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Monday Night Football Same-Game Parlay: Bears vs. Seahawks Best Bets
By Zach Tantillo
  • Seattle's passing game draws a favorable matchup: Chicago ranks last in yards per pass attempt allowed, supporting Sam Darnold‘s 200-plus passing yards and Jaxon Smith-Njigba‘s 90-plus receiving yards.
  • D'Andre Swift offers a receiving prop opportunity: Swift has caught at least four passes in three consecutive games, while Seattle has allowed the third-most receptions to running backs this season.
  • Seattle has a strong home record: The Seahawks have won 10 of their past 11 home games, providing support for the moneyline selection at -175.

QB Sam Darnold, Seattle Seahawks: 200+ passing yards (-283) & WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks: 90+ receiving yards (-161)

Seattle's passing attack has a favorable matchup against a Bears defense that ranks 31st in explosive pass rate allowed, last in yards per pass attempt allowed and 28th in yards after the catch per reception allowed.

Smith-Njigba has cleared 90 receiving yards in all but one game this season and holds the best matchup advantage of any receiver this week, according to PFF's matchup chart. Darnold has averaged 255 passing yards per game (excluding the game he exited early) and has cleared 200 yards in three of his last five games.

8.0%10.0%12.0%14.0%16.0%18.0%Explosive play rate allowed-0.200.000.20EPA / pass play allowedAVGAVG
ARZ
ATL
BLT
BUF
CAR
CIN
CLV
DAL
DEN
DET
GB
HST
IND
JAX
KC
LAC
LA
LV
MIA
MIN
NE
NO
NYG
NYJ
PHI
PIT
SEA
SF
TB
TEN
WAS
CHI
The same teams and metrics are available as a sortable table on the Team Stats tab.
Source: Premium Stats Pro

RB D'Andre Swift, Chicago Bears: 4+ catches (+142)

Swift has recorded at least four receptions in three consecutive games and draws a matchup against a Seahawks defense that has allowed the third-most receptions to running backs this season (38). Seattle also leads the NFL in EPA per rushing play allowed and rushing success rate allowed, making it difficult for Chicago to establish its ground game.

With the Seahawks favored, a potential negative game script for the Bears could lead to more passing opportunities for Swift out of the backfield.

0.001.002.003.004.00Yards / Route Run0.0%5.0%10.0%15.0%20.0%Target ShareAVGAVG
Tuten
Walker III
Gibbs
Warren
Robinson
Pollard
Hubbard
Allen
Williams
Corum
Johnson
Stevenson
Henry
Irving
McCaffrey
Gainwell
Barkley
Perine
Williams
Gordon II
Montgomery
Brown
Love
Allgeier
Jeanty
Croskey-Merritt
White
Marks
Cook
Harvey
Dowdle
Kamara
Taylor
Black
Hill
Pierce
Mitchell
Heyward
Spears
Skattebo
Vidal
Hampton
Dobbins
Jones
Wilson
Donaldson
Judkins
Washington Jr.
Holani
Lloyd
Miller
Swift
The same players and metrics are available as a sortable table on each team's Leaders tab.
Source: Premium Stats Pro

Seattle Seahawks: Moneyline (-175)

Seattle has won 10 of its last 11 home games and ranks in the top 10 in nearly every major defensive category. Chicago runs the ball at the fifth-highest rate in the NFL and will be without Kyle Monangai, making an already difficult matchup against Seattle's elite run defense even tougher.

The Bears will likely need to rely on Caleb Williams‘ arm to knock off the defending champions, but the Seahawks should take care of business at home.

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