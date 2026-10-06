Texas remains No. 1: Wins over Ohio State and Tennessee give the undefeated Longhorns the top spot entering a Week 6 matchup with Oklahoma.

Georgia and Alabama round out the top three: Both teams enter their Week 6 matchup at 5-0, with Georgia ranking among the FBS leaders in offensive and defensive EPA per play.

Miami leads the country in offensive efficiency: The Hurricanes rank first in the FBS in EPA per play, success rate and points per drive while sitting sixth in the PFF top 25.

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Week 5 of the college football season produced three Top-25 matchups that ended in double-digit blowouts, creating movement across the rankings. But the results only tell part of the story. PFF’s team-level data offers a deeper look at which teams are playing like contenders, from Miami (FL) leading the country in EPA per play to LSU tied for first in EPA allowed per play.

Here’s how the PFF top 25 looks heading into Week 6.

Week 6 Matchup: Oklahoma

No team has a better resume than Texas after five weeks. Wins over Ohio State and Tennessee in Knoxville have firmly planted the Longhorns as the No. 1 team in the country. They enjoyed the week off before taking on Oklahoma in the Red River Rivalry.

What the PFF data says: The Texas defense is tied for 14th in the FBS in EPA allowed per play (-0.17) and ranks sixth in points allowed per drive (0.92). The Longhorns have been particularly stout in the red zone, allowing opponents to convert on just 21.4% of their trips, tied for the best rate in the FBS.

Week 6 Matchup: Alabama

If anyone wanted to rank Georgia as the No. 1 team in the country, it would be tough to argue. The Bulldogs have obliterated every team they have faced this season, led by quarterback Gunner Stockton and an elite defense. Stockton just earned a 90.1 PFF grade for a performance in which he posted a 90.3% adjusted completion percentage and three touchdowns.

What the PFF data says: Georgia has dominated on both sides of the ball. The Bulldogs rank third in the FBS in EPA per play on offense (0.35) and are tied for third in EPA allowed per play on defense (-0.24), while their 3.57 points per drive also ranks third.

Week 6 Matchup: Georgia

This Alabama team is the most dangerous we have seen during the Kalen DeBoer era. Keelon Russell is the second-highest-graded quarterback in the FBS (92.6) as a first-year starter. Alabama also has a legitimate running game, averaging 186.4 rushing yards per game, up from 92.6 last season. The defense has the second-most takeaways in the FBS going into Week 6.

What the PFF data says: Alabama's offense is tied for fourth in the FBS in EPA per play (0.32) and tied for second in success rate (56.4%). The defense has complemented that production by forcing 16 turnovers, the second-most among FBS teams.

Week 6 Matchup: Maryland

It is Jeremiah Smith’s world, and we are all just living in it. The Heisman favorite is the highest-graded player in college football (94.9) and is coming off a 200-yard, two-touchdown performance in a 31-14 win over No. 14 Iowa.

What the PFF data says: Ohio State is tied for seventh in the FBS in offensive EPA per play (0.31) and tied for ninth in defensive EPA allowed per play (-0.20). The Buckeyes have surrendered just 0.98 points per drive, the 12th-best mark in the FBS.

Week 6 Matchup: Stanford

Notre Dame scored 17 straight points in the second half against a frisky North Carolina team to secure its fifth straight double-digit win. The Fighting Irish have handled business with ease, with 58.8% of their drives ending in points while allowing scores on just 19.6% of opposing drives.

What the PFF data says: Notre Dame‘s 0.29 EPA per offensive play is tied for 11th in the FBS, while its defense ranks sixth in EPA allowed per play (-0.23). The Fighting Irish are also allowing just 0.95 points per drive, the eighth-best mark in the FBS.

Week 6 Matchup: Florida State

Miami has had a relatively easy path to 5-0, but the Hurricanes are undefeated in the ACC heading into Week 6’s matchup against Florida State. Darian Mensah is arguably the most impactful transfer and is currently the highest-graded quarterback in the FBS at 92.8. His 15:0 touchdown-to-interception ratio is a big reason why he is now the second favorite for the Heisman. Malachi Toney trails only Jeremiah Smith in PFF grade among FBS wide receivers (93.0).

What the PFF data says: Miami has been the most efficient offense in the FBS, ranking first in EPA per play (0.43), success rate (59.2%) and points per drive (3.81). The Hurricanes are also tied for third in defensive EPA allowed per play (-0.24) and rank first in points allowed per drive (0.69).

Week 6 Matchup: Nebraska

Indiana’s schedule ranks 105th in the PFF NCAA Power Rankings, with its lone impressive win over Northwestern. The Hoosiers have graded extremely well in all three phases.

What the PFF data says: Indiana ranks second in the FBS in both offensive EPA per play (0.37) and points per drive (3.67). The Hoosiers have also been excellent defensively, tying for 14th in EPA allowed per play (-0.17) and ranking fourth in points allowed per drive (0.87).

Week 6 Matchup: Iowa State

The Cougars left a lot to be desired on offense after squeaking out a 17-10 road win against TCU. BYU held the Horned Frogs to a 28.5% conversion rate on third and fourth downs in Week 5.

