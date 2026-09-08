2026 NFL Week 1 Power Rankings: Rams, Seahawks begin season on top

The NFC West hosts the best two teams in football: The Rams have gone in all in on getting better for 2026, while the Seahawks still look dominant after winning the Super Bowl.

The Chiefs come in outside the top 10: Kansas City returns Patrick Mahomes and adds Kenneth Walker III, but a new-look defense and uncertain receiving room leaves room for wonder.

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After a whirlwind offseason, it’s almost hard to believe that the 2026 NFL regular season is upon us.

Over seven months ago, the Seattle Seahawks won Super Bowl 60 — and since then, a tremendous amount has changed. Ten organizations have new head coaches, and only nine teams bring back both coordinators from 2025. Player turnover was rampant, including standouts like Myles Garrett, Trey Hendrickson, Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Waddle joining new organizations, while superstars like Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, Fred Warner and Nick Bosa return from injury-riddled campaigns.

While the 2025 campaign often felt top-heavy in terms of team dominance, the 2026 season could feature a more typical number of strong teams dotting both conferences. Ahead of Wednesday’s season opener, here’s where all 32 squads lie according to PFF’s holistic Power Rankings model, featuring playoff and title odds for every team.

JUMP TO A TEAM

ARI | ATL | BAL | BUF | CAR | CHI | CIN | CLE | DAL | DEN | DET | GB | HOU | IND | JAX | KC | LV | LAC | LAR | MIA | MIN | NE | NO | NYG | NYJ | PHI | PIT | SF | SEA | TB | TEN | WAS

Odds to make playoffs: 79%

Odds to win Super Bowl: 14%

Although the Rams lost their final two games against the eventual champion Seahawks — including a thrilling NFC championship — there’s little standing in their way for the No. 1 ranking going into 2026. Los Angeles returns almost the entirety of the star-studded core of players that helped the team earn the best single-season team grade in PFF history, and additions like Garrett, McDuffie and Jaylen Watson figure to turn any potential weaknesses into strengths. Getting back both offensive coordinator Nate Scheelhaase and defensive coordinator Chris Shula under the league’s best head coach sets up the Rams as the Super Bowl favorite in SoFi Stadium.

Odds to make playoffs: 71%

Odds to win Super Bowl: 9%

Some feel that the Seahawks haven’t gotten the respect they deserve this offseason — but as PFF’s Power Ratings system shows, Seattle figures to still be a very formidable team in 2026. While the Seahawks will need to overcome losses like Kenneth Walker III and Boye Mafe, the central figures from their second-ranked defense by EPA per play are all back under wizard Mike Macdonald. With reigning Offensive Player of the Year Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Sam Darnold and a growing offensive line, Seattle should still be a balanced and dominant team as it makes a title defense.

Odds to make playoffs: 77%

Odds to win Super Bowl: 8%

For the first time since 2017, the Bills will have a leader other than Sean McDermott — but promoting former offensive coordinator Joe Brady to head coach should retain Buffalo’s hyper-efficient offense with Josh Allen and James Cook. All eyes are on Jim Leonhard as the Bills’ new defensive coordinator, looking to round out a unit with question marks but talent at all three levels. Buffalo enters the season with the highest division odds (56%) of any team, with a weaker AFC East making the Bills seem like a near-playoff lock for the eighth straight season.

Odds to make playoffs: 73%

Odds to win Super Bowl: 6%

The 2025 season wasn’t kind to the Ravens, who missed the postseason for the first time in four years and ultimately fired longtime guide John Harbaugh. However, there’s considerable optimism for 2026 with Jesse Minter spearheading a new-look defense, plus the return of a healthy Lamar Jackson. While Baltimore’s interior offensive line is yet again a question after losing Tyler Linderbaum, the Ravens have the ingredients to get back to contending for the AFC crown, holding a robust 73% chance to claim the AFC North.

Odds to make playoffs: 62%

Odds to win Super Bowl: 4%

Jim Harbaugh’s first two seasons in Los Angeles have culminated in playoff berths, although the team’s offense has lagged behind a talented defense. Now, the Chargers usher in Mike McDaniel as offensive coordinator — featuring a tantalizing pairing with Justin Herbert, Omarion Hampton and an elite tackle duo. While the team’s interior offensive line and defense without Minter are fair wonders, the Chargers can take things up a notch if they better their 23rd-ranked offense by EPA per play.

