2026 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Cheat Sheet: Printable WR rankings for drafts

Puka Nacua leads all wide receivers: The Los Angeles Rams star ranks first among wide receivers in PFF receiving grade over the last few seasons.

A strong rookie class: Carnell Tate, Makai Lemon and Jordyn Tyson headline a group of 12 rookie receivers ranked among the top 80 overall players. The class also offers significant depth and boasts several intriguing late-round options.

Check out rankings in other formats: For Rankings in PPR, Half-PPR, Standard, Superflex and Dynasty Leagues, check out PFF's fantasy football rankings page.

This cheat sheet is specifically for redraft PPR leagues.

Last updated: Friday, July 17