2026 Fantasy Football: Perfect draft strategy, round by round for Zero RB builds

Select a tight end early: You don't want to prioritize backup quarterbacks or tight ends so you can focus late-round picks on running backs, so it's essential to land an elite tight end like Trey McBride or Brock Bowers.

Add a mix of safe and high-upside running backs: Players like Tony Pollard can safely enter your starting lineup, while others like Jonathon Brooks could win your league.

Practice with PFF's Mock Draft Simulator: Run your own reps with your exact league settings, then put this round-by-round plan into action before draft day.

This perfect draft strategy for 12-team, single-quarterback, redraft PPR fantasy football leagues is built on a consensus of current average draft positions (ADPs) from ESPN, Sleeper and Yahoo. It's your round-by-round guide to building a winning roster. While I wouldn't necessarily advise a zero running back strategy this season, this is how to best execute one to maximize your chances.

Last updated: Thursday, July 23