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2026 Fantasy Football: Tight end sleepers for drafts
By Nathan Jahnke
  • Brenton Strange produces like a starter when healthy: Strange ranked 12th among tight ends over a seven-game stretch last season, and with the talent and quarterback to repeat it, his backup-level ADP makes him a value for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Every year, a tight end or two drafted in the 10th round or later ends up a weekly fantasy starter, the kind of hit that quietly wins leagues by turning a throwaway pick into a set-and-forget starter. The trick is finding which late-round options have the clearest path to that outcome.

The three tight ends below are all going well outside the position's top tier, but each has a real chance to be this year's version of that pick. Whether it's a bounce-back at a discount, a healthy full-time role or a wide-open target share, each offers starter-level potential at a price that barely costs you anything.

The average draft position listed is a consensus from ESPN, Sleeper and Yahoo! for where the player is picked on average in a 12-team, redraft league.

Last updated: Wednesday, July 15


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