2026 Fantasy Football: Tight end sleepers for drafts

Mark Andrews is a discounted bounce-back bet: Andrews slumped to TE24 last season, but the Baltimore Ravens cleared his position of Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar and a new staff has named him a focal point, giving him top-five upside at a fraction of his old cost.

Brenton Strange produces like a starter when healthy: Strange ranked 12th among tight ends over a seven-game stretch last season, and with the talent and quarterback to repeat it, his backup-level ADP makes him a value for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Greg Dulcich could lead his team in targets: Dulcich was one of the most efficient tight ends in football last season, and with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle gone, he's the favorite to pace a thin Miami Dolphins receiving group.

Every year, a tight end or two drafted in the 10th round or later ends up a weekly fantasy starter, the kind of hit that quietly wins leagues by turning a throwaway pick into a set-and-forget starter. The trick is finding which late-round options have the clearest path to that outcome.

The three tight ends below are all going well outside the position's top tier, but each has a real chance to be this year's version of that pick. Whether it's a bounce-back at a discount, a healthy full-time role or a wide-open target share, each offers starter-level potential at a price that barely costs you anything.

The average draft position listed is a consensus from ESPN, Sleeper and Yahoo! for where the player is picked on average in a 12-team, redraft league.

Last updated: Wednesday, July 15