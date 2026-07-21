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2026 Fantasy Football Team Defense Rankings: Top 32 DEF/ST tiers for drafts
By Nathan Jahnke
  • Six defenses land in the top tier: Anyone who doesn't end up with one of the top six defenses should likely focus more on Week 1 and streaming rather than sticking with a single defense.

These rankings are specifically for redraft leagues, with each defense broken into tiers.

Last updated: Tuesday, July 21

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