Odds to make playoffs: 66%

Odds to win Super Bowl: 5%

Houston’s defense was one of the most defining units of the entire 2025 season, and the group looks extremely stout yet again with Will Anderson Jr., Danielle Hunter, Derek Stingley Jr., Jalen Pitre, Kamari Lassiter and many more. Houston’s offense — especially quarterback C.J. Stroud — looks to perform better after a playoff flameout, with addition David Montgomery and an updated offensive line changing the equation. DeMeco Ryans’ defense sets a high floor for Houston, although the team’s ceiling will ultimately be dictated by what the other side of the ball can achieve after placing 27th in explosive play rate last year.

Odds to make playoffs: 64%

Odds to win Super Bowl: 6%

The 2026 campaign is sneakily a pivotal one for the Eagles, who have the talent to compete for the Super Bowl but confront a down 2025 season that brought far-reaching skepticism. New offensive coordinator Sean Mannion inherits an offense without A.J. Brown and longtime offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland in a group that finished just 19th in points per drive. However, Vic Fangio’s defense should remain among the sport’s best as it brings back studs like Quinyon Mitchell, Cooper DeJean, Zack Baun and Jalen Carter.

Odds to make playoffs: 64%

Odds to win Super Bowl: 4%

Last year’s AFC champions turned heads thanks to the exemplary performance of Drake Maye, who received a worthwhile boost in the form of Brown entering his third pro season. The Patriots’ defense rode a scintillating finish to end the year third in EPA per play and points per drive, with a lockdown secondary serving as the anchor. New England has been fraught with doubt all offseason — in part due to a questionable pass rush and run game — but will be in the mix to get back to the playoffs with the 13th-easiest schedule.

Odds to make playoffs: 62%

Odds to win Super Bowl: 4%

The Broncos enjoyed a magical 2025 campaign until the AFC championship, but the silver lining for Denver is that the pieces are in place for another impressive season. Vance Joseph’s defense looks like one of the best in the sport yet again with headliners such as Pat Surtain II, Nik Bonitto and Talanoa Hufanga, while Davis Webb’s offense fields the league’s best offensive line and the improving Bo Nix. The Broncos could regress a bit thanks to the 10th-hardest schedule and worse outcomes in close games, but adding Waddle via trade should make their offense more potent.

Odds to make playoffs: 67%

Odds to win Super Bowl: 5%

The Lions were one of the more disappointing teams last season, missing the playoffs outright after being besieged by defensive injury. Detroit will still feel the effects of the injury bug early in the season — missing players like Brian Branch, Kerby Joseph and Cade Mays — but the team returns a high-flight offense under new offensive coordinator Drew Petzing. Detroit owning the third-easiest schedule per PFF’s model is another reason to buy into the Lions looking more like the force we’ve seen in recent seasons.

Odds to make playoffs: 55%

Odds to win Super Bowl: 5%

Kyle Shanahan assembled arguably his best coaching work yet in 2025, dragging a depleted 49ers team all the way to the divisional round. Getting back Warner and Bosa will certainly be a boon to a defense that was one of the league’s least imposing, while the team’s offense still has stars like Trent Williams, George Kittle, Christian McCaffrey and Brock Purdy. The viability of San Francisco’s updated receiver room as well as its secondary are things to watch in addition to the usual health quotient.

Odds to make playoffs: 59%

Odds to win Super Bowl: 4%

The Chiefs were conspicuously absent in the playoff field for the first time since 2014 as Mahomes’ injury, coupled with inferior offensive metrics, led to an uncharacteristic season. The addition of Walker should generate more balance for an offense that sat 21st in PFF rushing grade, and the Chiefs’ offensive line could improve with better health from second-year tackle Josh Simmons. Steve Spagnuolo has his usual work cut out for him on defense, a unit in which touted youngsters will be relied upon to make instant contributions after multiple exits.

Odds to make playoffs: 54%

Odds to win Super Bowl: 4%

Through most of the 2025 season, the Packers looked like legitimate title contenders — but an onslaught of late-season injuries proved insurmountable. Green Bay won’t be at full strength early in the season without Micah Parsons (torn ACL) and Josh Jacobs (Commissioner’s Exempt List), where natural questions about its pass rush and run game will rise to the surface. Worries about the offensive line and receiving corps can be assuaged by Jordan Love’s performance, while Jonathan Gannon’s defense still has stars like Xavier McKinney and Edgerrin Cooper.

Odds to make playoffs: 57%

Odds to win Super Bowl: 3%

Jacksonville was a head-turning franchise in 2025, riding the arrival of Liam Coen paired with a fantastic defense to win the AFC South. Keeping both coordinators as well as the growth of quarterback Trevor Lawrence — who slotted eighth among qualified passers in overall PFF grade (83.7) — make the Jaguars scary yet again in 2026. How well the team can offset the departures of Devin Lloyd and Travis Etienne Jr. is a key storyline.

