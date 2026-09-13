- Hauss Hejny leads the offense: The Colorado State quarterback threw for 325 yards and four touchdowns while adding 95 yards and another score on the ground.
- Hunter Tipton delivers a huge receiving performance: The Memphis tight end caught nine passes for 229 yards and a touchdown while averaging 9.96 yards per route run.
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Colorado State quarterback Hauss Hejny, Memphis tight end Hunter Tipton and LSU linebacker TJ Dottery headline PFF’s college football Team of the Week after delivering three of the standout individual performances of Week 2.
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National Team of the Week
Offense
- QB: Hauss Hejny, Colorado State
- HB: Jaylin Lucas, Tulane
- WR: Jesse Legree, Oregon State
- WR: Reed Harris, Arizona State
- TE: Hunter Tipton, Memphis
- Flex O: WR Collin Dixon, Illinois
- LT: Elijah Paige, USC
- LG: Hayden Treter, USC
- C: Anthony Boswell, Houston
- RG: Wil Saxton, Arkansas State
- RT: Luke Work, Missouri
Defense
- EDGE: Khyran Duhon, Tulsa
- EDGE: Toby Anene, Colorado
- DI: Blake Burris, Florida Atlantic
- DI: Deuce Geralds, LSU
- LB: TJ Dottery, LSU
- LB: Clay Martineau, New Mexico
- CB: Myke Gunn, Liberty
- CB: J’Vari Flowers, Florida
- S: Jah Jah Boyd, Colorado
- S: Kingston Lopa, Cal
- Flex D: Kaleb Patterson, Kansas State
QUARTERBACK OF THE WEEK: HAUSS HEJNY, COLORADO STATE
Hejny was phenomenal against Southern Utah, completing 18 of his 30 passes for 325 yards and four touchdowns. He posted a 16.1% big-time throw rate compared with a turnover-worthy play rate of just 3.0%, while adding another 95 yards and a touchdown as a runner.
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: TIGHT END HUNTER TIPTON, MEMPHIS
The Memphis tight end produced a ridiculous stat line in Week 2, averaging an incredible 9.96 yards per route run. He turned 10 targets into nine receptions for 229 yards and a touchdown while forcing six missed tackles on the day.
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: LINEBACKER TJ DOTTERY, LSU
Dottery recorded six tackles without a miss for LSU this week, with four resulting in defensive stops. He also forced a pair of fumbles, recorded two hurries on just three pass-rushing snaps and finished the week with a 95.2 PFF grade.
OFFENSIVE LINE OF THE WEEK: USC
The Trojans kept quarterback Jayden Maiava clean throughout the game, with six offensive linemen playing at least 30 snaps and earning PFF grades of 70.0 or better. They also powered a rushing attack in which King Miller averaged 7.1 yards per carry and Waymond Jordan averaged 4.7 yards per carry.
