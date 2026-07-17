2026 Fantasy Football Dynasty Rookie Cheat Sheet: Printable TE premium rankings for drafts

Kenyon Sadiq and Eli Stowers rank in the top 10: There is a clear gap between the top two tight ends and the rest of the class, with both tight ends moving up the rankings compared to usual dynasty superflex rankings.

Jeremiyah Love lands with the Arizona Cardinals: While there might have been better landing spots for Love, he remains the clear top option in dynasty rookie drafts, given his talent and the draft capital spent on him.

Check out rankings in other formats: For Rankings in PPR, Half-PPR, Standard, Superflex and Dynasty Leagues, check out PFF’s fantasy football rankings page.

This cheat sheet is specifically for dynasty TE premium rookie drafts.

Last updated: Friday, July 17