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2026 Fantasy Football Linebacker Cheat Sheet: Printable LB rankings for drafts
By Nathan Jahnke
  • Jordyn Brooks takes the top spot: Brooks led all linebackers in combined and solo tackles while making first-team All-Pro last season.

This cheat sheet is specifically for redraft, IDP drafts.

Last updated: Friday, July 24

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