.0 pass-blocking grades across both seasons and notably earned a 73.2 run-blocking grade this past year. His 14.2% impact run-block rate ranked tied for 53rd among 537 qualifying interior linemen, highlighting his ability to generate movement in the run game. He brings extensive experience with 2,654 snaps at right tackle, along with 464 at right guard and 153 at left tackle. At 6-foot-7 and 320 pounds, his size and power show up at the point of attack, which aligns with his No. 361 ranking on PFF’s Big Board as a versatile depth lineman.

136. C Mark Petry, Syracuse Orange

Big Board Rank: 362

362 2025 PFF Grade: —

— 2025 WAA: —

Petry is an experienced, older prospect with a unique path, arriving from Germany and spending seven years at the college level, including time at junior college before becoming a starter at Syracuse. He brings versatility along the offensive line, having played 1,034 snaps at right guard and 735 at tackle, before a late-career move inside that was cut short by a season-ending ACL injury. He has been more effective in pass protection throughout his career — he allowed six sacks, four hits and 32 hurries across 1,017 career pass-blocking snaps and earned a 68.2 pass-blocking grade in 2024.

137. ED Mo Westmoreland, Tulane Green Wave

Big Board Rank: 363

363 2025 PFF Grade: 79.2

79.2 2025 WAA: 0.123

Westmoreland, No. 363 on PFF’s Big Board, produced consistent pass-rush output across four collegiate seasons at UTEP and Tulane. His 24.3% pass-rush win rate ranked fourth among Group of Six edge defenders in 2025, and his PFF pass-rush grades remained strong throughout his career, with marks above 71.0 in every season and multiple years above 80.0

138. S DQ Smith, South Carolina Gamecocks

Big Board Rank: 366

366 2025 PFF Grade: 68

68 2025 WAA: 0.02

Smith started four consecutive seasons at South Carolina, splitting time between the box and deeper alignments in the Gamecocks’ defense. His PFF overall grade improved from below 60.0 in his first two seasons to 71.7 in 2024 and 68.0 in 2025, showing steady development.

139. QB Maverick McIvor, Western Kentucky Hilltoppers

Big Board Rank: 367

367 2025 PFF Grade: 73.2

73.2 2025 WAA: 0.054

McIvor, No. 367 on PFF’s Big Board, is a 6-foot-2, 214-pound quarterback who spent three seasons at Abilene Christian before transferring to Western Kentucky in 2025. He broke out in 2024, completing 311 of 497 passes for 3,814 yards, 30 touchdowns and seven interceptions, earning a 90.5 PFF passing grade with 20 big-time throws against 10 turnover-worthy plays. His production dipped after the transfer, as he started seven games in 2025 and saw additional action in a bowl game. He completed 180 of 272 passes for 2,040 yards, 12 touchdowns and six interceptions, posting a 72.1 passing grade with 15 big-time throws and 11 turnover-worthy plays.

140. HB Devin Mockobee, Purdue Boilermakers

Big Board Rank: 368

368 2025 PFF Grade: 73.7

73.7 2025 WAA: -0.023

Mockobee has been one of the more elusive runners in the Power Four, as his 146 missed tackles forced ranks ninth over the past four seasons. He consistently graded well as a runner, earning PFF rushing grades of 80.3 (2022), 71.9 (2023), 76.5 (2024) and 75.8 (2025), while averaging 3.2 yards after contact per attempt across 624 career carries. With experience in both zone (361 attempts) and gap (251) schemes, along with reliable receiving production (86 receptions on 107 targets for 836 yards and 1.20 yards per route run), he offers a well-rounded profile.

141. CB Avery Smith, Toledo Rockets

Big Board Rank: 369

369 2025 PFF Grade: 70.6

70.6 2025 WAA: 0.013

Smith started two seasons on the outside for Toledo, consistently disrupting plays at the catch point, as his forced incompletion rate ranked in the 79th percentile at the position since 2024. He also brought value against the run, earning a 90.0-plus PFF grade in 2025.

142. WR Devonte Ross, Penn State Nittany Lions

Big Board Rank: 370

370 2025 PFF Grade: 70.3

70.3 2025 WAA: 0.078

Ross played primarily on the outside during his time at Troy and Penn State, but at 5-foot-9 and 162 pounds, a move inside is more likely at the next level. He brings vertical speed, though his production dipped after transferring from Troy in 2024 (1,042 yards, 11 touchdowns) to Penn State in 2025 (501 yards, five touchdowns). His return experience could be key to earning a roster spot.

143. ED Jimmori Robinson, West Virginia Mountaineers

Big Board Rank: 371

371 2025 PFF Grade: 51.3

51.3 2025 WAA: -0.053

Robinson is a long edge rusher (6-foot-4 with 34-inch arms) who was highly productive as a pass rusher at UTSA in 2024 before taking a step back at West Virginia in 2025. His 20.7% pressure rate in 2024 ranked third among Group of Six edge defenders, highlighting the upside in his profile.

144. TE Rohan Jones, Arkansas Razorbacks

Big Board Rank: 373

373 2025 PFF Grade: 90.3

90.3 2025 WAA: 0.223

Jones is a 6-foot-2, 238-pound tight end who ranks No. 373 on PFF’s Big Board, with below-average size for the position, measuring below the 20th percentile in both height and weight and in the ninth percentile in arm length (31 inches). Despite limited usage in 2025, he produced at a high level, catching 20 of 25 targets for 533 yards and four touchdowns while earning a 92.7 PFF receiving grade. He ran a route on 89.8% of his passing snaps and aligned inline on 70.3% of those plays, averaging 11.5 yards after the catch per reception. He also went 2-for-3 in contested situations and generated a 141.7 passer rating when targeted.

