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2026 Fantasy Football Rankings: Superflex top 200 for drafts
By Nathan Jahnke
  • Josh Allen takes the top spot: Allen has consistently ranked at or near the top overall spot at quarterback, with no signs of him slowing down.
  • Puka Nacua leads all wide receivers: The Los Angeles Rams wide receiver ranks first at the position in PFF receiving grade over the last few seasons.

These rankings are specifically for redraft superflex drafts, with information on most of the 200 players.

Last updated: Tuesday, July 28

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