2026 QB Annual is live — every QB, every metric, one guide. Read now →
All
NFL
Fantasy - current
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting
Premium Content Sign Up

2026 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE premium top 150 for drafts
By Nathan Jahnke
  • Wait a few rounds at tight end: While the format pushes all tight ends up the draft board, the value is still a few rounds later on a player like Tucker Kraft.
  • Quarterbacks dominate the first round: TE premium drafts are often paired with Superflex drafts, where the elite quarterbacks stand out from the crowd.

We are less than nine weeks from the start of the NFL regular season, and plenty of fantasy drafts are already underway. These rankings are built for a quickly growing format of superflex, TE premium redraft leagues, with analysis on all 150 players below and more players added in the coming weeks.

Last updated: Wednesday, July 15

Call the Right Play for Every Life Stage. Western & Southern Financial Group.
Sponsor
Fantasy Featured Tools
Subscriptions

Unlock the 2024 Fantasy Draft Kit, with Live Draft Assistant, Fantasy Mock Draft Sim, Rankings & PFF Grades

$24.99/mo
OR
$119.99/yr
About Us
News & Analysis
Tools
Partnerships
Join PFF
Customer Service
Follow Us
Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use Accessibility Statement Cookie Settings
© 2026 PFF - all rights reserved.