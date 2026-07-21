2026 Fantasy Football Team Defense Rankings: Top 32 DEF/ST tiers for drafts

The Los Angeles Rams take the top spot: The additions of Myles Garrett, Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson should turn a very good defense into an elite unit.

Six defenses land in the top tier: Anyone who doesn't end up with one of the top six defenses should likely focus more on Week 1 and streaming rather than sticking with a single defense.

Check out rankings in other formats: For Rankings in PPR, Half-PPR, Standard, Superflex, IDP and Dynasty Leagues, check out PFF’s fantasy football rankings page.

These rankings are specifically for redraft leagues, with each defense broken into tiers.

Last updated: Tuesday, July 21