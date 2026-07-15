2026 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE premium top 150 for drafts

Wait a few rounds at tight end: While the format pushes all tight ends up the draft board, the value is still a few rounds later on a player like Tucker Kraft.

Quarterbacks dominate the first round: TE premium drafts are often paired with Superflex drafts, where the elite quarterbacks stand out from the crowd.

Check out rankings in other formats: For Rankings in PPR, Half-PPR, Standard, Superflex and Dynasty Leagues, check out PFF’s fantasy football rankings page.

We are less than nine weeks from the start of the NFL regular season, and plenty of fantasy drafts are already underway. These rankings are built for a quickly growing format of superflex, TE premium redraft leagues, with analysis on all 150 players below and more players added in the coming weeks.

Last updated: Wednesday, July 15