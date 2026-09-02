2026 Fantasy Football: Perfect draft strategy, round by round for 12-team leagues, Pick No. 6

Jaxon Smith-Njigba is a solid option in the middle of the first round: The Seattle Seahawks wide receiver has recorded at least 90 receiving yards in all but three games this season.

Double up on running backs in the second and third round: It's important to have two top-15 running backs, and that is possible even with a first round wide receiver.

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This perfect draft strategy for 12-team, single-quarterback, redraft PPR fantasy football leagues is built on a consensus of current average draft positions (ADPs) from ESPN, Sleeper and Yahoo. It's your round-by-round guide to building a winning roster.

Last updated: Wednesday, Sept. 2