145. T Tristan Leigh, Clemson Tigers

Big Board Rank: 374

374 2025 PFF Grade: 49.5

49.5 2025 WAA: -0.062

Leigh spent the past three seasons as Clemson’s starting left tackle, logging 2,187 career offensive snaps. He closed the regular season on a strong note in pass protection, posting four consecutive pass-blocking grades above 70.0.

146. G Daniel King, North Carolina Tar Heels

Big Board Rank: 375

375 2025 PFF Grade: 66.3

66.3 2025 WAA: 0.001

King, No. 375 on PFF’s Big Board, brings extensive experience and size at 6-foot-5 and 340 pounds, with 2,935 career snaps at right guard and 442 at right tackle. He started at right guard for North Carolina in 2025, earning a 66.3 PFF grade across 703 snaps, including a 74.3 pass-blocking grade and a 61.7 run-blocking grade. Pass protection has been the strength of his profile. He allowed two sacks, five hits and nine hurries across 426 pass-blocking snaps in 2025 and has graded above 74.0 as a pass blocker in each of his four college seasons between Troy and North Carolina.

147. WR Donaven McCulley, Michigan Wolverines

Big Board Rank: 377

377 2025 PFF Grade: 66.6

66.6 2025 WAA: 0.045

McCulley has the size and strength to win on the outside, but he lacks the explosiveness and athleticism to consistently create separation. He did show ability at the catch point, securing 19 of 32 contested targets across his last two full seasons (2023 at Indiana and 2025 at Michigan).

148. ED Marvin Jones Jr., Oklahoma Sooners

Big Board Rank: 378

378 2025 PFF Grade: 58.2

58.2 2025 WAA: -0.03

Jones offers more intrigue from a physical standpoint than his production suggests. He measured 6-foot-5 and 252 pounds at his pro day, with 33-inch arms (55th percentile), and tested well across the board, including a 4.69 40-yard dash (77th percentile), a 35-inch vertical (74th percentile), and solid short-area numbers. His production has been limited across stops at Georgia, Florida State and Oklahoma, with career grades ranging from 56.0 to 61.5. In 2025, he played a career-high 449 snaps and earned a 58.2 PFF grade, including a 59.5 run-defense grade and a 57.7 pass-rush grade. He recorded 15 pressures on 217 pass-rush snaps, including three sacks, four hits and eight hurries.

149. CB Marcus Allen, North Carolina Tar Heels

Big Board Rank: 380

380 2025 PFF Grade: 64.1

64.1 2025 WAA: -0.151

Allen is a long cornerback who measured 6-foot-2 and 192 pounds at his pro day with 32.5-inch arms. He has extensive experience on the outside, with 2,263 career snaps at outside corner compared to just 84 in the slot. In 2025, he allowed 39 receptions for 470 yards and three touchdowns on 65 targets, while recording seven pass breakups. Across his career, he has allowed eight touchdowns with three interceptions and 18 pass breakups.

150. DI David Gusta, Kentucky Wildcats

Big Board Rank: 381

381 2025 PFF Grade: 76.3

76.3 2025 WAA: 0.102

Gusta is a 6-foot-3, 317-pound defensive tackle who produced a strong grading profile across four collegiate seasons at Washington State and Kentucky, including his final season in 2025. He transitioned from defensive tackle to nose tackle at Kentucky and earned a 76.3 PFF grade, with a 77.8 run-defense grade and a 69.6 pass-rush mark. He recorded 15 pressures, including one sack, two hits and 12 hurries, while adding six defensive stops on 192 run-defense snaps.

151. S JJ Johnson, North Carolina State Wolfpack

Big Board Rank: 382

382 2025 PFF Grade: 56.4

56.4 2025 WAA: -0.06

Johnson measured 5-foot-9 (8th percentile) and 193 pounds (28th percentile) at his pro day with 29.63-inch arms (9th percentile) and earned a 56.4 PFF grade across 271 snaps in 2025, including a 59.1 run-defense grade and a 53.8 coverage mark. He worked primarily at free safety, where he played 127 snaps, with additional time in the box (92 snaps) and in the slot (48), plus limited usage along the defensive line. His coverage results were uneven. He allowed six receptions for 103 yards and three touchdowns on nine targets, with one pass breakup and a 144.9 passer rating allowed.

152. HB Roydell Williams, Florida State Seminoles

Big Board Rank: 384

384 2025 PFF Grade: 64.9

64.9 2025 WAA: -0.011

Williams led Alabama running backs in 2023 in yards per carry (5.0) and yards after contact per attempt (3.4) before seeing his production dip after transferring to Florida State. He earned a 61.6 PFF rushing grade in 2024 and a 66.1 PFF rushing grade in 2025 after posting 78.0-plus marks in the previous two seasons. His efficiency also declined, averaging 1.81 yards after contact per attempt in 2024 and 2.2 in 2025 while forcing just seven missed tackles on 42 carries over that span.

153. T Chris Adams, Memphis Tigers

Big Board Rank: 385

385 2025 PFF Grade: 67.4

67.4 2025 WAA: 0.011

Adams spent the past two seasons as Memphis’ starting left tackle, excelling in 2024 with an 85.6 PFF overall grade before regressing to a 70.8 mark in 2025. His pass protection followed a similar trend, as he allowed nine sacks, two hits and 16 hurries on 481 pass-blocking snaps in 2025, resulting in a 64.7 PFF pass-blocking grade. That marked a significant drop from 2024, when he earned an 81.1 PFF pass-blocking grade while surrendering just four hits and 15 hurries across 560 snaps.

