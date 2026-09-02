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2026 Fantasy Football: Perfect draft strategy, round by round for 12-team leagues, Pick No. 4
By Nathan Jahnke
  • Draft three running backs in a row early: This team is not well-suited to pick up top-10 running backs, so it makes sense to try adding three top-25 running backs instead.

This perfect draft strategy for 12-team, single-quarterback, redraft PPR fantasy football leagues is built on a consensus of current average draft positions (ADPs) from ESPN, Sleeper and Yahoo. It's your round-by-round guide to building a winning roster.

Last updated: Wednesday, Sept. 2

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