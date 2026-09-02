2026 Fantasy Football: Perfect draft strategy, round by round for 12-team leagues, Pick No. 4

A.J. Brown could reach new heights with the New England Patriots: Brown has been stuck in run-first offenses playing alongside stars Derrick Henry and Saquon Barkley, but that should change in New England, making him an ideal late second-round pick.

Draft three running backs in a row early: This team is not well-suited to pick up top-10 running backs, so it makes sense to try adding three top-25 running backs instead.

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This perfect draft strategy for 12-team, single-quarterback, redraft PPR fantasy football leagues is built on a consensus of current average draft positions (ADPs) from ESPN, Sleeper and Yahoo. It's your round-by-round guide to building a winning roster.

Last updated: Wednesday, Sept. 2