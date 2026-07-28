2026 Fantasy Football Rankings: Superflex top 200 for drafts

Josh Allen takes the top spot: Allen has consistently ranked at or near the top overall spot at quarterback, with no signs of him slowing down.

Puka Nacua leads all wide receivers: The Los Angeles Rams wide receiver ranks first at the position in PFF receiving grade over the last few seasons.

Check out rankings in other formats: For Rankings in PPR, Half-PPR, Standard, Superflex, IDP and Dynasty Leagues, check out PFF’s fantasy football rankings page.

These rankings are specifically for redraft superflex drafts, with information on most of the 200 players.

Last updated: Tuesday, July 28