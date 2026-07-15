2026 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings: Top 50 RB tiers for drafts

Jahmyr Gibbs takes the top spot: The Detroit Lions running back ranks ahead of Bijan Robinson and Christian McCaffrey, in large part thanks to the consistently good play of the Lions offense.

Chaos outside of the top 20: More than one-third of NFL teams are expected to use either a two- or three-man backfield rotation, creating uncertainty for several running backs outside the top 20 and leaving room for significant movement in the rankings throughout the offseason.

Check out rankings in other formats: For Rankings in PPR, Half-PPR, Standard, Superflex and Dynasty Leagues, check out PFF’s fantasy football rankings page.

We are less than nine weeks from the start of the NFL regular season, and plenty of fantasy drafts are already underway. These rankings are built for single-quarterback PPR redraft leagues, with analysis on all 50 players below and more players added in the coming weeks. If you want my complete top 500 with all positions, check out our rankings page.

Last updated: Tuesday, July 14