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2026 Fantasy Football Cheat Sheet: Printable PPR rankings for drafts
By Nathan Jahnke
  • Puka Nacua leads all wide receivers: The Los Angeles Rams wide receiver ranks first at the position in PFF receiving grade over the last few seasons.
  • Check out rankings in other formats: For Rankings in PPR, Half-PPR, Standard, Superflex, IDP and Dynasty Leagues, check out our fantasy football rankings page.

This cheat sheet is specifically for redraft, single-quarterback, PPR drafts.

Last updated: Thursday, July 23

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