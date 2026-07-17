2026 Fantasy Football Dynasty Rookie Cheat Sheet: Printable TE premium rankings for drafts

- Kenyon Sadiq and Eli Stowers rank in the top 10: There is a clear gap between the top two tight ends and the rest of the class, with both tight ends moving up the rankings compared to usual dynasty superflex rankings.
- Jeremiyah Love lands with the Arizona Cardinals: While there might have been better landing spots for Love, he remains the clear top option in dynasty rookie drafts, given his talent and the draft capital spent on him.
- Check out rankings in other formats: For Rankings in PPR, Half-PPR, Standard, Superflex and Dynasty Leagues, check out PFF’s fantasy football rankings page.
This cheat sheet is specifically for dynasty TE premium rookie drafts.
Last updated: Friday, July 17