Odds to make playoffs: 46%

Odds to win Super Bowl: 3%

Ben Johnson’s first season in Chicago couldn’t have gone much better, with the Bears making the NFC divisional and securing their first NFC North title since 2018. Caleb Williams’ upward ascension — paired with Johnson’s play-calling, burgeoning stars in the skill-position group and a strong offensive line — should make the team’s offense dynamic yet again. However, Chicago’s defense is suspect given a lackluster defensive line and impactful injuries in the secondary.

Odds to make playoffs: 42%

Odds to win Super Bowl: 2%

Dallas was a Jekyll and Hyde team in 2025, owning a robust offense but a defense that was near the bottom of virtually every major analytical category. Brian Schottenheimer’s offense should remain near the league’s zenith with Dak Prescott, George Pickens, CeeDee Lamb and Javonte Williams, while Christian Parker takes over a defense with new talent like Caleb Downs, Malachi Lawrence and Jalen Thompson. The Cowboys play the fourth-hardest schedule of any team, but they very well may end their playoff absence if the defense takes a step.

Odds to make playoffs: 38%

Odds to win Super Bowl: 2%

The Vikings still notched a winning campaign in 2025, but little went right offensively, with Minnesota’s passers compiling the second-lowest PFF passing grade of any team. Adding the skillful Kyler Murray under center could help Minnesota’s offense get back on track, while its blitz-heavy defense sat in the top 10 by most efficiency metrics last season. If Murray can find a consistent groove in Kevin O’Connell’s scheme and the Vikings’ defensive line can play better, then Minnesota should get back into the playoff fold.

Odds to make playoffs: 47%

Odds to win Super Bowl: 2%

The Bengals have been a trendy improvement team for 2026, and it’s easy to see why given Joe Burrow’s excellence and a defense that now adds talent in Dexter Lawrence, Bryan Cook and Mafe. The league’s second-easiest schedule also favors Cincinnati, but how much Al Golden’s defense will crawl out of the cellar — as well as Burrow’s health — will dictate what happens in a make-or-break year for Zac Taylor.

Odds to make playoffs: 41%

Odds to win Super Bowl: 1%

The Steelers will have a new coach for the first time since 2007 after Mike Tomlin resigned this offseason, but much of the rest of Pittsburgh’s veteran roster remains. New defensive coordinator Patrick Graham oversees a deep and talented group that includes Cameron Heyward, T.J. Watt, Joey Porter Jr., Jamel Dean and many more. The functionality of Pittsburgh’s offense — with 42-year-old Aaron Rodgers at the helm — will be in the crosshairs in Mike McCarthy’s first season, especially with turnover along the offensive line.

Odds to make playoffs: 42%

Odds to win Super Bowl: 2%

Although things went wayward for the Buccaneers in 2025, the team was still in the NFC South mix until the final week of the season. Tampa Bay elected to retain Todd Bowles, but the team will need improved results — especially from its offense, now led by Zac Robinson. With no more Mike Evans and Lavonte David and with Baker Mayfield in a contract season, this year will be telling in defining what happens for Tampa Bay’s long-term future.

Odds to make playoffs: 34%

Odds to win Super Bowl: 1%

The Colts looked the part of giants early in the year but swiftly cratered, going from first to 27th in EPA per play over Weeks 13-18. Indianapolis re-signed both Daniel Jones and Alec Pierce to lucrative extensions this offseason, keeping most of the foundation of a talented and well-coached offense under Shane Steichen. Questions also dot the Colts’ defense, which finished 23rd in pressure rate and may rely on multiple unproven young players as major contributors.

Odds to make playoffs: 28%

Odds to win Super Bowl: 1%

The Commanders’ pixie dust ran out in 2025, with injuries to Jayden Daniels and a struggling defense culminating in a 5-12 finish. Washington welcomes in two new coordinators on each side of the ball as well as a bevy of fresh faces like Stefon Diggs, Sonny Styles, Leo Chenal and Odafe Oweh. Daniels’ health, his ability to be protected without Laremy Tunsil and the team’s defensive efficacy will define whether or not Dan Quinn’s bunch can return to the postseason.

Odds to make playoffs: 24%

Odds to win Super Bowl: 1%

John Harbaugh takes over a Giants team looking to make its second playoff appearance in the last 10 seasons. New York boasts an impressive young nucleus in Abdul Carter, Brian Burns, Malik Nabers and Andrew Thomas, which added a pair of top-10 picks in Arvell Reese and Francis Mauigoa. Whether or not Jaxson Dart can improve upon his 64.2 PFF passing grade — as well as the play of the team’s secondary — will decide how much noise Harbaugh’s group can make in a crowded NFC field.

