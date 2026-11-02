Seattle's passing game draws a favorable matchup: Chicago ranks last in yards per pass attempt allowed, supporting Sam Darnold‘s 200-plus passing yards and Jaxon Smith-Njigba‘s 90-plus receiving yards.

D'Andre Swift offers a receiving prop opportunity: Swift has caught at least four passes in three consecutive games, while Seattle has allowed the third-most receptions to running backs this season.

Seattle has a strong home record: The Seahawks have won 10 of their past 11 home games, providing support for the moneyline selection at -175.

Seattle's passing attack has a favorable matchup against a Bears defense that ranks 31st in explosive pass rate allowed, last in yards per pass attempt allowed and 28th in yards after the catch per reception allowed.



Smith-Njigba has cleared 90 receiving yards in all but one game this season and holds the best matchup advantage of any receiver this week, according to PFF's matchup chart. Darnold has averaged 255 passing yards per game (excluding the game he exited early) and has cleared 200 yards in three of his last five games.

8.0% 10.0% 12.0% 14.0% 16.0% 18.0% Explosive play rate allowed -0.20 0.00 0.20 EPA / pass play allowed AVG AVG ARZ ATL BLT BUF CAR CIN CLV DAL DEN DET GB HST IND JAX KC LAC LA LV MIA MIN NE NO NYG NYJ PHI PIT SEA SF TB TEN WAS CHI The same teams and metrics are available as a sortable table on the Team Stats tab. Arizona Cardinals NFC West Explosive play rate allowed 14.1% 21st / 32 EPA / pass play allowed 0.26 31st / 32 Atlanta Falcons NFC South Explosive play rate allowed 12.8% 15th / 32 EPA / pass play allowed -0.01 10th / 32 Baltimore Ravens AFC North Explosive play rate allowed 12.5% 13th / 32 EPA / pass play allowed 0.06 17th / 32 Buffalo Bills AFC East Explosive play rate allowed 14.2% 22nd / 32 EPA / pass play allowed 0.13 24th / 32 Carolina Panthers NFC South Explosive play rate allowed 11.2% 5th / 32 EPA / pass play allowed 0.04 16th / 32 Chicago Bears NFC North Explosive play rate allowed 16.6% 30th / 32 EPA / pass play allowed 0.01 13th / 32 Cincinnati Bengals AFC North Explosive play rate allowed 16.7% 32nd / 32 EPA / pass play allowed 0.02 14th / 32 Cleveland Browns AFC North Explosive play rate allowed 15.2% 26th / 32 EPA / pass play allowed -0.03 8th / 32 Dallas Cowboys NFC East Explosive play rate allowed 14.8% 25th / 32 EPA / pass play allowed 0.25 30th / 32 Denver Broncos AFC West Explosive play rate allowed 12.4% 12th / 32 EPA / pass play allowed 0.00 12th / 32 Detroit Lions NFC North Explosive play rate allowed 15.5% 29th / 32 EPA / pass play allowed 0.19 28th / 32 Green Bay Packers NFC North Explosive play rate allowed 10.5% 3rd / 32 EPA / pass play allowed -0.07 5th / 32 Houston Texans AFC South Explosive play rate allowed 15.5% 28th / 32 EPA / pass play allowed 0.10 20th / 32 Indianapolis Colts AFC South Explosive play rate allowed 14.1% 20th / 32 EPA / pass play allowed 0.13 23rd / 32 Jacksonville Jaguars AFC South Explosive play rate allowed 13.9% 19th / 32 EPA / pass play allowed -0.08 4th / 32 Kansas City Chiefs AFC West Explosive play rate allowed 11.8% 8th / 32 EPA / pass play allowed -0.00 11th / 32 Los Angeles Chargers AFC West Explosive play rate allowed 12.7% 14th / 32 EPA / pass play allowed -0.01 9th / 32 Los Angeles Rams NFC West Explosive play rate allowed 11.4% 7th / 32 EPA / pass play allowed -0.07 6th / 32 Las Vegas Raiders AFC West Explosive play rate allowed 16.7% 31st / 32 EPA / pass play allowed 0.20 29th / 32 Miami Dolphins AFC East Explosive play rate allowed 13.4% 17th / 32 EPA / pass play allowed 0.30 32nd / 32 Minnesota Vikings NFC North Explosive play rate allowed 12.3% 11th / 32 EPA / pass play allowed -0.17 1st / 32 New England Patriots AFC East Explosive play rate allowed 13.1% 16th / 32 EPA / pass play allowed 0.06 18th / 32 New Orleans Saints NFC South Explosive play rate allowed 14.8% 24th / 32 EPA / pass play allowed 0.11 21st / 32 New York Giants NFC East Explosive play rate allowed 13.8% 18th / 32 EPA / pass play allowed 0.06 19th / 32 New York Jets AFC East Explosive play rate allowed 11.2% 6th / 32 EPA / pass play allowed 0.15 26th / 32 Philadelphia Eagles NFC East Explosive play rate allowed 14.3% 23rd / 32 EPA / pass play allowed 0.15 25th / 32 Pittsburgh Steelers AFC North Explosive play rate allowed 11.0% 4th / 32 EPA / pass play allowed -0.05 7th / 32 Seattle Seahawks NFC West Explosive play rate allowed 7.9% 1st / 32 EPA / pass play allowed -0.12 3rd / 32 San Francisco 49ers NFC West Explosive play rate allowed 8.2% 2nd / 32 EPA / pass play allowed 0.02 15th / 32 Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFC South Explosive play rate allowed 12.0% 10th / 32 EPA / pass play allowed -0.15 2nd / 32 Tennessee Titans AFC South Explosive play rate allowed 15.3% 27th / 32 EPA / pass play allowed 0.16 27th / 32 Washington Commanders NFC East Explosive play rate allowed 11.8% 9th / 32 EPA / pass play allowed 0.11 22nd / 32

