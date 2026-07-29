2026 Fantasy Football: Quarterback sleepers for drafts

Kyler Murray could return to fantasy-starter form: Murray was a top-12 quarterback in each of his first five seasons, and a move to Kevin O'Connell‘s pass-heavy Vikings offense with Justin Jefferson gives him a clear path back.

Baker Mayfield offers weekly upside as a late-round pick: Mayfield finished QB4 as recently as 2024 behind a rising rushing floor, and a similar Tampa Bay scheme under Zac Robinson keeps that ceiling in play.

Daniel Jones was a top-12 quarterback last season: Jones quietly finished 12th in points per game in his first year with the Colts, and his rushing gives him sneaky value as a late-round starter or superflex option.

Each season, most of the players who lead teams to the fantasy playoffs are those selected early in the draft. However, there are always a few who dominate despite being drafted much later. For example, Trevor Lawrence and Jacoby Brissett went from a late-round option and undrafted player to must-start options down the stretch last season.

We're identifying three quarterbacks who are being drafted from the 11th round or later and could become weekly must-start options. Each player is ranked at least one round earlier by our list than ADP.

The average draft position listed is a consensus from ESPN, Sleeper and Yahoo! for where the player is picked on average in a 12-team, redraft league.

Last updated: Wednesday, July 29