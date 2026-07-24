2026 Fantasy Football Cheat Sheet: Printable PPR rankings for drafts

- Jahmyr Gibbs takes the top spot: The Detroit Lions running back ranks ahead of Bijan Robinson and Christian McCaffrey, in large part thanks to the consistently good play of the Lions offense.
- Puka Nacua leads all wide receivers: The Los Angeles Rams wide receiver ranks first at the position in PFF receiving grade over the last few seasons.
- Check out rankings in other formats: For Rankings in PPR, Half-PPR, Standard, Superflex, IDP and Dynasty Leagues, check out our fantasy football rankings page.
This cheat sheet is specifically for redraft, single-quarterback, PPR drafts.
Last updated: Thursday, July 23