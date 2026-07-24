2026 Fantasy Football Linebacker Cheat Sheet: Printable LB rankings for drafts

Jordyn Brooks takes the top spot: Brooks led all linebackers in combined and solo tackles while making first-team All-Pro last season.

Sonny Styles starts in the top 20: The Washington Commanders’ new rookie linebacker should make plenty of tackles as a rookie.

Check out rankings in other formats: For Rankings in PPR, Half-PPR, Standard, Superflex, IDP and Dynasty Leagues, check out PFF's fantasy football rankings page.

This cheat sheet is specifically for redraft, IDP drafts.

Last updated: Friday, July 24