154. G Weylin Lapuaho, BYU Cougars

Big Board Rank: 386

386 2025 PFF Grade: 62.6

62.6 2025 WAA: 0.017

Lapuaho, No. 386 on PFF’s Big Board, is a 6-foot-4, 310-pound lineman with 38 career starts, including 25 at BYU and 13 at Utah State. His profile is defined by pass protection, where he has consistently outperformed his work in the run game. He has not earned a run-blocking grade above 63.0 in any of the past four seasons, but has graded above 73.0 as a pass blocker in each of the last three years, including a career-best 77.9 mark in 2025. That strength showed up again last season, as he did not allow a sack and surrendered just one hit and six hurries across 256 pass-blocking snaps. For his career, he has allowed 40 total pressures on 1,408 pass-blocking snaps.

155. HB Kentrel Bullock, South Alabama Jaguars

Big Board Rank: 387

387 2025 PFF Grade: 90.3

90.3 2025 WAA: 0.086

Bullock is a tough, straightforward runner who generates solid production through broken tackles and yards after contact in man- and gap-scheme rushing concepts. While he lacks the creativity and agility to project as a lead back, he can provide dependable depth as an RB3 or RB4.

156. S Shyheim Brown, Florida State Seminoles

Big Board Rank: 389

389 2025 PFF Grade: 56.6

56.6 2025 WAA: -0.079

Brown measured 6-foot-1 and 195 pounds at his pro day with 33.63-inch arms and saw a dip in production in 2025 after posting grades between 68.2 and 72.7 from 2021 to 2024. He played 215 snaps in 2025 and earned a 56.6 PFF grade, including a 50.0 coverage grade. In coverage, he allowed eight receptions for 105 yards and one touchdown on 12 targets. His usage skewed toward the box, where he played 121 snaps, but his career reflects versatility, with 926 snaps in the box, 798 at free safety, 187 in the slot, 71 along the defensive line and five at outside corner.

157. HB Anthony Hankerson, Oregon State Beavers

Big Board Rank: 390

390 2025 PFF Grade: 73.7

73.7 2025 WAA: -0.263

Hankerson’s 478 rushing attempts over the past two seasons rank second among FBS running backs, while his 2,168 rushing yards rank sixth in that span. He has consistently graded well, having earned an 81.7 PFF rushing grade in 2024 and a 76.1 mark in 2025. He forced 57 missed tackles in each of the past two seasons, showing his ability to create yardage on his own.

158. WR Malik Rutherford, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Big Board Rank: 391

391 2025 PFF Grade: 77.7

77.7 2025 WAA: 0.131

Rutherford is an undersized receiver who measured 5-foot-8 and 160 pounds at his pro day, which places him in the fourth percentile for height and first percentile for weight, with additional limitations in arm length (29.25 inches, ninth percentile) and hand size (8.63 inches, 15th percentile). His production in 2025 at Georgia Tech was efficient, as he caught 46 of 49 targets for 519 yards and three touchdowns while operating primarily from the slot (85.1% of snaps). His role centered on short-area work, reflected in a 3.1-yard average depth of target, but he added value after the catch with 8.2 yards per reception and 11 missed tackles forced, while generating a 131.2 passer rating when targeted.

159. T Trevor Brock, Buffalo Bulls

Big Board Rank: 393

393 2025 PFF Grade: 74.6

74.6 2025 WAA: 0.079

Brock spent two seasons as Buffalo’s starting left guard before transitioning to right tackle, a move that paid off with a career-best 75.6 PFF overall grade. He earned a 69.9 PFF pass-blocking grade and a 74.4 PFF run-blocking grade, allowing one sack, eight hits and 17 hurries across 483 pass-blocking snaps. He also posted PFF pass-blocking grades above 70.0 in seven of his 12 games.

160. G Kam Dewberry, Alabama Crimson Tide

Big Board Rank: 394

394 2025 PFF Grade: 71.2

71.2 2025 WAA: 0.072

Dewberry is a 6-foot-4, 332-pound guard who transferred from Texas A&M to Alabama in 2025 and delivered a career-best season while playing a career-high 627 snaps at left guard. He earned a 71.2 PFF grade, supported by an 83.4 pass-blocking grade and a 67.2 run-blocking grade.

161. S Phillip Dunnam, UCF Knights

Big Board Rank: 396

396 2025 PFF Grade: 75.3

75.3 2025 WAA: 0.157

Dunnam, No. 386 on PFF’s Big Board, is a 6-foot-1, 180-pound defensive back who earned a 75.3 PFF grade across 781 snaps in 2025, highlighted by an 85.1 coverage grade. In coverage, he allowed 20 receptions for 27 targets, while recording three interceptions and two pass breakups, with a 65.5 passer rating allowed. His usage reflects strong versatility, with 363 snaps in the box, 205 at free safety and 211 in the slot.

162. QB Blake Shapen, Mississippi State Bulldogs

Big Board Rank: 397

397 2025 PFF Grade: 68.5

68.5 2025 WAA: 0.155

Shapen, No. 397 on PFF’s Big Board, is a 6-foot-1, 210-pound quarterback who spent three seasons at Baylor before transferring to Mississippi State, where he started four games in 2024 and 11 in 2025. In his final season, he completed 195 of 303 passes for 2,428 yards, 15 touchdowns and eight interceptions, earning a 74.5 PFF passing grade with 15 big-time throws against 10 turnover-worthy plays. However, he took a sack on 28.9% of his pressure dropbacks in 2025, a notably high rate that highlights issues under pressure.