What the PFF data says: BYU's offense has generated 0.28 EPA per play, tied for 14th in the FBS, and its 54.9% success rate is tied for sixth. The Cougars have been particularly effective in money-down situations, converting 57.4% of their third- and fourth-down opportunities, the third-best rate in the FBS.

Week 6 Matchup: Vanderbilt

The Rebels face Vanderbilt after a Week 5 bye. Their win over LSU remains one of the best wins of the season thus far.

What the PFF data says: Ole Miss has generated a successful play on 51.5% of its offensive snaps, the 19th-best rate in the FBS. The Rebels have been even better in the red zone, scoring on 73.7% of their trips, second-best in the FBS.

Week 6 Matchup: Kentucky

LSU coasted to a Week 5 win by outgaining McNeese State 731-196 in total yardage. The Tigers defense has an 81.0-plus grade in pass rush, run defense and coverage.

What the PFF data says: LSU's defense is tied for first in the FBS in both EPA allowed per play (-0.30) and opponent success rate (31.8%). The Tigers have also allowed just 0.96 points per drive, the ninth-best mark in the FBS.

What the PFF data says: Missouri is tied for 35th in the FBS in defensive EPA allowed per play (-0.10), while opponents have converted just 33.3% of their third- and fourth-down opportunities, tied for the 34th-best defensive rate among FBS teams. The Tigers' offense is tied for 27th in EPA per play (0.20).

What the PFF data says: Utah has paired an efficient offense with one of the FBS' best defenses. The Utes are tied for ninth in defensive EPA allowed per play (-0.20), rank third in opponent success rate (32.6%) and third in points allowed per drive (0.82), while their 0.28 EPA per offensive play is tied for 14th.

What the PFF data says: Florida's offense has been the team's stronger unit, tying for 14th in the FBS in EPA per play (0.28) and ranking fifth in points per drive (3.53). The Gators have also scored on 67.7% of their red-zone trips, the eighth-best rate among FBS teams.

What the PFF data says: Texas Tech‘s defense is tied for 27th in the FBS in EPA allowed per play (-0.13) and tied for 15th in points allowed per drive (1.06). The Red Raiders have also forced 12 turnovers, tied for 12th-most among FBS teams.

What the PFF data says: Mississippi State's offense has generated 0.21 EPA per play, tied for 23rd in the FBS, while its 3.00 points per drive is tied for 22nd. The Bulldogs have produced a successful play on 50.6% of their offensive snaps, tied for the 26th-best rate among FBS teams.

What the PFF data says: Tennessee's defense is tied for 23rd in the FBS in EPA allowed per play (-0.15) and tied for 15th in points allowed per drive (1.06). The Volunteers have also forced 11 turnovers, tied for 16th-most among FBS teams.

What the PFF data says: Iowa's defense is tied for 27th in the FBS in EPA allowed per play (-0.13) and tied for 10th in points allowed per drive (0.97). Opponents have generated a successful play on just 36.7% of their snaps, tied for the 15th-best defensive success rate among FBS teams.

What the PFF data says: Oklahoma State has been particularly effective in money-down situations on defense. Opponents have converted just 29.6% of their third- and fourth-down opportunities, tied for the 18th-best defensive rate in the FBS, while the Cowboys are tied for 38th in defensive EPA allowed per play (-0.09).

What the PFF data says: Oregon is tied for seventh in the FBS in offensive EPA per play (0.31) and ranks fourth in points per drive (3.54), and the Ducks' one turnover is the fewest among FBS teams. Defensively, Oregon has allowed opponents to convert just 21.2% of their third- and fourth-down opportunities, the best rate in the FBS.

What the PFF data says: USC's offense ranks 20th in the FBS in EPA per play (0.24) and 10th in success rate (53.1%). The Trojans are averaging 3.03 points per drive, 21st among FBS teams.

What the PFF data says: UCLA has put together an impressive two-way efficiency profile. The Bruins are tied for 11th in the FBS in offensive EPA per play (0.29) and tied for seventh in defensive EPA allowed per play (-0.21), while their defense ranks eighth in opponent success rate (34.3%).

What the PFF data says: Houston is tied for seventh in the FBS in offensive EPA per play (0.31) and tied for second in success rate (56.4%). The Cougars have been even better on third and fourth downs, converting 65.6% of those opportunities, the best rate among FBS teams.

What the PFF data says: Boise State's offense has generated 0.21 EPA per play, tied for 23rd in the FBS, while its 52.3% success rate ranks 16th. The Broncos have also committed just two turnovers, tied for the second-fewest among FBS teams.

What the PFF data says: SMU is tied for 27th in the FBS in offensive EPA per play (0.20), while its 50.8% conversion rate on third and fourth downs ranks 14th. Defensively, the Mustangs have allowed a conversion on just 26.1% of those opportunities, tied for the 10th-best rate among FBS teams.

What the PFF data says: Pittsburgh's defense has been the backbone of its undefeated start, tying for 12th in the FBS in EPA allowed per play (-0.18) and ranking seventh in opponent success rate (33.9%). The Panthers have allowed just 0.97 points per drive, tied for the 10th-best mark among FBS teams.