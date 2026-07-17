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2026 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Cheat Sheet: Printable WR rankings for drafts
By Nathan Jahnke
  • Puka Nacua leads all wide receivers: The Los Angeles Rams star ranks first among wide receivers in PFF receiving grade over the last few seasons.

  • A strong rookie class: Carnell Tate, Makai Lemon and Jordyn Tyson headline a group of 12 rookie receivers ranked among the top 80 overall players. The class also offers significant depth and boasts several intriguing late-round options.

This cheat sheet is specifically for redraft PPR leagues.

Last updated: Friday, July 17

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