163. HB Angel Johnson, Washington State Cougars

Big Board Rank: 399

399 2025 PFF Grade: 66.3

66.3 2025 WAA: -0.046

Johnson has forced missed tackles at a high rate over the past four seasons, as his 0.37 missed tackles forced per carry ranks tied for seventh among running backs with at least 200 carries, alongside players such as Ashton Jeanty, Bijan Robinson and Bucky Irving.

164. WR Kobe Prentice, Baylor Bears

Big Board Rank: 400

400 2025 PFF Grade: 72.3

72.3 2025 WAA: 0.047

Prentice, No. 400 on PFF’s Big Board, is an undersized receiver who measured 5-foot-10 and 184 pounds at his pro day, which places him in the 18th percentile for height and 25th percentile for weight. His speed stands out, as he ran a 4.37 40-yard dash with a 2.51 20-yard split and a 1.58-second 10-yard split. His usage has leaned heavily toward the slot, where he aligned on 86.9% of his career passing snaps. He produced steady grades throughout his career, with marks of 69.1 in 2022, 72.6 in 2023, 71.9 in 2024 and 72.3 in 2025. In his lone season at Baylor, he caught 26 of 35 targets for 380 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 2.36 yards per route run. He added 7.5 yards after the catch per reception and forced six missed tackles, while generating a career-best 136.9 passer rating when targeted.

165. TE Amari Niblack, Texas A&M Aggies

Big Board Rank: 401

401 2025 PFF Grade: 54.6

54.6 2025 WAA: -0.008

Niblack is a tight end with a limited production profile across four seasons at Alabama, Texas and Texas A&M, entering the draft ranked No. 401 on PFF’s Big Board. He saw just 49 targets over his career, with his best season coming in 2023, when he caught 20 of 30 passes for 327 yards and four touchdowns, earning a 72.0 PFF receiving grade. His production dipped in 2025, as he caught five of 11 targets for 69 yards and earned a 57.5 grade. He was used as a movable piece, aligning inline on 35.1% of his snaps, in the slot on 39.0% and out wide on 26.0%. He averaged 6.2 yards after the catch per reception and forced three missed tackles on just five receptions, flashing some playmaking ability despite the limited sample.

166. TE Khalil Dinkins, Penn State Nittany Lions

Big Board Rank: 402

402 2025 PFF Grade: 56.2

56.2 2025 WAA: -0.031

Dinkins is a 6-foot-4, 250-pound tight end from Penn State with a limited receiving résumé, a profile that places him No. 402 on PFF’s Big Board. He saw just 54 targets across his career, with a career-high 21 coming in 2025, when he caught 14 passes for 167 yards while earning a 50.1 PFF receiving grade. His best season came in 2023, when he posted a 61.9 receiving grade. His role leaned heavily inline, where he aligned on 61.5% of his snaps. He averaged 4.9 yards after the catch per reception and went 2-for-3 in contested situations, finishing with four first downs and two touchdowns on the year.

167. C J'Onre Reed, USC Trojans

Big Board Rank: 403

403 2025 PFF Grade: 60.1

60.1 2025 WAA: -0.014

The No. 403-ranked prospect on PFF’s Big Board, Reed is a 6-foot-3, 320-pound center with extensive experience, logging 2,131 of his 2,132 career snaps at the position. He has graded better as a pass blocker than a run blocker throughout his career, allowing five sacks, eight hits and 29 hurries across 1,184 pass-blocking snaps. His pass-blocking grades were steady early in his career, with marks of 71.8 in 2023 and 69.5 in 2024, before dipping to 58.7 in 2025 following his transfer from Syracuse to USC.

168. ED Ethan Burke, Texas Longhorns

Big Board Rank: 404

404 2025 PFF Grade: 83.6

83.6 2025 WAA: 0.13

Burke, No. 404 on PFF’s Big Board, pairs decent production with an impressive physical profile. He measured 6-foot-6 and 267 pounds at his pro day, which places him in the 97th percentile for height and 78th percentile for weight, and he complemented that size with solid testing, including a 2.69 20-yard dash (84th percentile), 9-foot-11 broad jump (70th percentile), 4.33 short shuttle (81st percentile) and 6.94 three-cone (94th percentile), despite a slower 4.94 40-yard dash (22nd percentile). He earned a career-best 83.6 PFF grade in 2025, including an 83.2 run-defense grade, 83.3 tackling grade and 75.6 pass-rush grade. He recorded 26 pressures on 224 pass-rush snaps, including three sacks, three hits and 20 hurries, while adding 20 defensive stops against the run, including seven tackles for loss or no gain on 135 run-defense snaps.

169. CB Collin Wright, Stanford Cardinal

Big Board Rank: 405

405 2025 PFF Grade: 74.9

74.9 2025 WAA: 0.08

Wright has produced consistent grading throughout his career, with PFF marks of 73.2 in 2022, 74.0 in 2023, 72.0 in 2024 and a career-best 74.9 in 2025. His strength lies in run defense, highlighted by an 81.5 grade in 2025, alongside a 73.5 coverage grade. In coverage, he allowed 25 receptions for 251 yards and three touchdowns on 44 targets, while recording one interception and four pass breakups. He has played primarily as an outside cornerback, with 1,402 career snaps on the boundary, though he also brings some slot experience with 335 snaps inside.

170. HB Davon Booth, Mississippi State Bulldogs

Big Board Rank: 406

406 2025 PFF Grade: 76.3

76.3 2025 WAA: 0.057

Booth is one of the faster running backs in the class, posting a 4.45-second 40-yard dash (86th percentile) and a 2.56-second 20-yard split (89th percentile) at his pro day. He earned an 82.8 PFF rushing grade in 2025, rushing for 553 yards on 136 attempts with seven touchdowns and no fumbles, while averaging 2.82 yards after contact per attempt and forcing 26 missed tackles. He also showed receiving ability with 15 catches for 165 yards and 1.07 yards per route run, though four drops highlight an area for improvement.

