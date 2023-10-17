Subscribe Today, Use DOMINATE for $20 off!

2024 NFL Draft Order: Chicago Bears in position to take two franchise-changing prospects at the top of the draft

2RN5JY7 Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams walks off the field during the second half of an NCAA college football game against San Jose State in Los Angeles, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

By PFF.com
Oct 17, 2023

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

With the 2023 NFL season nearing its midway point, PFF takes a look at how the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft is stacking up.

We've also highlighted each team's remaining strength of schedule (1 is hardest, 32 is easiest), projected win total and playoff probability, courtesy of the NFL Power Rankings tool.

Pick Team Record SoS Remaining Chance to make playoffs Chance to win Super Bowl
1 Chicago Bears (via Panthers) 0-6 25 5.7% 0.0%
2 Chicago Bears 1-5 25 5.7% 0.0%
3 Denver Broncos 1-5 14 1.9% 0.0%
4 Arizona Cardinals 1-5 12 1.8% 0.0%
5 New York Giants 1-5 7 4.6% 0.0%
6 New England Patriots 1-5 9 4.2% 0.1%
7 Minnesota Vikings 2-4 15 29.8% 0.4%
8 Tennessee Titans 2-4 31 22.3% 0.4%
9 Green Bay Packers 2-3 22 37.6% 0.6%
10 Los Angeles Chargers 2-3 5 25.2% 0.6%
11 New Orleans Saints 3-3 32 58.1% 2.1%
12 Atlanta Falcons 3-3 27 30.0% 0.2%
13 Arizona Cardinals (via Texans) 3-3 12 1.8% 0.0%
14 Las Vegas Raiders 3-3 13 23.1% 0.5%
15 Indianapolis Colts 3-3 29 31.5% 0.4%
16 Washington Commanders 3-3 3 27.7% 0.2%
17 New York Jets 3-3 23 44.4% 1.0%
18 Cincinnati Bengals 3-3 4 38.1% 1.4%
Wild-card round
19 Los Angeles Rams 3-3 0 0.0% 0.0%
20 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 3-2 24 62.6% 1.7%
21 Houston Texans (via Browns) 3-2 30 24.2% 0.1%
22 Seattle Seahawks 3-2 11 49.6% 1.4%
23 Pittsburgh Steelers 3-2 21 43.6% 0.9%
24 Buffalo Bills 4-2 2 77.0% 9.2%
Divisional round
25 Dallas Cowboys 4-2 7 68.1% 3.8%
26 Jacksonville Jaguars 4-2 17 64.0% 1.8%
27 Baltimore Ravens 4-2 19 74.2% 4.7%
28 Detroit Lions 5-1 20 91.5% 5.2%
Conference championship
29 Miami Dolphins 5-1 1 75.0% 3.9%
30 San Francisco 49ers 5-1 16 96.0% 17.3%
Super Bowl teams
31 Kansas City Chiefs 5-1 10 95.1% 23.1%
32 Philadelphia Eagles 5-1 6 95.3% 16.6%

Bears' rebuild commences with Caleb Williams, Marvin Harrison Jr

If the Bears are picking at No. 1, the top quarterback prospect will land in Chicago. Williams has earned elite grades in each of his three college football seasons. The Bears won’t pass on picking at the top again.

If they take the top quarterback at No. 1, they better draft him the offensive weapons he needs to produce. Harrison, the son of Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison Sr., could be a WR1 in the league today with his combination of size, speed and skill. Last season, he recorded an 89.9 receiving grade with more than 1,200 receiving yards and a nation-leading 36 explosive plays of 15 yards or more.

Click here to see Trevor Sikkema's latest mock draft…

Do the Broncos take a quarterback? 

The Broncos might be tempted by a quarterback if they’re picking in the top five. Before that, they could try to pull off a salary-dump trade.

This idea will continue to pop up, with the infamous Brock Osweiler trade serving as an example. The Browns agreed to inherit $16 million in cash obligations on Osweiler in return for a 2018 second-round pick and a pick swap in 2017. That second-round pick turned into running back Nick Chubb, so from a results-based perspective, it was a success in addition to what we believe to have been a sound process from then-general manager Sashi Brown. Houston prioritized the cash/cap savings over the draft pick, and they still landed quarterback Deshaun Watson in that 2017 NFL Draft, so it also arguably worked out for them in the short term.

With Wilson, the obligation the new team inherits is obviously much larger, and the draft pick compensation the Broncos would have to attach with Wilson would also be much larger as a result. Denver traded multiple first-round picks to acquire Wilson and traded first- and second-round picks to hire head coach Sean Payton. As a result, this is a team severely lacking in young talent. Odds are the Broncos don’t want to continue to add to that void by moving premium draft capital. In this instance, they should take the financial hit and turn their eyes to 2024 and 2025 with a rookie-contract quarterback.

Click here to see the Denver Broncos' options for getting out of Russell Wilson's contract

A new quarterback lands in New England

It feels like the Patriots will be on the hunt for a new quarterback next offseason. If they choose to address the position in the draft, Nix is an option. As a very good dual-threat player, Nix has improved his game dramatically from his Auburn days, with a cumulative 69.3 passing grade under pressure the past two years and an 89.9 passing grade this season.

Click here to see Trevor Sikkema's latest mock draft…

 

