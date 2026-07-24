2026 Fantasy Football Cheat Sheet: Printable PPR rankings for drafts

Jahmyr Gibbs takes the top spot: The Detroit Lions running back ranks ahead of Bijan Robinson and Christian McCaffrey, in large part thanks to the consistently good play of the Lions offense.

Puka Nacua leads all wide receivers: The Los Angeles Rams wide receiver ranks first at the position in PFF receiving grade over the last few seasons.

Check out rankings in other formats: For Rankings in PPR, Half-PPR, Standard, Superflex, IDP and Dynasty Leagues, check out our fantasy football rankings page.

This cheat sheet is specifically for redraft, single-quarterback, PPR drafts.

Last updated: Thursday, July 23