171. WR Jalen Walthall, Incarnate Word Cardinals

Big Board Rank: 407

407 2025 PFF Grade: 76.8

76.8 2025 WAA: 0

Walthall dominated his level of competition at Incarnate Word but does not show the athletic traits needed to replicate that success at the NFL level, especially given his lighter build and limited strength profile.

172. TE Ethan Conner, Troy Trojans

Big Board Rank: 408

408 2025 PFF Grade: 60.6

60.6 2025 WAA: 0.018

Conner is a 6-foot-4, 245-pound tight end who took on a larger role in 2025, a profile that places him in the No. 408 range on PFF’s Big Board. He saw 45 targets — nearly doubling his previous career high — and caught 31 passes for 397 yards and three touchdowns, earning a 62.4 PFF receiving grade. His usage leaned heavily inline, where he aligned on 63.9% of his snaps, and he averaged 7.3 yards after the catch per reception. While he struggled in contested situations, going 2-for-7, he did show some playmaking ability after the catch, forcing seven missed tackles.

173. T Mason Murphy, Auburn Tigers

Big Board Rank: 409

409 2025 PFF Grade: 65.8

65.8 2025 WAA: 0.063

Murphy is an experienced offensive lineman with 2,597 career snaps, including at least one snap at all five positions over his four seasons. In 2025, he allowed 10 sacks, two hits and 20 hurries across 476 pass-blocking snaps, earning a 65.9 PFF pass-blocking grade. His run blocking was slightly better, as he posted a 66.9 PFF run-blocking grade.

174. C Nick Dawkins, Penn State Nittany Lions

Big Board Rank: 410

410 2025 PFF Grade: 70.3

70.3 2025 WAA: 0.044

Dawkins is a pass-blocking center with extensive experience, having played 1,897 career snaps at the position, and he enters the draft ranked No. 410 on PFF’s Big Board. He earned a career-best 79.8 pass-blocking grade across 361 pass-blocking snaps in 2025, allowing two sacks, one hit and three hurries. His performance in NFL-translatable situations stands out, as he posted an 87.8 pass-blocking grade on five- and seven-step concepts and a 79.4 grade on true pass sets. He also brings an intriguing athletic profile, measuring at the 81st percentile in height and the 93rd percentile in arm length, along with a 96th-percentile vertical jump and a 93rd-percentile broad jump.

175. DI Jacobian Guillory II, LSU Tigers

Big Board Rank: 411

411 2025 PFF Grade: 64.5

64.5 2025 WAA: 0.006

Guillory II measured 6-foot-2 and 312 pounds at his pro day with 33¾-inch arms, which ranks in the 82nd percentile at the position. He brings extensive experience, having played 1,123 career snaps across six seasons at LSU. He played a career-high 402 snaps in 2025 and earned a 64.5 PFF grade, including a 68.3 run-defense grade and a 64.2 pass-rush mark. He recorded 10 pressures on 209 pass-rush snaps and added 12 defensive stops against the run, including six tackles for loss or no gain on 193 run-defense snaps. His usage reflects a true interior role, with 267 snaps in the A gap and 798 in the B gap, compared to limited work over the tackle (54 snaps) and just two snaps outside.

176. ED Roy Williams, Northern Illinois Huskies

Big Board Rank: 412

412 2025 PFF Grade: 65

65 2025 WAA: -0.058

Williams played a career-high 530 snaps in 2025 at Northern Illinois and earned a 65.0 PFF grade, including a 65.2 run-defense grade and a 61.7 pass-rush grade. He generated 22 pressures on 267 pass-rush snaps, including two sacks and 20 hurries. Against the run, he recorded 14 defensive stops, including four tackles for loss or no gain, on 261 snaps. His alignment reflects a clear edge role, with 453 snaps outside the tackle, compared with limited work over the tackle (42 snaps), in the B gap (33), and in the A gap (22).

177. HB Jaquez Moore, Duke Blue Devils

Big Board Rank: 414

414 2025 PFF Grade: 71.6

71.6 2025 WAA: 0.018

Moore was an effective runner for Duke in 2022 and 2023, averaging 3.6 yards after contact per attempt on more than 200 carries. However, his role has diminished over the past two seasons, raising questions about his projection at the next level.

178. ED Miles Capers, Vanderbilt Commodores

Big Board Rank: 415

415 2025 PFF Grade: 68

68 2025 WAA: 0.007

Capers is a 6-foot-4, 249-pound edge defender who produced solid grades over the past two seasons, including a 71.2 mark in 2024 and a 68.0 mark in 2025. His 2025 campaign marked his most productive season as a pass rusher, as he generated 33 pressures on 263 pass-rush snaps, including four sacks, two hits and 27 hurries.

179. WR Max Tomczak, Youngstown State Penguins

Big Board Rank: 416

416 2025 PFF Grade: 85

85 2025 WAA: —

Tomczak is a 6-foot, 195-pound receiver who enters the draft ranked No. 417 on PFF’s Big Board, bringing an athletic profile that stands out more in short-area quickness than straight-line speed. He ran a 4.54 40-yard dash (66th percentile), but posted elite marks in the 20-yard split (2.48 seconds, 98th percentile), short shuttle (4.01, 98th percentile) and three-cone (6.68, 96th percentile). He earned high receiving grades in each of the past two seasons. In 2025, he caught 66 of 97 targets for 974 yards and eight touchdowns, generating an 85.6 receiving grade while averaging 2.17 yards per route run. His usage leaned toward the slot (61.4%) with additional work out wide (38.2%), and he went 9-for-17 in contested situations while forcing six missed tackles and generating a 128.1 passer rating when targeted. He also showed reliable hands, recording no drops despite recording 140 receptions over the past two seasons.

