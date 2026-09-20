Eagles passing game takes center stage: The SGP pairs Jalen Hurts passing volume with Dontayvion Wicks receiving production and Philadelphia covering a 7-point spread.

Kalif Raymond gets a blitz-heavy opponent: The Bears receiver earned a target on 55% of his routes against the blitz in Week 1 ahead of a matchup with Minnesota.

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Same-game parlays (SGPs) let you combine multiple bets from a single game into one ticket, increasing the potential payout if your game script hits. Our SGP picks are built around data-driven narratives — how a matchup is likely to unfold, which players are best positioned to benefit and where the edges lie.

This week, we’re also leaning on the new PFF Player Prop Tool, available exclusively for PFF+ members. It highlights the props with the highest probability of success, surfaces matchup insights that NFL teams themselves track and syncs with sportsbooks in real time, so you always know where the best number is.

Here are our top SGP picks for the divisional round, each tied to a clear story the data suggests could play out.

QB Jalen Hurts primed to lean on WR Dontayvion Wicks

Last week, the Eagles struggled against a Washington defense that struggled immensely in 2025 — and that is certainly an area of concern for Philadelphia. But that is only one week, and we’re here to consider the wider range of outcomes while looking for potential value in the market’s pricing.

Jalen Hurts saw a decent amount of perfect coverage last season, but when defenses made a coverage mistake, he was one of the NFL’s best and most efficient quarterbacks. In Week 2 of the 2026 campaign, he gets a matchup with a Titans defense that ranked last in perfect coverage rate last season and again struggled to generate perfect coverage in Week 1.

On the other side of the ball, this is a spot where play volume could really add up for the Eagles. Cam Ward has been one of the least efficient quarterbacks in the NFL, and rather than re-litigate all the data supporting that case, you can read more here.

As for where the passing volume will go, there is good reason to think it will flow through Dontayvion Wicks, who is finally stepping into a full-time role.

Wicks has always had terrific underlying numbers in both separation and yards per route run but was stuck in a crowded Packers receiving corps. He might not maintain that same level of efficiency with more volume, but with the snaps now available and a terrific matchup against a bad Titans defense, Wicks is in a good spot to be one of the primary beneficiaries of an increased passing workload.

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QB Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles: 270+ passing yards & 32+ attempts

270+ passing yards & 32+ attempts WR Dontayvion Wicks: 70+ receiving yards

70+ receiving yards Philadelphia Eagles: -7

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The Brian Flores-led Vikings defense has consistently been one of the NFL’s best against the run while featuring an incredibly aggressive blitz scheme that has largely been successful.

That continued in Week 1, when the Vikings blitzed on close to 90% of pass plays, an absurd number, as the graph shows.

Raymond, meanwhile, came out of nowhere in Week 1 to post a 60% route share and lead the Bears in receiving. More importantly for this matchup, Raymond earned a target on a ridiculous 55% of his routes against the blitz. That number obviously won’t sustain itself, but Raymond also posted a 30% target rate per route against the blitz over the second half of last season in Detroit — an elite number for any wide receiver.

Despite playing the same number of snaps as Odunze, the market is still pricing Raymond like the WR4 or WR5 he was in Detroit rather than the WR2 role he played for Chicago in Week 1. That looks particularly interesting given his history of earning targets and producing against the blitz, which should feature heavily in this matchup with Minnesota.

With Caleb Williams likely to drop back plenty against a terrific Vikings run defense, I like Raymond to once again earn targets and produce for this Bears passing offense.

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