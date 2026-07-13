2026 Fantasy Football Rankings: PPR top 150 for drafts

Jahmyr Gibbs takes the top spot: The Detroit Lions running back ranks ahead of Bijan Robinson and Christian McCaffrey, in large part thanks to the consistently good play of the Lions’ offense.

Puka Nacua leads all wide receivers: The Los Angeles Rams wideout places first at the position in PFF receiving grade over the last few seasons.

Examine rankings in other formats: For Rankings in PPR, Half-PPR, Standard, Superflex and Dynasty Leagues, check out PFF’s fantasy football rankings page.

We are less than nine weeks from the start of the NFL regular season, and plenty of fantasy drafts are already underway. These rankings are built for single-quarterback PPR redraft leagues, with analysis on all 150 players below and more players added in the coming weeks. If you want my complete top 500, check out our rankings page.

Last updated: Monday, July 13