180. TE Chamon Metayer, Arizona State Sun Devils

Big Board Rank: 417

417 2025 PFF Grade: 56.3

56.3 2025 WAA: -0.023

Metayer is a big-bodied, contested-catch tight end who could develop into a serviceable depth option if he continues to add strength.

181. ED Nyjalik Kelly, UCF Knights

Big Board Rank: 418

418 2025 PFF Grade: 75.9

75.9 2025 WAA: 0.093

Kelly is a 6-foot-5, 263-pound edge defender from UCF with an impressive physical profile, including 98th-percentile arm length (35.5 inches) and 96th-percentile hand size. He produced steady results over the past two seasons, earning grades above 75.0 in both years, including a 75.9 mark in 2025. His impact shows up most as a pass rusher. He recorded 26 pressures on 214 pass-rush snaps, including three sacks, three hits and 20 hurries, while earning an 80.9 pass-rush grade and a 90.4 pass-rush grade on true pass sets. He also held his own against the run, posting a 72.4 grade with 22 defensive stops, including seven tackles for loss or no gain.

182. QB Tyler Van Dyke, SMU Mustangs

Big Board Rank: 419

419 2025 PFF Grade: —

— 2025 WAA: —

Van Dyke, No. 420 on PFF’s Big Board, is a 6-foot-4 quarterback whose career has taken a winding path since his early breakout at Miami. His best season came in 2023, when he completed 219 of 334 passes for 2,699 yards, 19 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, generating 24 big-time throws against 13 turnover-worthy plays. He managed pressure well that year, taking a sack on just 12.3% of his pressure dropbacks, while posting a 75.2% adjusted completion rate on an 8.4-yard average depth of target. After inconsistent play in 2022 and an injury-shortened 2024 season following his transfer to Wisconsin, Van Dyke did not play in 2025 while rehabbing a torn ACL.

183. HB Cash Jones, Georgia Bulldogs

Big Board Rank: 420

420 2025 PFF Grade: 66.4

66.4 2025 WAA: 0.017

Cash Jones, No. 420 on PFF’s Big Board, impressed at his pro day with testing numbers that ranked at or above the 80th percentile among running backs, including a 4.44 40-yard dash, 2.54 20-yard split, 1.54 10-yard split and 6.88 three-cone. His on-field production remains limited, however, as he recorded just 50 carries across five seasons at Georgia. In 2025, he averaged 1.92 yards after contact per carry on 12 attempts, with a career-best mark of 2.36 in 2023, and he forced only eight missed tackles across his career workload.

184. TE Matt Lauter, Boise State Broncos

Big Board Rank: 421

421 2025 PFF Grade: 49.6

49.6 2025 WAA: -0.234

Lauter is a 6-foot-3, 245-pound tight end from Utah State who enters the draft ranked No. 422 on PFF’s Big Board after handling steady workloads over the past two seasons, with 65 targets in 2024 and 55 in 2025. In his final season, he caught 37 of 55 targets for 330 yards and two touchdowns, earning a 55.4 PFF receiving grade. His usage was well balanced, aligning inline on 54.4% of snaps, in the slot on 31.8% and out wide on 11.9%, while averaging 5.1 yards after the catch per reception and going 3-for-5 in contested situations. Ball security remains a concern, as he dropped six passes, though he offers some athletic upside, running a 4.66 40-yard dash with a 2.77 20-yard split and a 7.02 three-cone, which ranks in the 84th percentile at the position.

185. ED Corey Walker, Wisconsin Badgers

Big Board Rank: 422

422 2025 PFF Grade: 69.4

69.4 2025 WAA: 0.022

Walker is a 6-foot-5, 273-pound edge defender from Wisconsin who ranks No. 423 on PFF’s Big Board after playing a reduced role in 2025. He played 177 snaps that season — down from 478 in 2024 and 608 in 2023 — after starting in each of the prior two years. He earned a 69.4 PFF grade in 2025, with a 66.6 run-defense grade and a 64.6 pass-rush grade. He generated seven pressures on 76 pass-rush snaps and recorded five defensive stops against the run, including three tackles for loss or no gain, on 97 run-defense snaps.

186. T Ryan Mosesso, Massachusetts Minutemen

Big Board Rank: 423

423 2025 PFF Grade: 54.2

54.2 2025 WAA: -0.087

Mosesso posted strong testing numbers at his pro day, including a 4.94-second 40-yard dash with a 2.82-second 20-yard split and a 1.67-second 10-yard split, along with a 9-foot-4 broad jump. His on-field production was more inconsistent, as he earned a 61.4 PFF run-blocking grade in 2024 and a 56.8 mark in 2025. He struggled in pass protection, allowing two sacks, eight hits and 22 hurries across 503 pass-blocking snaps, resulting in a 49.9 PFF pass-blocking grade.

187. QB Kaidon Salter, Colorado Buffaloes

Big Board Rank: 424

424 2025 PFF Grade: 64.4

64.4 2025 WAA: -0.152

Salter began his career at Liberty, where he developed into a highly productive quarterback over his final two seasons there, earning PFF grades of 88.0 in 2023 and 82.0 in 2024. His peak came in 2023, when he completed 177 of his 291 passes for 2,869 yards, 32 touchdowns and six interceptions, generating 26 big-time throws against 12 turnover-worthy plays on a 13.6-yard average depth of target. After transferring to Colorado in 2025, his production dipped. He completed 127 of his 206 passes for 1,414 yards, 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions, with just seven big-time throws against 12 turnover-worthy plays.

