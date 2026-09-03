2026 Fantasy Football: Perfect draft strategy, round by round for 12-team leagues, Pick No. 9

Breece Hall is a fine value in the third round: Concerns about other running backs in the second- and third-round range has left Hall moving up draft boards.

Start with a wide receiver: The value in the mid-to-late first round of the draft is at wide receiver.

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This perfect draft strategy for 12-team, single-quarterback, redraft PPR fantasy football leagues is built on a consensus of current average draft positions (ADPs) from ESPN, Sleeper and Yahoo. It's your round-by-round guide to building a winning roster.

Last updated: Thursday, Sept. 3