- Gunner Stockton leads the Week 5 team: The Georgia quarterback posted a 90.3% adjusted completion percentage with three big-time throws and no turnover-worthy plays.
- Jeremiah Smith delivers another huge performance: The Ohio State receiver caught 11 of 15 targets for 206 yards and two touchdowns while averaging 6.44 yards per route run.
- Introducing the NEW PFF Pro subscription: PFF Pro includes everything in PFF+, plus an upgraded Premium Stats Pro experience, higher base access to Guru AI, revamped player and team pages, enhanced data and visualizations, an improved interface and programmatic data access for modeling. Click here to subscribe.
Week 5 of the 2026 college football season delivered standout performances across the country, led by Georgia QB Gunner Stockton, Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith and Georgia State's Xavier Esqillion.
Here are PFF’s national and conference Teams of the Week, highlighting the top performers from the SEC, Big Ten, ACC, Big 12 and Group of 6.
Jump to a team
National | SEC | Big Ten | ACC | Big 12 | Group of 6
National Team of the Week
Offense
- QB: Gunner Stockton, Georgia
- HB: Aiden Flora, Iowa State
- WR: Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State
- WR: Anthony Eager, South Alabama
- TE: Kari Ashley, TCU
- Flex O: Anthony Evans III, Mississippi State
- LT: Matthew Lado, Arizona
- LG: Evan Bushong, James Madison
- C: Brady Small, Army
- RG: Amir Herring, Kansas
- RT: Pherleski Martin, Georgia State
Defense
- EDGE: Xavier Esqillion, Georgia State
- EDGE: Scoop Gardner Jr., Western Michigan
- DI: Santana Hopper, Colorado
- DI: Brendan Flakes, Northwestern
- LB: Asher Cunningham, Utah State
- LB: Justyce Betts, Western Michigan
- CB: Dijon Lee Jr., Alabama
- CB: Jarvis Lee, SMU
- S: Luke Talich, Notre Dame
- S: Max Mustell, Air Force
- Flex D: Dillon Tatum, Miami (OH)
QUARTERBACK OF THE WEEK: GUNNER STOCKTON, GEORGIA
Stockton was outstanding in Georgia’s comfortable win over Vanderbilt. He posted a 90.3% adjusted completion percentage, recorded three big-time throws and committed no turnover-worthy plays.
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: JEREMIAH SMITH, OHIO STATE
Smith’s ridiculous season continued this week, with the Ohio State standout averaging 6.44 yards per route run. He turned 15 targets into 11 receptions for 206 yards and two touchdowns.
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: XAVIER ESQILLION, GEORGIA STATE
Esqillion dominated in Georgia State’s win over Old Dominion, racking up three sacks and two forced fumbles. He finished with a 27.3% pressure rate, a 22.7% knockdown rate and an incredible 38.1% pass-rush win rate.
OFFENSIVE LINE OF THE WEEK: LSU
LSU’s offensive line was as dominant as expected against McNeese State, with three running backs averaging more than 4.5 yards per carry in the win. The unit nearly pitched a shutout in pass protection, too, allowing just two pressures.