188. LB Jordan Pollard, San Jose State Spartans

Big Board Rank: 425

425 2025 PFF Grade: 61

61 2025 WAA: -0.118

Pollard is a 6-foot-1, 212-pound linebacker from San Jose State whose profile shows a sharp split between run defense and coverage. He earned a 77.8 run-defense grade, recording 37 defensive stops, including nine tackles for loss or no gain on 402 snaps. In coverage, he struggled to the tune of a 36.7 grade, allowing 35 receptions for 409 yards and two touchdowns on 45 targets, though he added one interception and two pass breakups.

189. T Alan Herron, Maryland Terrapins

Big Board Rank: 426

426 2025 PFF Grade: 71.2

71.2 2025 WAA: 0.014

Herron started at right tackle for Maryland over the past two seasons and showed significant improvement from his first year to his second. He allowed just 24 pressures across 509 pass-blocking snaps in 2025, including three games without surrendering a pressure. His overall PFF grade jumped from 58.0 on 795 snaps in 2024 to 71.2 on 760 snaps in 2025, driven largely by a leap in pass-blocking grade from 49.6 to 80.3.

190. WR Romello Brinson, SMU Mustangs

Big Board Rank: 427

427 2025 PFF Grade: 59

59 2025 WAA: -0.117

Brinson's slender build and lack of NFL-caliber athleticism mean that, to stick in the league as a “Z” receiver, he will need to significantly improve his catch consistency both in contested situations and on routine targets.

191. TE Caleb Fauria, Delaware Blue Hens

Big Board Rank: 428

428 2025 PFF Grade: —

— 2025 WAA: —

Fauria is a 6-foot-5, 245-pound tight end who enters the draft ranked No. 429 on PFF’s Big Board after a career limited by injuries, including missing the 2025 season. He saw just 32 targets across his career, with 25 coming in 2024, when he caught 12 passes for 125 yards and a touchdown, earning a 53.8 PFF receiving grade. His usage was split between the slot (47.2%) and inline (44.6%), and he worked downfield with an 11.7-yard average depth of target while forcing three missed tackles after the catch.

192. LB Desmond Purnell, Kansas State Wildcats

Big Board Rank: 430

430 2025 PFF Grade: 66.1

66.1 2025 WAA: -0.042

Purnell is a 6-foot-2, 232-pound linebacker with a steady grading profile, having earned PFF grades of 69.8 in 2023, 65.7 in 2024 and 66.1 in 2025 at Kansas State. His strengths show up more against the run, where he posted a 69.2 run-defense grade in 2025 with 30 defensive stops, including 10 tackles for loss or no gain on 348 run-defense snaps. In coverage, he allowed 23 receptions on 37 targets with no touchdowns, while recording two interceptions and two pass breakups, with a 60.6 passer rating allowed.

193. CB Ricardo Hallman, Wisconsin Badgers

Big Board Rank: 432

432 2025 PFF Grade: 71

71 2025 WAA: 0.087

Hallman measured 5-foot-9 and 183 pounds at his pro day with 30.75-inch arms, which presents a clear size limitation at the position. He showed his best production in 2023, when he allowed 32 receptions for 412 yards and one touchdown on 63 targets while recording seven interceptions and three pass breakups, good for a 37.4 passer rating into his coverage and an 84.1 coverage grade. He has not matched that level of play since, as his 2025 season included two interceptions and four pass breakups with three touchdowns allowed. The flashes of ball production stand out, but the overall profile points to an uphill path to a roster spot.

194. ED Kam Olds, Kentucky Wildcats

Big Board Rank: 433

433 2025 PFF Grade: 71.1

71.1 2025 WAA: -0.007

Olds measured 6-foot-3 and 256 pounds at his pro day and served in a rotational role as an outside linebacker over the past three seasons. He earned a career-best 82.1 pass-rush grade in 2025, generating 24 pressures on 107 pass-rush snaps, including one sack, one hit and 22 hurries. He added five defensive stops against the run, including two tackles for loss or no gain. Missed tackles remain a concern, as he posted a missed tackle rate above 20% in each of his four college seasons.

195. C James Brockermeyer, Miami (FL) Hurricanes

Big Board Rank: 434

434 2025 PFF Grade: 72.5

72.5 2025 WAA: 0.113

Brockermeyer, No. 435 on PFF’s Big Board, is a 6-foot-3, 295-pound center who played 1,882 career snaps across stops at Alabama, TCU and Miami. His final season at Miami brought a significant jump in workload, as he handled a career-high 1,033 snaps — the third-most among interior offensive linemen in the nation — while earning a 72.5 PFF grade. He posted an 86.4 pass-blocking grade in 2025, 20th among 537 qualifying interior linemen, well ahead of his 68.8 run-blocking mark. He did not allow a sack and surrendered just two hits and 10 hurries across 558 pass-blocking snaps, with a 3.2% loss rate that ranked 59th among players at the position.

196. LB Triston Newson, Missouri Tigers

Big Board Rank: 435

435 2025 PFF Grade: 63.2

63.2 2025 WAA: -0.021

Newson ranks No. 436 on PFF’s Big Board and measured 6-foot-1 and 227 pounds at his pro day with 30.5-inch arms. He served in a rotational role at middle linebacker in 2025 after starting there in 2024 and late in the 2023 season. He earned a 63.2 PFF grade in 2025, including a 70.4 run-defense grade, and recorded eight defensive stops, with two tackles for loss or no gain on 126 run-defense snaps. In coverage, he allowed 13 receptions for 148 yards and one touchdown on 18 targets while adding one pass breakup.

