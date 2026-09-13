Hauss Hejny leads the offense: The Colorado State quarterback threw for 325 yards and four touchdowns while adding 95 yards and another score on the ground.

Hunter Tipton delivers a huge receiving performance: The Memphis tight end caught nine passes for 229 yards and a touchdown while averaging 9.96 yards per route run.

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Colorado State quarterback Hauss Hejny, Memphis tight end Hunter Tipton and LSU linebacker TJ Dottery headline PFF’s college football Team of the Week after delivering three of the standout individual performances of Week 2.

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National Team of the Week

Offense

QB: Hauss Hejny, Colorado State

HB: Jaylin Lucas, Tulane

WR: Jesse Legree, Oregon State

WR: Reed Harris, Arizona State

TE: Hunter Tipton, Memphis

Flex O: WR Collin Dixon, Illinois

LT: Elijah Paige, USC

LG: Hayden Treter, USC

C: Anthony Boswell, Houston

RG: Wil Saxton, Arkansas State

RT: Luke Work, Missouri

Defense

EDGE: Khyran Duhon, Tulsa

EDGE: Toby Anene, Colorado

DI: Blake Burris, Florida Atlantic

DI: Deuce Geralds, LSU

LB: TJ Dottery, LSU

LB: Clay Martineau, New Mexico

CB: Myke Gunn, Liberty

CB: J’Vari Flowers, Florida

S: Jah Jah Boyd, Colorado

S: Kingston Lopa, Cal

Flex D: Kaleb Patterson, Kansas State

QUARTERBACK OF THE WEEK: HAUSS HEJNY, COLORADO STATE

Hejny was phenomenal against Southern Utah, completing 18 of his 30 passes for 325 yards and four touchdowns. He posted a 16.1% big-time throw rate compared with a turnover-worthy play rate of just 3.0%, while adding another 95 yards and a touchdown as a runner.

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: TIGHT END HUNTER TIPTON, MEMPHIS

The Memphis tight end produced a ridiculous stat line in Week 2, averaging an incredible 9.96 yards per route run. He turned 10 targets into nine receptions for 229 yards and a touchdown while forcing six missed tackles on the day.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: LINEBACKER TJ DOTTERY, LSU

Dottery recorded six tackles without a miss for LSU this week, with four resulting in defensive stops. He also forced a pair of fumbles, recorded two hurries on just three pass-rushing snaps and finished the week with a 95.2 PFF grade.

OFFENSIVE LINE OF THE WEEK: USC

The Trojans kept quarterback Jayden Maiava clean throughout the game, with six offensive linemen playing at least 30 snaps and earning PFF grades of 70.0 or better. They also powered a rushing attack in which King Miller averaged 7.1 yards per carry and Waymond Jordan averaged 4.7 yards per carry.

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SEC

Offense

QB: Trinidad Chambliss, Ole Miss

HB: Jadan Baugh, Florida

WR: Dallas Wilson, Florida

WR: Cayden Lee, Missouri

TE: Trey’Dez Green, LSU

Flex O: WR Anthony Evans III, Mississippi State

LT: Trevor Goosby, Texas

LG: Knijeah Harris, Florida

C: Mark Nabou Jr., Texas A&M

RG: TJ Shanahan Jr., Florida

RT: Luke Work, Missouri

Defense

EDGE: Daeden Hopkins, Missouri

EDGE: Jordan Norman, Tennessee

DI: Tomiwa Durojaiye, South Carolina

DI: Deuce Geralds, LSU

LB: TJ Dottery, LSU

LB: Luke Metz, Alabama

CB: J’Vari Flowers, Florida

CB: Graceson Littleton, Texas

S: Dejaun Lane, Tennessee

S: Tamarcus Cooley, LSU

Flex D: DB Lagonza Hayward, Florida

Big Ten

Offense

QB: Rocco Becht, Penn State

HB: King Miller, USC

WR: Collin Dixon, Illinois

WR: Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State

TE: Mark Bowman, USC

Flex O: WR KJ Duff, Rutgers

LT: Elijah Paige, USC

LG: Hayden Treter, USC

C: Tobias Raymond, USC

RG: Joe Brunner, Indiana

RT: Hall Schmidt, UCLA

Defense

EDGE: Nasir Wyatt, Oregon

EDGE: Dom Nichols, Michigan

DI: Bear Alexander, Oregon

DI: Jide Abasiri, USC

LB: Tony Rojas, Penn State

LB: Rolijah Hardy, Indiana

CB: Jyaire Hill, Michigan

CB: Zion Tracy, Penn State

S: Alex McLaughlin, Washington

S: Rahshawn Clark, Washington

Flex D: CB Audavion Collins, Penn State

ACC

Offense

QB: Kevin Jennings, SMU

HB: Jayden Scott, NC State

WR: Keenan Jackson, NC State

WR: Justin Ross-Simmons, Syracuse

TE: Luke Reynolds, Virginia Tech

Flex O: WR Malachi Toney, Miami

LT: Samson Okunlola, Miami

LG: Noah Josey, Virginia

C: Ryan Rodriguez, Miami

RG: Makilan Thomas, Virginia

RT: Monroe Mills, Virginia

Defense

EDGE: Jaylen Harvey, North Carolina

EDGE: Clev Lubin, Louisville

DI: Isaiah Johnson, North Carolina

DI: Xavier Lewis, North Carolina

LB: Stanquan Clark, Louisville

LB: Vincent Firenze, Wake Forest

CB: Ashton Hampton, Clemson

CB: DJ Waller Jr., Louisville

S: Kingston Lopa, Cal

S: Isaiah Crosby, Cal

Flex D: CB Tayon Holloway, Louisville

Big 12

Offense

QB: Jaden Craig, TCU

HB: Rodney Fields Jr., Kansas State

WR: Reed Harris, Arizona State

WR: Joseph Williams, Colorado

TE: Kari Ashley, TCU

Flex O: TE Noah Bennee, Utah

LT: Howard Sampson, Texas Tech

LG: Connor Stroh, Kansas

C: Anthony Boswell, Houston

RG: Jordan Church, Texas Tech

RT: Judea Milon, Cincinnati

Defense

EDGE: Toby Anene, Colorado

EDGE: Hudson Hooper, TCU

DI: Jireh Moe, Utah

DI: Ansel Din-Mbuh, TCU

LB: Simon Coleman, Cincinnati

LB: Isaiah Patterson, West Virginia

CB: Kaleb Patterson, Kansas State

CB: Elijah Davis, Utah

S: Jah Jah Boyd, Colorado

S: Jordan Allen, Houston

Flex D: DB Cannon DeVries, BYU

Group of 6

Offense

QB: Hauss Hejny, Colorado State

HB: Jaylin Lucas, Tulane

WR: Jesse Legree, Oregon State

WR: Easton Messer, Florida Atlantic

TE: Hunter Tipton, Memphis

Flex O: WR Chance Morrow, Buffalo

LT: Chad Schuster, Western Michigan

LG: Chandler Donaway, Wyoming

C: Colin Lyons, Akron

RG: Wil Saxton, Arkansas State

RT: Braylon Jenkins, Wyoming

Defense