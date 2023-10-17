2024 NFL Draft Order: Chicago Bears in position to take two franchise-changing prospects at the top of the draft

• Latest 2024 NFL Draft big board: PFF's big board for the 2024 NFL Draft offers three-year player grades, position ranking and in-depth player analysis for all of the top draft prospects. USC QB Caleb Williams remains in the top spot, and Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. is at No. 2.

With the 2023 NFL season nearing its midway point, PFF takes a look at how the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft is stacking up.

We've also highlighted each team's remaining strength of schedule (1 is hardest, 32 is easiest), projected win total and playoff probability, courtesy of the NFL Power Rankings tool.

If the Bears are picking at No. 1, the top quarterback prospect will land in Chicago. Williams has earned elite grades in each of his three college football seasons. The Bears won’t pass on picking at the top again.

If they take the top quarterback at No. 1, they better draft him the offensive weapons he needs to produce. Harrison, the son of Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison Sr., could be a WR1 in the league today with his combination of size, speed and skill. Last season, he recorded an 89.9 receiving grade with more than 1,200 receiving yards and a nation-leading 36 explosive plays of 15 yards or more.

The Broncos might be tempted by a quarterback if they’re picking in the top five. Before that, they could try to pull off a salary-dump trade.

This idea will continue to pop up, with the infamous Brock Osweiler trade serving as an example. The Browns agreed to inherit $16 million in cash obligations on Osweiler in return for a 2018 second-round pick and a pick swap in 2017. That second-round pick turned into running back Nick Chubb, so from a results-based perspective, it was a success in addition to what we believe to have been a sound process from then-general manager Sashi Brown. Houston prioritized the cash/cap savings over the draft pick, and they still landed quarterback Deshaun Watson in that 2017 NFL Draft, so it also arguably worked out for them in the short term.

With Wilson, the obligation the new team inherits is obviously much larger, and the draft pick compensation the Broncos would have to attach with Wilson would also be much larger as a result. Denver traded multiple first-round picks to acquire Wilson and traded first- and second-round picks to hire head coach Sean Payton. As a result, this is a team severely lacking in young talent. Odds are the Broncos don’t want to continue to add to that void by moving premium draft capital. In this instance, they should take the financial hit and turn their eyes to 2024 and 2025 with a rookie-contract quarterback.

It feels like the Patriots will be on the hunt for a new quarterback next offseason. If they choose to address the position in the draft, Nix is an option. As a very good dual-threat player, Nix has improved his game dramatically from his Auburn days, with a cumulative 69.3 passing grade under pressure the past two years and an 89.9 passing grade this season.