197. QB Zach Calzada, Kentucky Wildcats

Big Board Rank: 436

436 2025 PFF Grade: 46.5

46.5 2025 WAA: -0.064

Calzada is a 6-foot-4, 230-pound quarterback with a journeyman career that began at Texas A&M in 2019 before stops at Incarnate Word and Kentucky. His final season in 2025 was limited to just 63 dropbacks, during which he completed 28 of 58 passes for 239 yards and two interceptions, earning a 41.7 PFF passing grade. His best season came in 2023 at Incarnate Word, when he completed 188 of 287 passes for 2,597 yards, 19 touchdowns and nine interceptions, generating 31 big-time throws against 18 turnover-worthy plays and earning an 87.8 PFF passing grade.

198. WR Ja'Mori Maclin, Kentucky Wildcats

Big Board Rank: 437

437 2025 PFF Grade: 61.1

61.1 2025 WAA: -0.031

Maclin spent time at Missouri and North Texas before finishing his career at Kentucky, and he enters the draft ranked No. 438 on PFF’s Big Board. His usage remained limited in 2025, as he caught 14 of 24 targets for 205 yards and earned a 61.2 receiving grade, working primarily out wide (83.8%) with a 14.8-yard average depth of target — consistent with his downfield role throughout his career. His most productive season came in 2023 at North Texas, when he caught 57 of 100 targets for 11 touchdowns, averaging 2.03 yards per route run while forcing 13 missed tackles and going 6-for-17 in contested situations. The profile reflects a vertical receiver with playmaking flashes but inconsistent overall production.

199. C Ka'ena Decambra, Arizona Wildcats

Big Board Rank: 439

439 2025 PFF Grade: 67.9

67.9 2025 WAA: 0.008

Decambra, No. 440 on PFF’s Big Board, is a 6-foot-3, 308-pound lineman who has played at least 700 snaps in each of the past three seasons. He played a career-high 898 snaps in 2025, his lone season at Arizona after transferring from Hawaii, and earned a 67.9 PFF grade with a 77.8 pass-blocking grade and a 63.6 run-blocking mark. Pass protection has been the strength of his profile, as he allowed just one sack, two hits and seven hurries across 535 pass-blocking snaps and has graded above 70.0 in that phase in each of the past two seasons.

200. WR DT Sheffield, Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Big Board Rank: 440

440 2025 PFF Grade: 61.8

61.8 2025 WAA: -0.082

Sheffield measured at 5-foot-7 and 175 pounds at his pro day, placing him in the third percentile for height and 10th percentile for weight at the position, but his athletic profile stands out. He ran a 4.43 40-yard dash (84th percentile), with strong short-area numbers including a 2.52 20-yard split (95th percentile) and a 1.52 10-yard split (89th percentile), along with elite explosiveness shown by a 42-inch vertical (99th percentile). His agility testing was also solid, posting a 4.09 short shuttle (92nd percentile) and a 6.85 three-cone (82nd percentile). On the field, he caught 44 of 75 targets for 577 yards and five touchdowns in 2025, operating almost exclusively from the slot (98.6% of routes). Despite his size, he held up well in contested situations, securing 9 of 16 such targets.

201. K Will Ferrin, BYU Cougars

Big Board Rank: 443

443 2025 PFF Grade: —

— 2025 WAA: -0.001

Ferrin converted all 49 extra-point attempts and finished 23-for-30 on field goals. He was perfect from short and intermediate range, going 11-for-11 from 20 to 29 yards and 6-for-6 from 30 to 39 yards, but struggled from 40 to 49 yards, converting just two of his seven attempts. He was more effective from long distance, however, making four of six field goal attempts from 50 yards or beyond.

202. K Drew Stevens, Iowa Hawkeyes

Big Board Rank: 444

444 2025 PFF Grade: —

— 2025 WAA: —

Stevens converted 41 of his 42 extra-point attempts and went 22-for-28 on field goals. He was perfect from 20 to 29 yards (5-for-5) and strong from 30 to 39 yards (6-for-7), while converting seven of 10 attempts from 40 to 49 yards. He also showed solid range, making four of his six field goal attempts from 50 yards or longer.

203. K Dominic Zvada, Michigan Wolverines

Big Board Rank: 445

445 2025 PFF Grade: —

— 2025 WAA: —

Zvada converted all 43 extra-point attempts in 2025 and went 17-for-25 on field goals. He made five of his six attempts from 20 to 29 yards and four of his seven attempts from 30 to 39 yards, while converting six of his nine kicks from 40 to 49 yards. He also went 2-for-3 on field goals from 50 yards or longer.

204. P Brett Thorson, Georgia Bulldogs

Big Board Rank: 446

446 2025 PFF Grade: —

— 2025 WAA: —

Thorson punted 46 times in 2025 for 2,094 yards, averaging 45.5 yards per punt with a 43.4 net average. He placed 24 of his punts inside the 20-yard line, while just four were returned for a total of 19 yards. He also averaged 4.38 seconds of hang time.

205. P Jack Stonehouse, Syracuse Orange

Big Board Rank: 448

448 2025 PFF Grade: —

— 2025 WAA: —

Stonehouse punted 60 times in 2025 for 2,771 yards, averaging 46.2 yards per punt with a 41.7 net average. He placed 15 punts inside the 20-yard line, while 16 were returned for just 151 yards, a 9.4-yard average. He also averaged 4.29 seconds of hang time.