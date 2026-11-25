Matthew Golden offers touchdown potential: The Packers receiver ranks second in the NFL with 11 end-zone targets and leads the league with 35 targets when his quarterback is under pressure.

Kyren Williams could benefit from Green Bay's pass rush: Williams leads all healthy Rams pass-catchers in targets when Matthew Stafford is under pressure, supporting his three-plus receptions prop.

Contrasting quarterback matchups: Stafford faces a top-10 pass defense across several efficiency metrics without his top two receivers, while Jordan Love has exceeded 250 passing yards in five of his past six games.

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The Los Angeles Rams enter Wednesday’s matchup against the Green Bay Packers riding a four-game winning streak and favored by 2.5 points, with the game total set at 44.5. With intriguing matchups on both sides of the ball, we’ve put together a same-game parlay (SGP) at +1100 odds.

Los Angeles could capitalize on a Packers defense that ranks 23rd in third-down conversion rate allowed and 19th in red-zone conversion rate allowed but will have to contend with the expected return of Micah Parsons, 347 days after he tore his ACL and meniscus.

Green Bay faces a tougher scoring matchup against a Rams defense that ranks second in EPA allowed per play, fifth in points per drive allowed (1.54) and sixth in red-zone conversion rate allowed (35.1%). However, Green Bay’s league-leading 24 defensive takeaways could create short-field scoring opportunities against a Rams offense that has committed 17 turnovers this season.

Matthew Golden has 11 end-zone targets this season, the most among Packers receivers and the second most in the NFL. Golden also leads the league in targets when his quarterback is under pressure, with Jordan Love looking his way 35 times in those situations.

That's good for Golden’s chances of finding the end zone against a formidable Rams defensive front.

Kyren Williams leads all healthy Rams pass-catchers in targets this season, with 50. And here is the wrinkle: Micah Parsons is expected to return tonight, bolstering a Packers pass rush that already ranks 10th in total pressures and eighth in sacks.

That bodes well for Williams, who also leads all healthy Rams pass-catchers in targets when Matthew Stafford is under pressure.

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QB Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams: Under 232.5 passing yards (-111)

The Rams are without Puka Nacua and Davante Adams and face a Packers pass defense that ranks in the top 10 in EPA allowed per pass play, passing success rate allowed, explosive pass rate allowed and yards allowed per attempt.

Green Bay has been far less effective against the run, ranking in the bottom three in rushing success rate allowed. With Stafford’s top two receivers sidelined and Green Bay vulnerable in the running game, Los Angeles can look to fire up its rushing attack rather than relying on Stafford to win the game through the air.

Unlike Stafford, Love will likely need to win this game through the air. Green Bay’s rushing attack ranks near the bottom of the league in nearly every major efficiency metric this season, and Josh Jacobs is not expected to play.

But even if Jacobs suits up, the Packers will have to lean on Love, who has eclipsed 250 passing yards in five of his past six games and ranks second in the NFL in passing yards per game (283). With the Rams favored by 2.5 points, Love could face a pass-heavy game script against one of the league’s best defensive fronts.

Love has excelled under pressure this season, too, leading the NFL with 1,083 passing yards in those situations.