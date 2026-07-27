2026 QB Annual is live — every QB, every metric, one guide. Read now →
All
NFL
Fantasy - current
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting
Premium Content Sign Up

2026 Fantasy Football Rankings: PPR top 250 for drafts
By Nathan Jahnke
  • Puka Nacua leads all wide receivers: The Los Angeles Rams wideout ranks first at the position in PFF receiving grade over the last few seasons.

We are less than seven weeks from the start of the NFL regular season, and plenty of fantasy drafts are already underway. These rankings are built for single-quarterback, PPR redraft leagues, with analysis of the top 200 players and select other players below and more names added in the coming weeks. If you want my complete top 500, check out our rankings page.

Last updated: Monday, July 27

Call the Right Play for Every Life Stage. Western & Southern Financial Group.
Sponsor
Fantasy Featured Tools
Subscriptions

Unlock the 2024 Fantasy Draft Kit, with Live Draft Assistant, Fantasy Mock Draft Sim, Rankings & PFF Grades

$24.99/mo
OR
$119.99/yr
About Us
News & Analysis
Tools
Partnerships
Join PFF
Customer Service
Follow Us
Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use Accessibility Statement Cookie Settings
© 2026 PFF - all rights reserved.