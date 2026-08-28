10 highest-graded NFL team debuts in PFF history: Jessie Bates III, Khalil Mack and more

The Falcons lay claim to the top two debuts: Ben Hartsock (2008) and Jessie Bates III (2023) were both spectacular in their first matchups after signing with Atlanta.

Khalil Mack‘s Bears tenure got off to a ridiculous start: After being acquired from the Raiders, the former Defensive Player of the Year notched an interception and forced fumble to begin the 2018 season.

As the NFL preseason enters its final weekend, real football is on the horizon. While quarterback duels and play-caller first impressions have been noteworthy, nothing compares to when the calendar switches to Week 1.

Every new season brings the first game of a high-prized acquisition, whether a player signed via free agency or trade. The theme of the last six months has been a constant churn of movement. Indeed, names like Myles Garrett, Dexter Lawrence, Jaylen Waddle and Trey Hendrickson will all suit up in their official first contests with their new franchises in around two weeks.

Which players have put forth the most memorable team debuts since PFF charting began in 2006? These 10 names have particularly impressed, setting the tone in either Week 1 or midseason after arriving before the trade deadline.

Note: This article excludes draft picks from the exercise. Players had to play at least 15 snaps in a game to qualify.

Hartsock played for five different teams during his 10-year career, which featured at least a 70.0-plus overall PFF grade in five of eight eligible campaigns. One of those was with Atlanta in 2008, where Hartsock excelled in Week 1 against the Lions. Across 50 snaps, he produced an 87.3 PFF run-blocking grade and 73.8 PFF pass-blocking mark while also catching his only target for 17 yards — eight of which came after contact.

Bates has rounded into one of the league’s best safeties over the last few years, and he wasted no time making a strong first impression with the Falcons. Immediately after inking a four-year, $64 million contract to leave Cincinnati, Bates set the tone against the Panthers with two interceptions in his Atlanta debut. All told, he recorded a 92.9 PFF coverage grade in that contest — a good sign for his eventual 90.2 grade in the category that season.

3. S Darian Stewart, Denver Broncos – 94.2 (Week 1, 2015)

Stewart may not be as flashy of a name on the Broncos’ legendary 2015 defense, but he quietly played a significant role for the eventual Super Bowl champions. After three seasons with the Rams and one with the Ravens, Stewart arrived in Denver and wasn’t targeted on any of his 35 coverage snaps against Baltimore in Week 1. Stewart also grabbed an interception and missed just one tackle in his revenge game, playing all 58 defensive snaps.

Uche’s name on this list may be a surprising one, but he actually enjoyed a very effective 2025 season despite a low snap count. Facing the Cowboys in the season opener, the former Patriot and Chief played only 19 snaps but notched four pressures on 18 pass-rushing attempts. Uche finished last season with 23 pressures and an 84.3 PFF pass-rush grade, although he appeared just 244 total times for Philadelphia before heading to Miami this offseason.

After spending nine seasons in Buffalo, Hughes closed out his respectable career in Houston — and his debut couldn’t have gone much better. Facing the division-rival Colts, Hughes collected four pressures and two sacks across 37 pass-rushing snaps. On top of that, Hughes forced a fumble and snagged an interception — becoming the only player in franchise history with a sack, interception and fumble in one half. However, Hughes' individual efforts still weren’t enough to secure a win, as the Texans tied Indianapolis to start the 2022 campaign.

T-5. EDGE Jason Jones, Seattle Seahawks – 93.6 (Week 1, 2012)

Jones was a second-round pick by the Titans in 2008 before heading to Seattle on a one-year contract. Although Jones’ season-long numbers were fairly pedestrian, his initial game as a Seahawk was one to remember. Jones scored two pressures and a batted pass over his 30 total snaps against the Cardinals, reaching a 90.4 PFF pass-rush grade. However, that proved to be one of two contests in which Jones finished above a 67.5 overall PFF grade that season.

Mack landed with the Bears prior to 2018 in a blockbuster trade, and he swiftly made the move look prudent. Against the archrival Packers, Mack terrorized Aaron Rodgers and backup DeShone Kizer with six total pressures, five of which were hurries and another a sack. Beyond that, the former Defensive Player of the Year picked off a pass — which was returned for a touchdown — and forced a fumble. While Rodgers led a remarkable comeback to down Chicago, Mack's first game with the franchise is still memorable.

Boone went from a seventh-round pick to playing a decade as a pro, a feat impressive in and of itself. His best season came in 2007 when he joined Kansas City, including starring in his first game as a Chief. Appearing on 52 snaps, Boone generated two pressures, made four stops and batted a pass, posting 90.4-plus grades in both pass-rushing and run defense.

Posluszny was an anchor over the middle of Jacksonville’s defense for seven seasons, and he hastily greeted Jaguars fans after signing with the team in 2011. The former Bill was outstanding in his team debut against the Titans, accruing four stops, a pass breakup and two pressures while missing zero tackles. Posluszny finished the matchup with an 80.9-plus PFF grade in all four major categories, a good omen for his ultimate position-leading 90.1 overall PFF grade in 2011.

10. G Wade Smith, Houston Texans – 92.6 (Week 1, 2010)

Smith donned the colors of five franchises over his 11-year career, and he firmly settled in after joining the Texans in 2010. The ex-Dolphin, Jet and Chief wowed against the Colts to begin his Houston tenure, finishing with a 90.1 PFF run-blocking grade while not surrendering a pressure over 20 pass-blocking snaps. Smith’s first year in Houston resulted in an 86.2 overall PFF grade, the fourth-best of any qualified guard that season.