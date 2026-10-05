Gunner Stockton leads the Week 5 team: The Georgia quarterback posted a 90.3% adjusted completion percentage with three big-time throws and no turnover-worthy plays.

Jeremiah Smith delivers another huge performance: The Ohio State receiver caught 11 of 15 targets for 206 yards and two touchdowns while averaging 6.44 yards per route run.

Introducing the NEW PFF Pro subscription: PFF Pro includes everything in PFF+, plus an upgraded Premium Stats Pro experience, higher base access to Guru AI, revamped player and team pages, enhanced data and visualizations, an improved interface and programmatic data access for modeling. Click here to subscribe.

Week 5 of the 2026 college football season delivered standout performances across the country, led by Georgia QB Gunner Stockton, Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith and Georgia State's Xavier Esqillion.

Here are PFF’s national and conference Teams of the Week, highlighting the top performers from the SEC, Big Ten, ACC, Big 12 and Group of 6.

Jump to a team

National | SEC | Big Ten | ACC | Big 12 | Group of 6

National Team of the Week

Offense

QB: Gunner Stockton, Georgia

HB: Aiden Flora, Iowa State

WR: Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State

WR: Anthony Eager, South Alabama

TE: Kari Ashley, TCU

Flex O: Anthony Evans III, Mississippi State

LT: Matthew Lado, Arizona

LG: Evan Bushong, James Madison

C: Brady Small, Army

RG: Amir Herring, Kansas

RT: Pherleski Martin, Georgia State

Defense

EDGE: Xavier Esqillion, Georgia State

EDGE: Scoop Gardner Jr., Western Michigan

DI: Santana Hopper, Colorado

DI: Brendan Flakes, Northwestern

LB: Asher Cunningham, Utah State

LB: Justyce Betts, Western Michigan

CB: Dijon Lee Jr., Alabama

CB: Jarvis Lee, SMU

S: Luke Talich, Notre Dame

S: Max Mustell, Air Force

Flex D: Dillon Tatum, Miami (OH)

QUARTERBACK OF THE WEEK: GUNNER STOCKTON, GEORGIA

Stockton was outstanding in Georgia’s comfortable win over Vanderbilt. He posted a 90.3% adjusted completion percentage, recorded three big-time throws and committed no turnover-worthy plays.

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: JEREMIAH SMITH, OHIO STATE

Smith’s ridiculous season continued this week, with the Ohio State standout averaging 6.44 yards per route run. He turned 15 targets into 11 receptions for 206 yards and two touchdowns.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: XAVIER ESQILLION, GEORGIA STATE

Esqillion dominated in Georgia State’s win over Old Dominion, racking up three sacks and two forced fumbles. He finished with a 27.3% pressure rate, a 22.7% knockdown rate and an incredible 38.1% pass-rush win rate.

OFFENSIVE LINE OF THE WEEK: LSU

LSU’s offensive line was as dominant as expected against McNeese State, with three running backs averaging more than 4.5 yards per carry in the win. The unit nearly pitched a shutout in pass protection, too, allowing just two pressures.

SEC

Offense

QB: Gunner Stockton, Georgia

HB: Jamal Roberts, Missouri

WR: Anthony Evans III, Mississippi State

WR: Cayden Lee, Missouri

TE: Willie Rodriguez, Kentucky

Flex O: Corey Barber Jr., LSU

LT: Jordan Seaton, LSU

LG: Bo Bordelon, LSU

C: Mark Nabou Jr., Texas A&M

RG: Donovan Haslam, Tennessee

RT: Tyrell Miller, Alabama

Defense

EDGE: Emmanuel Oyebadejo, Florida

EDGE: Devan Thompkins, Alabama

DI: Jason Dowell, Missouri

DI: Xavier Gilliam, Tennessee

LB: Xavier Griffin, Alabama

LB: Nicholas Rodriguez, Missouri

CB: Dijon Lee Jr., Alabama

CB: Ellis Robinson IV, Georgia

S: Dejuan Lane, Tennessee

S: Kendall Daniels Jr., South Carolina

Flex D: Kensley Louidor-Faustin, Missouri

Big Ten

Offense

QB: Kaitin Houser, Illinois

HB: Turbo Richard, Indiana

WR: Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State

WR: Chris Durr Jr., Maryland

TE: DJ Vonnahme, Iowa

Flex O: Nick Marsh, Indiana

LT: John Mills, Washington

LG: Luke Montgomery, Ohio State

C: Bray Lynch, Indiana

RG: Gabe VanSickle, Ohio State

RT: Tree Babalade, Nebraska

Defense

EDGE: Kameryn Crawford, USC

EDGE: Kenyatta Jackson Jr., Ohio State

DI: Brendan Flakes, Northwestern

DI: Eyan Thomas, Maryland

LB: Mason Posa, Wisconsin

LB: Owen Chambliss, Nebraska

CB: Jamare Glasker, Maryland

CB: Emmanuel Karnley, Washington

S: Jaylen McClain, Ohio State

S: Robert Fitzgerald, Northwestern

Flex D: Dylan Robinson, Washington

ACC

Offense

QB: Gio Lopez, Wake Forest

HB: Tylik Hill, Syracuse

WR: Bryant Wesco Jr., Clemson

WR: Umari Hatcher, Syracuse

TE: Taimane Purcell, Cal

Flex O: Que’Sean Brown, Virginia Tech

LT: Niki Prongos, Stanford

LG: Clinton Richard, Wake Forest

C: Ryan Rodriguez, Miami (FL)

RG: Easton Ware, Clemson

RT: Andrew Chamblee, SMU

Defense

EDGE: Jaeden Moore, Pittsburgh

EDGE: Aakil Washington, SMU

DI: Ahmad Moten Sr., Miami (FL)

DI: Nick James, Pittsburgh

LB: Omar Graham Jr., Florida State

LB: Chase Smith, Miami (FL)

CB: Jarvis Lee, SMU

CB: Raion Strader, Pittsburgh

S: Rushaun Tongue, Wake Forest

S: Kaleb Beasley, Louisville

Flex D: Corey Costner, Virginia

Big 12

Offense

QB: Michael Hawkins Jr., West Virginia

HB: Aiden Flora, Iowa State

WR: Cody Jackson, Iowa State

WR: Reed Harris, Arizona

TE: Kari Ashley, TCU

Flex O: Gavin Freeman, Baylor

LT: Matthew Lado, Arizona

LG: Sonny Makasini, BYU

C: Zach Henning, Arizona

RG: Amir Herring, Kansas

RT: Judea Milon, Cincinnati

Defense

EDGE: Malaki Ta’ase, Iowa State

EDGE: David Santiago, Kansas

DI: Santana Hopper, Colorado

DI: A.J. Holmes Jr., Texas Tech

LB: Isaiah Patterson, West Virginia

LB: Ben Roberts, Texas Tech

CB: Jalen Mayo, Houston

CB: Jacob Finley, Cincinnati

S: Malik Esquerra, Texas Tech

S: Tyler Turner, Baylor

Flex D: John Curry, Texas Tech

Group of 6

Offense

QB: Caden Veltkamp, FAU

HB: George Pettaway, James Madison

WR: Anthony Eager, South Alabama

WR: Jesse Legree, Oregon State

TE: Max Reese, North Texas

Flex O: Kelby Valsin, FAU

LT: Ashton Tripp, Washington State

LG: Evan Bushong, James Madison

C: Brady Small, Army

RG: Paolo Gennarelli, Army

RT: Pherleski Martin, Georgia State

Defense