Pittsburgh can pressure Cooper Rush: Rush has historically struggled against disruption pressure, while the Steelers ranked second in generating it with T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith healthy last season.

Buffalo’s secondary presents an opportunity: The Bills enter 2026 without Sean McDermott and several defensive backs who contributed to their strong coverage performance a season ago.

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Over the years, PFF data scientists have conducted extensive studies to better understand and predict player performance. While many of these foundational works still shape discussions and influence analysis, this piece focuses on how those insights apply to specific weekly matchups and on uncovering opportunities the betting market may have overlooked.

Some bets will align with traditional markets, while others will explore more niche options to ensure we leverage the markets most suited to a given thesis or angle.

Falcons QB Cooper Rush could be in for a tough Week 1

PFF has studied how pressure disrupts quarterbacks, focusing not only on its overall effect on performance but also on how different types of pressure produce different outcomes.

Not all pressures are created equal: Certain pressures are more valuable to an offense or defense, and quarterbacks vary in their ability to handle them. A pressure that results in a hit, for example, can be a worthwhile trade-off for a quarterback with strong pocket presence if he can still deliver the throw. An early pressure that forces a quarterback off his read, however, can be particularly disruptive for a player who is less capable of escaping the pocket.

That is what PFF tracks with a metric we have coined “disruption pressure,” which occurs when early pressure knocks a quarterback off his read.

That metric takes on added importance for Atlanta in Week 1, with starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa ruled out and Cooper Rush set to start in his place. Rush has historically struggled against disruption pressure, posting one of the worst grades and EPA-per-dropback numbers. Strong offensive lines in Dallas helped insulate him from that weakness, but he now enters a much different environment against Pittsburgh.

With T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith healthy, the Steelers ranked No. 2 in generating disruption pressure. Their overall pass-rush production while dealing with injuries was closer to that of a top-10 unit, which is more likely to reflect how the market is pricing Pittsburgh’s defense.

If the Steelers can build an early lead, the matchup becomes even more problematic for Rush. A negative game script would force Atlanta into more obvious passing situations, allowing Pittsburgh’s pass rush to tee off against the Falcons’ offensive line and potentially compound Rush’s struggles against early pressure.

Betting picks: I’ll be targeting Rush unders, Falcons sack props to the over and same-game parlays built around a low-scoring Atlanta passing attack, with sacks and turnovers generated by the Steelers providing the connective tissue.

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C.J. Stroud can exploit Buffalo’s coverage mistakes

As we detailed in our study of perfectly covered plays, coverage operates as a weak-link system: One defender losing his assignment can compromise an otherwise well-covered play. That dynamic makes coaching particularly important in the secondary, where communication, structure and execution across the entire unit can determine the outcome of a play.

Since 2019, Sean McDermott’s defenses have ranked first in yards per drive allowed and second in EPA allowed. The Bills secondary consistently outperformed its underlying talent, producing the NFL’s second-best perfect coverage rate while ranking third in separation prevented during McDermott’s tenure.

That sustained performance is unlikely to be coincidental. PFF’s research into coverage has shown just how much influence coaching can have on secondary outcomes.

Life figures to be much different without McDermott. Tre'Davious White and Taron Johnson both finished above average at preventing separation, and now both are gone, along with safeties Jordan Poyer and Taylor Rapp. In their place is a secondary with potential weak links in Maxwell Hairston, Dee Alford and C.J. Gardner-Johnson, creating a coverage unit that I expect to rank near the bottom of the league in perfect coverage rate.

That matters considerably against C.J. Stroud. The quality of coverage he faces has had an outsized effect on his production, making this rebuilt secondary a particularly important part of the matchup.

Against perfect coverage, Stroud has been one of the NFL’s least productive quarterbacks. When the coverage breaks down, however, the results swing dramatically in the other direction: Stroud has consistently punished those mistakes, producing at a rate among the league’s best quarterbacks.

That creates an opportunity if the market is still pricing Buffalo’s defense on what it was under McDermott rather than what this rebuilt secondary could be.

Betting picks: I’ll be targeting the Texans, Stroud alternate props and correlated bets built around Houston winning through the passing game.