Swift has recorded at least four receptions in three consecutive games and draws a matchup against a Seahawks defense that has allowed the third-most receptions to running backs this season (38). Seattle also leads the NFL in EPA per rushing play allowed and rushing success rate allowed, making it difficult for Chicago to establish its ground game.

With the Seahawks favored, a potential negative game script for the Bears could lead to more passing opportunities for Swift out of the backfield.

0.00 1.00 2.00 3.00 4.00 Yards / Route Run 0.0% 5.0% 10.0% 15.0% 20.0% Target Share AVG AVG Tuten Walker III Gibbs Warren Robinson Pollard Hubbard Allen Williams Corum Johnson Stevenson Henry Irving McCaffrey Gainwell Barkley Perine Williams Gordon II Montgomery Brown Love Allgeier Jeanty Croskey-Merritt White Marks Cook Harvey Dowdle Kamara Taylor Black Hill Pierce Mitchell Heyward Spears Skattebo Vidal Hampton Dobbins Jones Wilson Donaldson Judkins Washington Jr. Holani Lloyd Miller Swift The same players and metrics are available as a sortable table on each team's Leaders tab. Bhayshul Tuten RB · JAX Yards / Route Run 2.03 4th / 52 Target Share 8.5% 24th / 52 Kenneth Walker III RB · KC Yards / Route Run 1.11 19th / 52 Target Share 13.7% 7th / 52 Jahmyr Gibbs RB · DET Yards / Route Run 1.82 7th / 52 Target Share 17.5% 2nd / 52 Jaylen Warren RB · PIT Yards / Route Run 1.70 8th / 52 Target Share 13.1% 8th / 52 Bijan Robinson RB · ATL Yards / Route Run 1.54 11th / 52 Target Share 14.9% 5th / 52 Tony Pollard RB · TEN Yards / Route Run 0.78 36th / 52 Target Share 8.1% 25th / 52 Chuba Hubbard RB · CAR Yards / Route Run 0.86 32nd / 52 Target Share 11.0% 14th / 52 Braelon Allen RB · NYJ Yards / Route Run 0.65 45th / 52 Target Share 9.0% 19th / 52 Kyren Williams RB · LA Yards / Route Run 1.35 13th / 52 Target Share 14.3% 6th / 52 Blake Corum RB · LA Yards / Route Run 1.98 5th / 52 Target Share 4.9% 39th / 52 Emmett Johnson RB · KC Yards / Route Run 3.89 1st / 52 Target Share 7.3% 29th / 52 Rhamondre Stevenson RB · NE Yards / Route Run 1.39 12th / 52 Target Share 11.8% 11th / 52 Derrick Henry RB · BLT Yards / Route Run 1.06 21st / 52 Target Share 6.1% 33rd / 52 Bucky Irving RB · TB Yards / Route Run 0.64 46th / 52 Target Share 10.8% 15th / 52 Christian McCaffrey RB · SF Yards / Route Run 1.56 10th / 52 Target Share 20.7% 1st / 52 Kenneth Gainwell RB · TB Yards / Route Run 0.77 37th / 52 Target Share 8.8% 23rd / 52 Saquon Barkley RB · PHI Yards / Route Run 1.05 22nd / 52 Target Share 4.2% 42nd / 52 Samaje Perine RB · CIN Yards / Route Run 0.95 25th / 52 Target Share 3.9% 45th / 52 Javonte Williams RB · DAL Yards / Route Run 0.73 39th / 52 Target Share 7.5% 27th / 52 Ollie Gordon II RB · MIA Yards / Route Run 0.14 51st / 52 Target Share 5.0% 38th / 52 David Montgomery RB · HST Yards / Route Run 0.89 29th / 52 Target Share 3.1% 48th / 52 Chase Brown RB · CIN Yards / Route Run 1.11 19th / 52 Target Share 15.0% 4th / 52 Jeremiyah Love RB · ARZ Yards / Route Run 0.53 47th / 52 Target