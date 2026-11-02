- Seattle's passing game draws a favorable matchup: Chicago ranks last in yards per pass attempt allowed, supporting Sam Darnold‘s 200-plus passing yards and Jaxon Smith-Njigba‘s 90-plus receiving yards.
- D'Andre Swift offers a receiving prop opportunity: Swift has caught at least four passes in three consecutive games, while Seattle has allowed the third-most receptions to running backs this season.
- Seattle has a strong home record: The Seahawks have won 10 of their past 11 home games, providing support for the moneyline selection at -175.
QB Sam Darnold, Seattle Seahawks: 200+ passing yards (-283) & WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks: 90+ receiving yards (-161)
Seattle's passing attack has a favorable matchup against a Bears defense that ranks 31st in explosive pass rate allowed, last in yards per pass attempt allowed and 28th in yards after the catch per reception allowed.
Smith-Njigba has cleared 90 receiving yards in all but one game this season and holds the best matchup advantage of any receiver this week, according to PFF's matchup chart. Darnold has averaged 255 passing yards per game (excluding the game he exited early) and has cleared 200 yards in three of his last five games.
RB D'Andre Swift, Chicago Bears: 4+ catches (+142)
Swift has recorded at least four receptions in three consecutive games and draws a matchup against a Seahawks defense that has allowed the third-most receptions to running backs this season (38). Seattle also leads the NFL in EPA per rushing play allowed and rushing success rate allowed, making it difficult for Chicago to establish its ground game.
With the Seahawks favored, a potential negative game script for the Bears could lead to more passing opportunities for Swift out of the backfield.
Seattle Seahawks: Moneyline (-175)
Seattle has won 10 of its last 11 home games and ranks in the top 10 in nearly every major defensive category. Chicago runs the ball at the fifth-highest rate in the NFL and will be without Kyle Monangai, making an already difficult matchup against Seattle's elite run defense even tougher.
The Bears will likely need to rely on Caleb Williams‘ arm to knock off the defending champions, but the Seahawks should take care of business at home.