SEC
Offense
- QB: Gunner Stockton, Georgia
- HB: Jamal Roberts, Missouri
- WR: Anthony Evans III, Mississippi State
- WR: Cayden Lee, Missouri
- TE: Willie Rodriguez, Kentucky
- Flex O: Corey Barber Jr., LSU
- LT: Jordan Seaton, LSU
- LG: Bo Bordelon, LSU
- C: Mark Nabou Jr., Texas A&M
- RG: Donovan Haslam, Tennessee
- RT: Tyrell Miller, Alabama
Defense
- EDGE: Emmanuel Oyebadejo, Florida
- EDGE: Devan Thompkins, Alabama
- DI: Jason Dowell, Missouri
- DI: Xavier Gilliam, Tennessee
- LB: Xavier Griffin, Alabama
- LB: Nicholas Rodriguez, Missouri
- CB: Dijon Lee Jr., Alabama
- CB: Ellis Robinson IV, Georgia
- S: Dejuan Lane, Tennessee
- S: Kendall Daniels Jr., South Carolina
- Flex D: Kensley Louidor-Faustin, Missouri
Big Ten
Offense
- QB: Kaitin Houser, Illinois
- HB: Turbo Richard, Indiana
- WR: Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State
- WR: Chris Durr Jr., Maryland
- TE: DJ Vonnahme, Iowa
- Flex O: Nick Marsh, Indiana
- LT: John Mills, Washington
- LG: Luke Montgomery, Ohio State
- C: Bray Lynch, Indiana
- RG: Gabe VanSickle, Ohio State
- RT: Tree Babalade, Nebraska
Defense
- EDGE: Kameryn Crawford, USC
- EDGE: Kenyatta Jackson Jr., Ohio State
- DI: Brendan Flakes, Northwestern
- DI: Eyan Thomas, Maryland
- LB: Mason Posa, Wisconsin
- LB: Owen Chambliss, Nebraska
- CB: Jamare Glasker, Maryland
- CB: Emmanuel Karnley, Washington
- S: Jaylen McClain, Ohio State
- S: Robert Fitzgerald, Northwestern
- Flex D: Dylan Robinson, Washington
ACC
Offense
- QB: Gio Lopez, Wake Forest
- HB: Tylik Hill, Syracuse
- WR: Bryant Wesco Jr., Clemson
- WR: Umari Hatcher, Syracuse
- TE: Taimane Purcell, Cal
- Flex O: Que’Sean Brown, Virginia Tech
- LT: Niki Prongos, Stanford
- LG: Clinton Richard, Wake Forest
- C: Ryan Rodriguez, Miami (FL)
- RG: Easton Ware, Clemson
- RT: Andrew Chamblee, SMU
Defense
- EDGE: Jaeden Moore, Pittsburgh
- EDGE: Aakil Washington, SMU
- DI: Ahmad Moten Sr., Miami (FL)
- DI: Nick James, Pittsburgh
- LB: Omar Graham Jr., Florida State
- LB: Chase Smith, Miami (FL)
- CB: Jarvis Lee, SMU
- CB: Raion Strader, Pittsburgh
- S: Rushaun Tongue, Wake Forest
- S: Kaleb Beasley, Louisville
- Flex D: Corey Costner, Virginia
Big 12
Offense
- QB: Michael Hawkins Jr., West Virginia
- HB: Aiden Flora, Iowa State
- WR: Cody Jackson, Iowa State
- WR: Reed Harris, Arizona
- TE: Kari Ashley, TCU
- Flex O: Gavin Freeman, Baylor
- LT: Matthew Lado, Arizona
- LG: Sonny Makasini, BYU
- C: Zach Henning, Arizona
- RG: Amir Herring, Kansas
- RT: Judea Milon, Cincinnati
Defense
- EDGE: Malaki Ta’ase, Iowa State
- EDGE: David Santiago, Kansas
- DI: Santana Hopper, Colorado
- DI: A.J. Holmes Jr., Texas Tech
- LB: Isaiah Patterson, West Virginia
- LB: Ben Roberts, Texas Tech
- CB: Jalen Mayo, Houston
- CB: Jacob Finley, Cincinnati
- S: Malik Esquerra, Texas Tech
- S: Tyler Turner, Baylor
- Flex D: John Curry, Texas Tech
Group of 6
Offense
- QB: Caden Veltkamp, FAU
- HB: George Pettaway, James Madison
- WR: Anthony Eager, South Alabama
- WR: Jesse Legree, Oregon State
- TE: Max Reese, North Texas
- Flex O: Kelby Valsin, FAU
- LT: Ashton Tripp, Washington State
- LG: Evan Bushong, James Madison
- C: Brady Small, Army
- RG: Paolo Gennarelli, Army
- RT: Pherleski Martin, Georgia State
Defense
- EDGE: Xavier Esqillion, Georgia State
- EDGE: Scoop Gardner Jr., Western Michigan
- DI: Dante Drake, Wyoming
- DI: Mandjou Berte, Georgia State
- LB: Asher Cunningham, Utah State
- LB: Justyce Betts, Western Michigan
- CB: Anta'Veon McKenzie, UAB
- CB: Izaiah Guy, Liberty
- S: Max Mustell, Air Force
- S: Davion Williams, Eastern Michigan
- Flex D: Dillon Tatum, Miami (OH)