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SEC
Offense
- QB: Trinidad Chambliss, Ole Miss
- HB: Jadan Baugh, Florida
- WR: Dallas Wilson, Florida
- WR: Cayden Lee, Missouri
- TE: Trey’Dez Green, LSU
- Flex O: WR Anthony Evans III, Mississippi State
- LT: Trevor Goosby, Texas
- LG: Knijeah Harris, Florida
- C: Mark Nabou Jr., Texas A&M
- RG: TJ Shanahan Jr., Florida
- RT: Luke Work, Missouri
Defense
- EDGE: Daeden Hopkins, Missouri
- EDGE: Jordan Norman, Tennessee
- DI: Tomiwa Durojaiye, South Carolina
- DI: Deuce Geralds, LSU
- LB: TJ Dottery, LSU
- LB: Luke Metz, Alabama
- CB: J’Vari Flowers, Florida
- CB: Graceson Littleton, Texas
- S: Dejaun Lane, Tennessee
- S: Tamarcus Cooley, LSU
- Flex D: DB Lagonza Hayward, Florida
Big Ten
Offense
- QB: Rocco Becht, Penn State
- HB: King Miller, USC
- WR: Collin Dixon, Illinois
- WR: Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State
- TE: Mark Bowman, USC
- Flex O: WR KJ Duff, Rutgers
- LT: Elijah Paige, USC
- LG: Hayden Treter, USC
- C: Tobias Raymond, USC
- RG: Joe Brunner, Indiana
- RT: Hall Schmidt, UCLA
Defense
- EDGE: Nasir Wyatt, Oregon
- EDGE: Dom Nichols, Michigan
- DI: Bear Alexander, Oregon
- DI: Jide Abasiri, USC
- LB: Tony Rojas, Penn State
- LB: Rolijah Hardy, Indiana
- CB: Jyaire Hill, Michigan
- CB: Zion Tracy, Penn State
- S: Alex McLaughlin, Washington
- S: Rahshawn Clark, Washington
- Flex D: CB Audavion Collins, Penn State
ACC
Offense
- QB: Kevin Jennings, SMU
- HB: Jayden Scott, NC State
- WR: Keenan Jackson, NC State
- WR: Justin Ross-Simmons, Syracuse
- TE: Luke Reynolds, Virginia Tech
- Flex O: WR Malachi Toney, Miami
- LT: Samson Okunlola, Miami
- LG: Noah Josey, Virginia
- C: Ryan Rodriguez, Miami
- RG: Makilan Thomas, Virginia
- RT: Monroe Mills, Virginia
Defense
- EDGE: Jaylen Harvey, North Carolina
- EDGE: Clev Lubin, Louisville
- DI: Isaiah Johnson, North Carolina
- DI: Xavier Lewis, North Carolina
- LB: Stanquan Clark, Louisville
- LB: Vincent Firenze, Wake Forest
- CB: Ashton Hampton, Clemson
- CB: DJ Waller Jr., Louisville
- S: Kingston Lopa, Cal
- S: Isaiah Crosby, Cal
- Flex D: CB Tayon Holloway, Louisville
Big 12
Offense
- QB: Jaden Craig, TCU
- HB: Rodney Fields Jr., Kansas State
- WR: Reed Harris, Arizona State
- WR: Joseph Williams, Colorado
- TE: Kari Ashley, TCU
- Flex O: TE Noah Bennee, Utah
- LT: Howard Sampson, Texas Tech
- LG: Connor Stroh, Kansas
- C: Anthony Boswell, Houston
- RG: Jordan Church, Texas Tech
- RT: Judea Milon, Cincinnati
Defense
- EDGE: Toby Anene, Colorado
- EDGE: Hudson Hooper, TCU
- DI: Jireh Moe, Utah
- DI: Ansel Din-Mbuh, TCU
- LB: Simon Coleman, Cincinnati
- LB: Isaiah Patterson, West Virginia
- CB: Kaleb Patterson, Kansas State
- CB: Elijah Davis, Utah
- S: Jah Jah Boyd, Colorado
- S: Jordan Allen, Houston
- Flex D: DB Cannon DeVries, BYU
Group of 6
Offense
- QB: Hauss Hejny, Colorado State
- HB: Jaylin Lucas, Tulane
- WR: Jesse Legree, Oregon State
- WR: Easton Messer, Florida Atlantic
- TE: Hunter Tipton, Memphis
- Flex O: WR Chance Morrow, Buffalo
- LT: Chad Schuster, Western Michigan
- LG: Chandler Donaway, Wyoming
- C: Colin Lyons, Akron
- RG: Wil Saxton, Arkansas State
- RT: Braylon Jenkins, Wyoming
Defense
- EDGE: Khyran Duhon, Tulsa
- EDGE: Ben Marsh, Ball State
- DI: Blake Burris, Florida Atlantic
- DI: Derek Reagans, Ohio
- LB: Clay Martineau, New Mexico
- LB: Colin Gallagher, Delaware
- CB: Ken Willis, James Madison
- CB: Myke Gunn, Liberty
- S: Jones Thomas, Wyoming
- S: Jaylen Thomas, Washington State
- Flex D: CB Dre Walker, Appalachian State