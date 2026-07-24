2026 Fantasy Football Dynasty Rookie Cheat Sheet: Printable superflex rankings for drafts

- Jeremiyah Love lands with the Arizona Cardinals: While there might have been better spots for Love, he remains the clear top option in dynasty rookie drafts, given his talent and draft capital spent on him.
- Ty Simpson flies up to ninth: The quarterback of the future for the Los Angeles Rams was selected much earlier than expected, and will pay dividends for a fantasy manager willing to be patient with Simpson.
- Check out rankings in other formats: For Rankings in PPR, Half-PPR, Standard, Superflex, IDP and Dynasty Leagues, check out PFF’s fantasy football rankings page.
This cheat sheet is specifically for dynasty rookie superflex drafts.
Last updated: Friday, July 24