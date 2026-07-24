2026 Fantasy Football Dynasty Rookie Cheat Sheet: Printable superflex rankings for drafts

Jeremiyah Love lands with the Arizona Cardinals: While there might have been better spots for Love, he remains the clear top option in dynasty rookie drafts, given his talent and draft capital spent on him.

Ty Simpson flies up to ninth: The quarterback of the future for the Los Angeles Rams was selected much earlier than expected, and will pay dividends for a fantasy manager willing to be patient with Simpson.

Check out rankings in other formats: For Rankings in PPR, Half-PPR, Standard, Superflex, IDP and Dynasty Leagues, check out PFF’s fantasy football rankings page.

This cheat sheet is specifically for dynasty rookie superflex drafts.

Last updated: Friday, July 24