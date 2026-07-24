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2026 Fantasy Football Dynasty Rookie Cheat Sheet: Printable superflex rankings for drafts
By Nathan Jahnke
  • Jeremiyah Love lands with the Arizona Cardinals: While there might have been better spots for Love, he remains the clear top option in dynasty rookie drafts, given his talent and draft capital spent on him.
  • Ty Simpson flies up to ninth: The quarterback of the future for the Los Angeles Rams was selected much earlier than expected, and will pay dividends for a fantasy manager willing to be patient with Simpson.

This cheat sheet is specifically for dynasty rookie superflex drafts.

Last updated: Friday, July 24

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