Share 4.6% 40th / 52 Tyler Allgeier RB · ARZ Yards / Route Run 0.85 34th / 52 Target Share 7.4% 28th / 52 Ashton Jeanty RB · LV Yards / Route Run 2.12 3rd / 52 Target Share 17.1% 3rd / 52 Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB · WAS Yards / Route Run 0.89 29th / 52 Target Share 3.4% 47th / 52 Rachaad White RB · WAS Yards / Route Run 0.86 32nd / 52 Target Share 8.9% 21st / 52 Woody Marks RB · HST Yards / Route Run 0.76 38th / 52 Target Share 6.7% 31st / 52 James Cook RB · BUF Yards / Route Run 1.12 18th / 52 Target Share 8.9% 21st / 52 D'Andre Swift RB · CHI Yards / Route Run 1.30 15th / 52 Target Share 11.9% 10th / 52 RJ Harvey RB · DEN Yards / Route Run 2.61 2nd / 52 Target Share 12.8% 9th / 52 Rico Dowdle RB · PIT Yards / Route Run 1.34 14th / 52 Target Share 5.8% 34th / 52 Alvin Kamara RB · NO Yards / Route Run 1.85 6th / 52 Target Share 10.5% 16th / 52 Jonathan Taylor RB · IND Yards / Route Run 1.15 17th / 52 Target Share 11.4% 12th / 52 Kaelon Black RB · SF Yards / Route Run 0.09 52nd / 52 Target Share 2.5% 49th / 52 Justice Hill RB · BLT Yards / Route Run 0.73 39th / 52 Target Share 9.9% 17th / 52 Dameon Pierce RB · PHI Yards / Route Run 0.19 50th / 52 Target Share 4.2% 42nd / 52 Keaton Mitchell RB · LAC Yards / Route Run 0.83 35th / 52 Target Share 9.0% 19th / 52 Connor Heyward RB · LV Yards / Route Run 0.71 42nd / 52 Target Share 0.7% 52nd / 52 Tyjae Spears RB · TEN Yards / Route Run 0.91 27th / 52 Target Share 7.7% 26th / 52 Cam Skattebo RB · NYG Yards / Route Run 0.72 41st / 52 Target Share 5.8% 34th / 52 Kimani Vidal RB · LAC Yards / Route Run 0.70 44th / 52 Target Share 5.3% 37th / 52 Omarion Hampton RB · LAC Yards / Route Run 1.05 22nd / 52 Target Share 6.4% 32nd / 52 J.K. Dobbins RB · DEN Yards / Route Run 0.71 42nd / 52 Target Share 3.8% 46th / 52 Aaron Jones RB · MIN Yards / Route Run 0.87 31st / 52 Target Share 11.2% 13th / 52 Emanuel Wilson RB · SEA Yards / Route Run 1.18 16th / 52 Target Share 4.0% 44th / 52 CJ Donaldson RB · NO Yards / Route Run 0.22 49th / 52 Target Share 2.0% 50th / 52 Quinshon Judkins RB · CLV Yards / Route Run 1.68 9th / 52 Target Share 9.9% 17th / 52 Mike Washington Jr. RB · LV Yards / Route Run 0.26 48th / 52 Target Share 1.5% 51st / 52 George Holani RB · SEA Yards / Route Run 0.91 27th / 52 Target Share 6.9% 30th / 52 MarShawn Lloyd RB · GB Yards / Route Run 0.96 24th / 52 Target Share 5.8% 34th / 52 Kendre Miller RB · NO Yards / Route Run 0.95 25th / 52 Target Share 4.4% 41st / 52

Seattle Seahawks: Moneyline (-175)

Seattle has won 10 of its last 11 home games and ranks in the top 10 in nearly every major defensive category. Chicago runs the ball at the fifth-highest rate in the NFL and will be without Kyle Monangai, making an already difficult matchup against Seattle's elite run defense even tougher.

The Bears will likely need to rely on Caleb Williams‘ arm to knock off the defending champions, but the Seahawks should take care of business at home.

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