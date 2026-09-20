- Week 3 results in one place: The scoreboard includes scores from across the 2026 college football slate, with each matchup linking to PFF Premium Stats Pro.
- Ole Miss wins SEC matchup: The Rebels defeated LSU 32-24, while Alabama beat Florida State 50-36 and Georgia topped Arkansas 45-17.
- Introducing the NEW PFF Pro subscription: PFF Pro includes everything in PFF+, plus an upgraded Premium Stats Pro experience, higher base access to Guru AI, revamped player and team pages, enhanced data and visualizations, an improved interface and programmatic data access for modeling. Click here to subscribe.
Every score below links straight to that game inside PFF Premium Stats Pro, where the final is only the starting point: snap-by-snap PFF grades for all 22 positions, EPA and success rate by play, drive and red zone breakdowns, pressure and coverage data, and quarterback splits down to time to throw, average depth of target and turnover-worthy plays.
Click any matchup to see how the result actually happened.
- Pittsburgh 27, Syracuse 13
- Miami (FL) 33, Wake Forest 20
- Oregon 84, Portland State 0
- Texas Tech 28, Houston 26
- Alabama 50, Florida State 36
- Appalachian State 26, Charlotte 21
- Arizona 42, Northern Illinois 17
- Arizona State 24, Kansas 17
- Baylor 36, Louisiana Tech 19
- Boise State 38, South Dakota 24
- Boston College 22, Maine 16
- BYU 41, Colorado State 23
- California 49, Wagner 7
- Central Michigan 24, Wyoming 10
- Cincinnati 35, Miami (OH) 31
- Clemson 28, North Carolina 20
- Connecticut 48, Southern Miss 20
- Delaware 22, Coastal Carolina 14
- Duke 35, Stanford 7
- East Carolina 20, Old Dominion 17
- Florida 44, Auburn 39
- Florida Atlantic 16, Florida International 10
- Fresno State 26, San Jose State 10
- Georgia 45, Arkansas 17
- Georgia Tech 44, Mercer 11
- Illinois 48, Southern Illinois 10
- Indiana 38, Western Kentucky 0
- Iowa 55, Northern Iowa 0
- Iowa State 55, Bowling Green 7
- Jacksonville State 31, Georgia Southern 27
- James Madison 26, San Diego State 13
- Kansas State 31, Tulane 20
- Kentucky 31, Texas A&M 21
- Liberty 51, Ball State 15
- Louisiana 21, UAB 14
- Louisville 41, SMU 31
- Marshall 30, Missouri State 24
- Massachusetts 36, Stonehill 14
- Memphis 45, Tennessee-Martin 21
- Michigan 52, UTEP 17
- Middle Tennessee 27, Nevada 20
- Minnesota 41, Akron 7
- Mississippi State 41, South Carolina 34
- Missouri 27, Troy 17
- Nebraska 34, North Dakota 7
- North Dakota State 31, Sacramento State 10
- Northwestern 41, Colorado 7
- Notre Dame 27, Michigan State 10
- Ohio State 59, Kent State 3
- Oklahoma 14, New Mexico 6
- Oklahoma State 59, Murray State 0
- Ole Miss 32, LSU 24
- Oregon State 52, Montana 17
- Penn State 55, Buffalo 13
- Sam Houston State 59, Nicholls 0
- South Alabama 41, Ohio 36
- Southeastern Louisiana 38, Louisiana-Monroe 35
- TCU 31, Arkansas State 7
- Tennessee 42, Kennesaw State 9
- Texas 30, UTSA 6
- Texas State 49, North Texas 35
- Toledo 49, Temple 48
- Tulsa 42, East Texas A&M 0
- UCF 44, Georgia State 30
- UCLA 52, Purdue 38
- USC 42, Rutgers 35
- USF 59, Delaware State 17
- Utah 33, Utah State 0
- Vanderbilt 35, North Carolina State 31
- Virginia Tech 35, Maryland 26
- Washington 48, Eastern Washington 16
- Washington State 48, Duquesne 7
- West Virginia 38, Virginia 27
- Western Michigan 28, Rice 21
- Wisconsin 54, Eastern Michigan 10