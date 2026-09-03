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2026 Fantasy Football: Perfect draft strategy, round by round for 12-team leagues, Pick No. 7
By Nathan Jahnke
  • Justin Jefferson should rebound: The Minnesota Vikings wide receiver will have Kyler Murray throwing him passes this season, putting him back in position to be the clear-cut first-round fantasy option he has been for most of his career.
  • Double up on running backs in the second and third round: It's important to have two top-15 running backs, and that is possible even with a first-round wide receiver.

This perfect draft strategy for 12-team, single-quarterback, redraft PPR fantasy football leagues is built on a consensus of current average draft positions (ADPs) from ESPN, Sleeper and Yahoo. It's your round-by-round guide to building a winning roster.

Last updated: Thursday, Sept. 3

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