Odds to make playoffs: 29%

Odds to win Super Bowl: 1%

The Falcons’ odds to make their first playoff berth since 2017 have already gotten longer after losing pass-rushers Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr. for at least half of the 2026 season. New starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa looks to bounce back after compiling a league-worst 5.4% turnover-worthy play rate, hoping he can rekindle form in Kevin Stefanski’s offense. Having stars like Bijan Robinson, Drake London, Kyle Pitts and Chris Lindstrom could propel Atlanta in a weak division, but lots of uncertainty remains.

Odds to make playoffs: 25%

Odds to win Super Bowl: 1%

On the surface, the Panthers’ 2025 season was a good one, with the breakout of rookie receiver Tetairoa McMillan aiding Carolina’s first trip to the playoffs since 2017. Yet the under-the-hood metrics were more concerning, as Dave Canales’ squad placed 23rd in overall PFF grade. Quarterback Bryce Young looks to become more consistent in a crucial fourth pro season, while the team’s defense seeks to improve from 23rd in points per drive with Lloyd and Jaelan Phillips.

Odds to make playoffs: 34%

Odds to win Super Bowl: 1%

The Saints closed last year strong, prevailing in four of their last five games as first-year quarterback Tyler Shough displayed promise. Also intriguing was a Saints defense that ended in the top 11 in EPA per play and success rate despite limited talent. A leap from Shough — now working with Etienne, Jordyn Tyson and David Edwards — and sustained defensive performance could elevate New Orleans, which is currently slated to face the weakest schedule in PFF’s Power Rankings.

Odds to make playoffs: 16%

Odds to win Super Bowl: <1%

Cameron Ward’s rookie season was a disastrous one on almost all fronts, including the first overall pick earning the worst PFF passing grade (56.4) among qualifiers. The ecosystem will be better for Ward in Year 2 with Carnell Tate, Wan’Dale Robinson and new offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, while Robert Saleh takes over a defense with improved talent. The Titans still have ground to cover in returning to relevance, but a jump from Ward could have them surpass expectations.

Odds to make playoffs: 15%

Odds to win Super Bowl: <1%

Reigning champion Klint Kubiak looks to bring offensive stability to a franchise that’s finished no better than 25th in EPA per play in each of the last three seasons. Kubiak has genuine skill at his disposal in Brock Bowers, Ashton Jeanty and first overall pick Fernando Mendoza, although he’ll need to clean up an offensive line that was one of the sport’s messiest in 2025. Las Vegas’ defense features Maxx Crosby and Eric Stokes, while new names like Nakobe Dean and Kwity Paye look to bolster a group that was 22nd in scoring drive rate allowed.

Odds to make playoffs: 13%

Odds to win Super Bowl: <1%

The Browns have their work cut out for them on both sides of the coin in Todd Monken’s inaugural season. Cleveland’s offense was the lowest-graded in the league last year and now turns the reins to Deshaun Watson, who hasn’t played since 2024. Although the team’s defense was ferocious last season, the loss of Garrett — and defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz — could complicate the outlook of the group despite boasting star power in all three levels.

Odds to make playoffs: 10%

Odds to win Super Bowl: <1%

The Jets made meaningful additions to their roster this offseason, mixing in veterans like Minkah Fitzpatrick and Demario Davis while adding three first-round picks in David Bailey, Kenyon Sadiq and Omar Cooper Jr. However, pressure is already mounting on second-year head coach Aaron Glenn, with quarterback Geno Smith needing to get better quickly after recording a 60.9 overall PFF grade in Las Vegas — the second-worst among qualified passers. New York could make noise if things get more stable, but the season could also turn wayward fast, especially with draft capital stockpiled for 2027.

Odds to make playoffs: 2%

Odds to win Super Bowl: <1%

First-time head coach Mike LaFleur will experience trial by fire as he kickstarts his coaching career, enduring the league’s toughest schedule in a division that features three serious title hopefuls. Arizona’s quarterback room is currently without a long-term option barring a breakout from Jacoby Brissett or rookie Carson Beck, although third overall pick Jeremiyah Love will add further juice to a capable skill-position room. Nick Rallis returns in the hopes of correcting a defense that allowed series conversion rates at the third-highest clip last year.

Odds to make playoffs: 3%

Odds to win Super Bowl: <1%

The Dolphins’ success of recent seasons feels like a far cry going into 2026. Miami’s roster has done an about-face under new general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan, cutting ties with pieces including Tyreek Hill, Waddle, Bradley Chubb and Fitzpatrick this offseason alone. Free-agent quarterback Malik Willis, running back De’Von Achane and a high-potential offensive line represent most of the bright spots, but a depleted skill-position group and defense without much proven talent presumably make it a rebuilding season for Jeff Hafley’s first year.