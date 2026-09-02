2026 Fantasy Football: Perfect draft strategy, round by round for 12-team leagues, Pick No. 5

Kyren Williams is the perfect third-round pick: The Los Angeles Rams’ lead running back returns to the same offense but with an improved defense, which should create more opportunities for Los Angeles to lean on Williams and the running game.

Double up on running backs in the second and third round: It's important to have two top-15 running backs, and that is possible even with a first-round wide receiver.

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This perfect draft strategy for 12-team, single-quarterback, redraft PPR fantasy football leagues is built on a consensus of current average draft positions (ADPs) from ESPN, Sleeper and Yahoo. It's your round-by-round guide to building a winning roster.

Last updated: Wednesday, Sept. 2