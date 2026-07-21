2026 Fantasy Football: Running backs to avoid in drafts

TreVeyon Henderson may not lead his own backfield: Josh McDaniels has kept his lead rusher out of the third-down role in 18 of 19 seasons, and with Rhamondre Stevenson grading better across the board, Henderson's fifth-round ADP bets on a role he hasn't earned.

Bhayshul Tuten is a risky bet in a crowded committee: Jacksonville swapped Travis Etienne for Chris Rodriguez, leaving Tuten in a three-man rotation on a possible pass-first team.

Chuba Hubbard could lose his job by midseason: Hubbard's play dipped last season, and a healthy Jonathon Brooks looms as a threat to take over the Carolina backfield, making his early-round ADP a gamble on holding the role.

In an ideal world, every player will put up the same stats as their best season, if not better, in 2025. Unfortunately, there are several reasons why a player might not reach those same heights.

Specifically for running backs, there is consistently new competition for touches. In some cases, there are players who were backups last season, and there isn't much reason to expect them to take over the backfield.

The average draft position listed is a consensus from ESPN, Sleeper and Yahoo! for where the player is picked on average in a 12-team, redraft league.

Last updated: Tuesday, July 21