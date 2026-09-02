All
NFL
Fantasy - current
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting
Premium Content Sign Up

2026 Fantasy Football: Perfect draft strategy, round by round for 12-team leagues, Pick No. 5
By Nathan Jahnke
  • Kyren Williams is the perfect third-round pick: The Los Angeles Rams’ lead running back returns to the same offense but with an improved defense, which should create more opportunities for Los Angeles to lean on Williams and the running game.
  • Double up on running backs in the second and third round: It's important to have two top-15 running backs, and that is possible even with a first-round wide receiver.

This perfect draft strategy for 12-team, single-quarterback, redraft PPR fantasy football leagues is built on a consensus of current average draft positions (ADPs) from ESPN, Sleeper and Yahoo. It's your round-by-round guide to building a winning roster.

Last updated: Wednesday, Sept. 2

Fantasy Featured Tools
Subscriptions

Unlock the Fantasy Draft Kit, with Live Draft Assistant, Fantasy Mock Draft Sim, Waiver Wire, Rankings & PFF Grades

$9.99/mo
OR
$99.99/yr
About Us
News & Analysis
Tools
Partnerships
Join PFF
Customer Service
Follow Us
Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use Accessibility Statement Cookie Settings
© 2026 PFF - all rights reserved.